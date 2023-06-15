Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Mexedia S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALMEX   IT0005450819

MEXEDIA S.P.A.

(ALMEX)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03:21:38 2023-06-15 am EDT
29.60 EUR   -10.30%
04:08aMexedia S P A : Update coverage
PU
05/11Mexedia S P A : Documento di inizio copertura (EN)
PU
05/11Mexedia S P A : Initial Coverage
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mexedia S p A : Update coverage

06/15/2023 | 04:08am EDT
U P D A T EE Q U I T Y R E S E A R C H

Mexedia

Euronext Growth Paris | TLC & Services | France

Production date 26/05/2023, h. 6:30 pm

Publishing date 29/05/2023, h. 7:00 am

Stocks performance relative to FTSE Italia Growth

Rating

Target Price

BUY

€ 46,00

prev. U/R

prev. U/R

Risk

Upside potential

Medium

28,5%

Key Financials (€/mln)

FY22A

FY23E

FY24E

FY25E

VoP

140,9

310,0

360,0

390,0

EBITDA

8,4

15,6

21,5

24,9

EBIT

8,4

14,8

20,8

24,2

Net Income

4,4

6,0

10,2

12,1

NFP

26,4

27,3

23,1

18,9

EBITDA margin

5,9%

5,0%

6,0%

6,4%

EBIT margin

5,9%

4,8%

5,8%

6,2%

Net Profit margin

3,1%

1,9%

2,8%

3,1%

110

400

100

350

90

300

80

250

200

70

150

60

100

50

50

40

0

May-22

Aug-22

Nov-22

Feb-23

May-23

ALMEX FP - Volume

ALMEX FP

ITAIM Index

Stock Data

Price

€ 35,80

Target price

€ 46,00

Upside/(Downside) potential

28,5%

Ticker

ALMEX FP

Market Cap (€/mln)

€ 204,06

EV (€/mln)

€ 230,44

Free Float

11,84%

Share Outstanding

5.700.000

52-week high

€ 45,00

52-week low

€ 25,00

Average daily volumes (3 months)

30

Mattia Petracca | mattia.petracca@integraesim.it Edoardo Luigi Pezzella | edoardo.pezzella@integraesim.it

Stock performance

1M

3M

6M

1Y

Absolute

21,77%

0,00%

-10,05%

-28,40%

to FTSE Italia Growth

22,84%

5,26%

-7,57%

-22,40%

to Euronext STAR Milan

23,98%

6,62%

-8,49%

-23,66%

to FTSE All-Share

24,42%

4,11%

-17,72%

-36,77%

to EUROSTOXX

23,56%

-0,51%

-18,54%

-45,15%

to MSCI World Index

21,15%

-2,76%

-14,86%

-33,71%

Main Ratios

FY22A

FY23E

FY24E

FY25E

EV/EBITDA

27,5 x

14,8 x

10,7 x

9,3 x

EV/EBIT

27,6 x

15,6 x

11,1 x

9,5 x

P/E

46,1 x

34,3 x

20,1 x

16,9 x

FY22A Results

In the 2022 financial year, Mexedia Group generated consolidated revenues amounting to € 140.90 million, up 6.9% compared to the FY21A figure. EBITDA, equal to € 8.37 mil- lion, saw an increase of 18.7%, compared to € 7.05 million in the previous year. The EBITDA Margin, equal to 5.9%, was also higher than the previous year's figure of 5.3%. EBIT, after amortization and depreciation of € 0.01 million, came in at € 8.36 million (€ 6.89 million in FY21A). Finally, the NFP came in at a debt value of € 26.38 million, worsening compared to the previous year's value (€ 18.40 million of debt).

Estimates Update

In light of the results published in the annual report for FY22A, and the recent acquisitions of PhoneTime Inc. and Matchcom Inc., we have revised our estimates for both the current year and the coming years. In particular, we now estimate an FY23E value of production of € 310.00 million, and an EBITDA of € 15.60 million, corresponding to a margin of 5.0%. In the following years, we expect the value of production to rise to € 490.00 million (CAGR 22Y-27E: 28.3%) in FY27E, with EBITDA equal to € 37.90 million (corresponding to a margin of 7.7%), up from € 8.37 million in FY22A (corresponding to an EBITDA Margin of 5.9%).

Valuation Update

We conducted our valuation of the equity value of Mexedia based on the DCF method. The DCF method (including, for prudential purposes, a specific risk of 2.50% in the calculation of the WACC) returned an equity value of € 262.2 million. The target price is € 46.00, with a BUY rating, and MEDIUM risk.

