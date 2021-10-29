SGX- General Announcement

MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC.

(Company Registration No.: CR-166055)

MEWAH GROUP CEO MS MICHELLE CHEO HUI NING AWARDED THE OUTSTANDING CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF THE YEAR 2020/2021

The Board of Directors of Mewah International Inc. (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that Mewah's Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, Ms Michelle Cheo Hui Ning has been awarded the Outstanding Chief Executive of the year 2020/2021 at the Singapore Business Awards presentation ceremony held at the Ritz Carlton on 28 October 2021. Singapore's Minister for Trade and Industry, Mr Gan Kim Yong, was the guest of honour.

Ms Cheo joined the Group in 2003 and she was instrumental in pushing the Group to be listed on the mainboard of Singapore Stock Exchange Securities Trading Limited in 2010. Since going public, the Group has expanded its geographical footprint with various food manufacturing facilities in Malaysia and Indonesia. Today, the Group has vegetable oil refineries, various food manufacturing plants such as bakery and confectionary products, biodiesel plant, diary factory spread out between Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia. The Group also markets and distributes a range of FMCG products such as rice, cashew, food premixes and soap to more than 100 countries through a well-established global sales and distribution network, duly supported by a wide range of brands including long established and well recognized OKI and MOI brands.

Said Ms Michelle Cheo on winning the award: "It is indeed a huge honour for me , I accept this award on behalf of all the people at Mewah who have contributed towards building the company, Mewah's board of directors, Joint Venture Partners, my entire global team, their families, my own family who have always been there for me, Mewah's investors and bankers and all the stakeholders who have been supporting Mewah through the years.

I truly believe that business is a force of good and while striving to grow the business at Mewah, there are a few principles that I believe in:

1. Mewah is a place where we can form genuine relationships to truly express our creative efforts into a common mission to take the company forward. Mistakes are part of the journey, and we will learn from them, and the company will grow.