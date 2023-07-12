Baasbox acquisition
MEXEDIA S.P.A.
Mexedia Spa SB, tech company specializing in providing advanced technological services, has acquired 100% of the shares of the Italian software house Baasbox.
MEXEDIA S.P.A.
Euronext
MEXEDIA S.P.A
IT0005450819
ALMEX
Euronext Growth
