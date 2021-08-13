Log in
    MV4   KYG6074A1085

MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC.

(MV4)
SGX Announcement: Cash Dividend/ Distribution- Interim Dividend

08/13/2021 | 06:11am EDT
MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC.

(Company Registration No.: CR-166055)

NOTICE OF BOOK CLOSURE DATE FOR DIVIDEND

Notice is hereby given that the Share Transfer Register and Register of Members of the Company will be closed at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, 23 August 2021 (the "Record Date /Books Closure Date") for the purpose of determining shareholders' entitlement to the Company's Interim Tax Exempt (One-Tier) Dividend of S$0.0027 per share for the financial year ending 31 December 2021 to be paid on Wednesday, 1 September 2021.

Duly completed registrable transfers received by the Company Share Registrar and Singapore Share Transfer Agent, Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Pte Ltd at 50 Raffles Place, Singapore Land Tower #32-01, Singapore 048523 up to 5:00 p.m. on Monday, 23 August 2021 will be registered to determine shareholders entitlement to the Dividend. Shareholders whose securities accounts with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited are credited with shares as at the Record Date will be entitled to the Dividend to be paid on Wednesday, 1 September 2021.

Issued by

MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC.

13 August 2021