ALMEX FP

U P D A T E

BUY € 46,00

2

Economics & Financials

TABLE 1 - ECONOMICS & FINANCIALS

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (€/mln)

FY21A

FY22A

FY23E

FY24E

FY25E

FY26E

FY27E

Revenues

131,80

140,90

310,00

360,00

390,00

425,00

490,00

Other Revenues

0,00

0,00

0,00

0,00

0,00

0,00

0,00

Value of Production

131,80

140,90

310,00

360,00

390,00

425,00

490,00

Services

124,23

130,60

290,00

334,00

360,50

391,00

447,00

Employees

0,50

1,85

4,00

4,10

4,15

4,30

4,30

Other Operating Expenses

0,02

0,08

0,40

0,45

0,50

0,70

0,80

EBITDA

7,05

8,37

15,60

21,45

24,85

29,00

37,90

EBITDA Margin

5,3%

5,9%

5,0%

6,0%

6,4%

6,8%

7,7%

D&A

0,16

0,01

0,85

0,70

0,65

0,55

0,50

EBIT

6,89

8,36

14,75

20,75

24,20

28,45

37,40

EBIT Margin

5,2%

5,9%

4,8%

5,8%

6,2%

6,7%

7,6%

Financial Management

(3,45)

(3,41)

(6,20)

(6,40)

(6,60)

(6,60)

(6,60)

EBT

3,44

4,95

8,55

14,35

17,60

21,85

30,80

Taxes

0,48

0,52

2,60

4,20

5,50

6,30

8,50

Net Income

2,96

4,43

5,95

10,15

12,10

15,55

22,30

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (€/mln)

FY21A

FY22A

FY23E

FY24E

FY25E

FY26E

FY27E

Fixed Assets

55,08

55,36

58,00

58,30

58,40

58,50

58,60

Account receivable

15,98

28,66

62,50

66,00

70,00

75,00

85,00

Account payable

2,73

4,10

23,50

26,50

28,00

30,00

31,00

Operating Working Capital

13,25

24,55

39,00

39,50

42,00

45,00

54,00

Other receivable

8,58

10,25

8,00

8,20

8,50

8,70

9,00

Other payable

0,50

1,05

26,00

21,00

16,00

9,50

4,00

Net Working Capital

21,33

33,75

21,00

26,70

34,50

44,20

59,00

Severance Indemnities & Other Provisions

0,02

0,06

0,10

0,10

0,10

0,10

0,10

NET INVESTED CAPITAL

76,39

89,05

78,90

84,90

92,80

102,60

117,50

Share Capital

57,00

57,00

57,00

57,00

57,00

57,00

57,00

Reserves

(1,97)

1,24

(11,33)

(5,38)

4,77

16,87

32,42

Net Income

2,96

4,43

5,95

10,15

12,10

15,55

22,30

Equity

57,99

62,67

51,62

61,77

73,87

89,42

111,72

Cash & Cash Equivalent

5,63

2,67

7,22

10,27

13,37

18,02

23,82

Short Term Debt to Bank

24,02

29,05

24,50

25,00

25,50

26,00

26,00

M/L Term Debt to Bank

0,00

0,00

10,00

8,40

6,80

5,20

3,60

Net Financial Position

18,40

26,38

27,28

23,13

18,93

13,18

5,78

SOURCES

76,39

89,05

78,90

84,90

92,80

102,60

117,50

ALMEX FP

U P D A T E

BUY € 46,00

3

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW (€/mln)

FY22A

FY23E

FY24E

FY25E

FY26E

FY27E

EBIT

8,36

14,75

20,75

24,20

28,45

37,40

Taxes

0,52

2,60

4,20

5,50

6,30

8,50

NOPAT

7,84

12,15

16,55

18,70

22,15

28,90

D&A

0,01

0,85

0,70

0,65

0,55

0,50

Change in receivable

(12,68)

(33,84)

(3,50)

(4,00)

(5,00)

(10,00)

Change in payable

1,38

19,40

3,00

1,50

2,00

1,00

Change in others

(1,12)

27,20

(5,20)

(5,30)

(6,70)

(5,80)

Change in NWC

(12,42)

12,75

(5,70)

(7,80)

(9,70)

(14,80)

Change in provisions

0,04

0,04

0,00

0,00

0,00

0,00

OPERATING CASH FLOW

(4,53)

25,79

11,55

11,55

13,00

14,60

Capex

(0,29)

(3,49)

(1,00)

(0,75)

(0,65)

(0,60)

FREE CASH FLOW

(4,82)

22,30

10,55

10,80

12,35

14,00

Financial Management

(3,41)

(6,20)

