Baasbox acquisition

12 Jul 2023 15:02 CEST

MEXEDIA S.P.A.

Mexedia Spa SB, tech company specializing in providing advanced technological services, has acquired 100% of the shares of the Italian software house Baasbox.

MEXEDIA S.P.A.

Euronext

MEXEDIA S.P.A

IT0005450819

ALMEX

Euronext Growth

