    MV4   KYG6074A1085

MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC.

(MV4)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SGX Announcement- Financial Statement and Related Announcement: Half Yearly 2021 Results

08/13/2021 | 06:11am EDT
MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands, Registration Number: CR-166055)

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the first half year ended 30 June 2021

MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC.

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Unaudited for the first half year ended 30 June 2021

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page No.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Income Statement

1

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive

Income

3

Condensed Interim Balance Sheet - Group and Company

4

Condensed Interim Statements of Changes in Equity - Group

5

Condensed Interim Statements of Changes in Equity - Company

6

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

7

Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements

9

Other Information Required by Listing Rule Appendix 7.2

26

MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC.

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

Unaudited for the first half year ended 30 June 2021

6 months

6 months

Note to

Note to

ended 30

ended 30

Condensed

Appendix

Jun 2021

Jun 2020

Change

report

7.2

US$'000

US$'000

%

Revenue

3

8.1.2

2,117,315

1,485,252

42.6%

Cost of sales

8.1.2

(1,973,753)

(1,352,193)

46.0%

Gross profit

8.1.3

143,562

133,059

7.9%

Other income

8.1.5

2,155

1,820

18.4%

Other expenses and other losses (net)

- Impairment loss on property, plant

and equipment, and provision

5.1

8.1.6

(2,378)

(6,454)

-63.2%

- Other losses (Note A)

5.1

8.1.6

(13,012)

(21,114)

-38.4%

Provision of expected credit losses

8.1.7

(3,052)

(5,975)

-48.9%

Expenses

-

Selling and distribution

8.1.8

(49,022)

(18,839)

160.2%

-

Administrative

8.1.9

(41,657)

(40,346)

3.2%

-

Finance

8.1.10

(3,968)

(5,405)

-26.6%

Share of profit of associated company

14

20

-30.0%

Profit before tax

5

8.1.11

32,642

36,766

-11.2%

Income tax expense

6

8.1.12

(8,422)

(9,558)

-11.9%

Profit for the financial period, net of tax

8.1.13

24,220

27,208

-11.0%

Profit after tax attributable to: Equity holders of the Company Non-controllinginterests

24,488

27,834

-12.0%

(268)

(626)

-57.2%

24,220

27,208

-11.0%

Earnings per share attributable to

equity holders of the Company

(expressed in US cents per share)

- Basic and diluted

1.63

1.85

-11.9%

The Group measures and tracks the earnings in terms of Operating Margin ("OM") as calculated below:

6 months

6 months

ended 30

ended 30

Note to

Jun 2021

Jun 2020

Change

Appendix 7.2

US$'000

US$'000

%

Gross profit

143,562

133,059

7.9%

Add: Depreciation in Cost of sales

10,019

7,706

30.0%

Less: Selling and distribution expenses

(49,022)

(18,839)

160.2%

Less: Provision of expected credit losses

(3,052)

(5,975)

-48.9%

Less: Foreign exchange losses

(13,134)

(21,062)

-37.6%

Operating margin

8.1.4

88,373

94,889

-6.9%

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.

1

MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC.

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

Unaudited for the first half year ended 30 June 2021

Note A: Other losses included foreign exchange losses of US$13,134,000 for the first half

year (H1 2020: losses of US$21,062,000). Foreign exchange gains or losses arise within the entities in the Group when transactions are denominated in currencies other than the entities' functional currencies. Variance is explained by changes in the exchange rates from the dates of transactions to the dates of settlements or the financial reporting date. The Group uses currency forward contracts to hedge against the foreign exchange fluctuation risk resulting from commodities forward contracts. The foreign exchange gains or losses are better read together with gross profit.

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.

2

MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC.

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Unaudited for the first half year ended 30 June 2021

Profit for the financial period, net of tax

Other comprehensive income:

Item that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Currency translation differences arising from foreign subsidiaries, net of tax

  • Losses

Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax

Total comprehensive income attributable to: Equity holders of the Company Non-controllinginterests

6 months

6 months

ended 30

ended 30

Jun 2021

Jun 2020

Change

US$'000

US$'000

%

24,220

27,208

-11.0%

(4,361)

(5,962)

-26.9%

19,859

21,246

-6.5%

19,907

21,959

-9.3%

(48)

(713)

-93.3%

19,859

21,246

-6.5%

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mewah International Inc. published this content on 13 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2021 10:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