(6,40)

(6,60)

(6,60)

(6,60)

Change in Debt to Bank

5,02

5,45

(1,10)

(1,10)

(1,10)

(1,60)

Change in Equity

0,24

(17,00)

0,00

0,00

0,00

0,00

FREE CASH FLOW TO EQUITY

(2,96)

4,55

3,05

3,10

4,65

5,80

Source: Mexedia and Integrae SIM estimates

Company Overview

Mexedia, formerly known as Airtime Partecipazioni, is an Italian company active in the technology sector, and has been listed in France on the Euronext Growth Paris market since September 2021. The launch of the new Mexedia brand has opened up new business channels and projected the entire Group into a new phase of growth, driven by the recognition of Mexedia SpA on the market no longer as a holding company but as a real technological company offering an integrated range of services that are highly innovative, highly competitive and rigorously oriented to the urgent needs of sustainability.

The Group was born as a company active in the sale of electronic services (Voice and SMS) at an international level, but through a change of strategic positioning now offers a complete customer experience through innovative tailor-made solutions and a broad set of technological offerings that maximize cross-selling opportunities between various services.

In particular, the main activity of the Group, carried out exclusively through its Irish subsi- diary, is in the telecommunications sector. Mexedia offers innovative solutions and advanced tools in a single integrated technological ecosystem that allow companies to manage all of their communications activities with customers.

ALMEX FP

U P D A T E

BUY € 46,00

4

FY22A Results

TABLE 2 - ACTUAL VS ESTIMATES FY22A

€/mln

Revenues

EBITDA

EBITDA %

EBIT

Net Income

NFP

FY22A

140,90

8,37

5,9%

8,36

4,43

26,38

FY22E

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Change

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Source: Integrae SIM

Commenting on the annual results in a press release, Orlando Taddeo, CEO of Mexedia SpA SB, stated: "It has been a very positive year for Mexedia Group. The 2022 Annual Financial Report and the 2022 Annual Non-FinancialReport were approved today by the board of directors of Mexedia SpA Società Benefit [Italian Benefit Corp.]. The results obtained are sati- sfactory, and show increases in terms of margins and EBITDA. The development of Mexedia continued in 2022, and the consolidated results confirm the correct strategic vision and the validity of the activities carried out. All this allows us to look to the future with confidence, and aim for ambitious goals."

In the 2022 financial year, Mexedia Group generated consolidated revenues amounting to

  • 140.90 million, up 6.9% compared to the FY21A figure, thanks to the consolidation of cu- stomer relationships and an increase in telephone traffic volumes. Furthermore, in 2022, the SMS traffic service was launched by the Group, which still has limited subscriber numbers but significant growth prospects.

EBITDA, equal to € 8.37 million, saw an increase of 18.7%, compared to € 7.05 million in the previous year. The EBITDA Margin, equal to 5.9%, was also higher than the previous year's figure of 5.3%. Margins were positively influenced by the optimization of procurement costs resulting from a series of negotiations with suppliers, particularly in relation to traffic routing with strategic countries such as Africa and Latin America.

EBIT, after amortization and depreciation of € 0.01 million, came in at € 8.36 million (€ 6.89 million in FY21A). The EBIT Margin came in at 5.9%, compared to an FY21A figure of 5.2%. Net Income was € 4.43 million, also up from € 2.96 million in FY21A.

Finally, the NFP came in at a debt value of € 26.38 million, worsening compared to the previous year's value (€ 18.40 million of debt). We note that the NFP was influenced by financial requirements related to the change in working capital, connected to the increase in turnover and consequent greater use of financial disinvestment instruments.

ALMEX FP

U P D A T E

BUY € 46,00

5

Disclaimer

Mexedia S.p.A. published this content on 15 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2023 08:07:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 317 M 344 M 344 M
Net income 2023 5,53 M 6,00 M 6,00 M
Net cash 2023 27,3 M 29,6 M 29,6 M
P/E ratio 2023 34,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 188 M 204 M 204 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,51x
EV / Sales 2024 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float 11,8%
Chart MEXEDIA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Mexedia S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEXEDIA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 33,00 €
Average target price 46,25 €
Spread / Average Target 40,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Orlando Taddeo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Fabio Focarelli Chief Financial Officer
Gianluca Granero Chief Technology Officer
Paolo Bona Chief Operating Officer
Letizia Macrì Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEXEDIA S.P.A.-17.09%204
COMCAST CORPORATION16.79%170 255
T-MOBILE US-8.54%153 646
AT&T INC.-13.96%113 240
KDDI CORPORATION13.49%69 961
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.17.12%69 406
