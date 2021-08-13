SGX Announcement- Financial Statement and Related Announcement: Half Yearly 2021 Results
08/13/2021 | 06:11am EDT
MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC.
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands, Registration Number: CR-166055)
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the first half year ended 30 June 2021
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Page No.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Income Statement
1
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive
Income
3
Condensed Interim Balance Sheet - Group and Company
4
Condensed Interim Statements of Changes in Equity - Group
5
Condensed Interim Statements of Changes in Equity - Company
6
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
7
Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements
9
Other Information Required by Listing Rule Appendix 7.2
26
6 months
6 months
Note to
Note to
ended 30
ended 30
Condensed
Appendix
Jun 2021
Jun 2020
Change
report
7.2
US$'000
US$'000
%
Revenue
3
8.1.2
2,117,315
1,485,252
42.6%
Cost of sales
8.1.2
(1,973,753)
(1,352,193)
46.0%
Gross profit
8.1.3
143,562
133,059
7.9%
Other income
8.1.5
2,155
1,820
18.4%
Other expenses and other losses (net)
- Impairment loss on property, plant
and equipment, and provision
5.1
8.1.6
(2,378)
(6,454)
-63.2%
- Other losses (Note A)
5.1
8.1.6
(13,012)
(21,114)
-38.4%
Provision of expected credit losses
8.1.7
(3,052)
(5,975)
-48.9%
Expenses
-
Selling and distribution
8.1.8
(49,022)
(18,839)
160.2%
-
Administrative
8.1.9
(41,657)
(40,346)
3.2%
-
Finance
8.1.10
(3,968)
(5,405)
-26.6%
Share of profit of associated company
14
20
-30.0%
Profit before tax
5
8.1.11
32,642
36,766
-11.2%
Income tax expense
6
8.1.12
(8,422)
(9,558)
-11.9%
Profit for the financial period, net of tax
8.1.13
24,220
27,208
-11.0%
Profit after tax attributable to: Equity holders of the CompanyNon-controllinginterests
24,488
27,834
-12.0%
(268)
(626)
-57.2%
24,220
27,208
-11.0%
Earnings per share attributable to
equity holders of the Company
(expressed in US cents per share)
- Basic and diluted
1.63
1.85
-11.9%
The Group measures and tracks the earnings in terms of Operating Margin ("OM") as calculated below:
6 months
6 months
ended 30
ended 30
Note to
Jun 2021
Jun 2020
Change
Appendix 7.2
US$'000
US$'000
%
Gross profit
143,562
133,059
7.9%
Add: Depreciation in Cost of sales
10,019
7,706
30.0%
Less: Selling and distribution expenses
(49,022)
(18,839)
160.2%
Less: Provision of expected credit losses
(3,052)
(5,975)
-48.9%
Less: Foreign exchange losses
(13,134)
(21,062)
-37.6%
Operating margin
8.1.4
88,373
94,889
-6.9%
Note A: Other losses included foreign exchange losses of US$13,134,000 for the first half
year (H1 2020: losses of US$21,062,000). Foreign exchange gains or losses arise within the entities in the Group when transactions are denominated in currencies other than the entities' functional currencies. Variance is explained by changes in the exchange rates from the dates of transactions to the dates of settlements or the financial reporting date. The Group uses currency forward contracts to hedge against the foreign exchange fluctuation risk resulting from commodities forward contracts. The foreign exchange gains or losses are better read together with gross profit.
Profit for the financial period, net of tax
Other comprehensive income:
Item that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Currency translation differences arising from foreign subsidiaries, net of tax
Losses
Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax
Total comprehensive income attributable to: Equity holders of the Company Non-controllinginterests
6 months
6 months
ended 30
ended 30
Jun 2021
Jun 2020
Change
US$'000
US$'000
%
24,220
27,208
-11.0%
(4,361)
(5,962)
-26.9%
19,859
21,246
-6.5%
19,907
21,959
-9.3%
(48)
(713)
-93.3%
19,859
21,246
-6.5%
