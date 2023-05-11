Mexedia S p A : Documento di inizio copertura (EN)

Research Report (Initial Coverage)

MEXEDIA S.p.A. - Società Benefit

From Telecom to Tech - Driving Innovation with

Customer eXperience Platform as a Service (CXPaaS)

-

Significant boost in sales and profits anticipated

Target price: 46.50 €

Rating: BUY

IMPORTANT NOTE:

Please note the disclaimer/risk warning

as well as the disclosure of possible conflicts of interest in accordance with § 85 WpHG and Art. 20 MAR from page 35

Note in accordance with MiFID II regulation for research "Minor non-monetary benefits": The research in question meets the

requirements for classification as "Minor non-monetary benefits". For further information, please refer to the disclosure

under "I. Research under MiFID II".

Date and time of completion of the research report: 10.05.2023 (14:15)

Date and time of the first disclosure of the research report: 11.05.2023 (10:00)

Validity of the target price: until max. 31.12.2023