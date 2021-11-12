Log in
    MEX   CA5928191066

MEXICAN GOLD MINING CORP.

(MEX)
Mexican Gold Mining : FY2022 Q1 Interim Financial Statements

11/12/2021
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim financial statements they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that these condensed interim financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The Company's external auditors have not performed a review of these condensed interim financial statements.

Mexican Gold Mining Corp.

Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

September 30,

June 30,

2021

2021

$

$

Note

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash

307,398

121,460

Amounts receivable

4

162,235

225,437

Prepaid expenses and deposits

25,281

15,588

Total current assets

494,914

362,485

Total Assets

494,914

362,485

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

7

105,484

149,286

Total current liabilities

105,484

149,286

EQUITY

Share capital

5

32,317,636

31,837,636

Reserves

5

4,314,677

4,314,677

Foreign currency translation

(7,997)

(10,560)

Deficit

(36,234,886)

(35,928,554)

Total equity

389,430

213,199

Total Equity and Liabilities

494,914

362,485

NATURE OF OPERATIONS AND GOING CONCERN UNCERTAINTY (Note 1)

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements are authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on November 12, 2021. They are signed on the Company's behalf by:

"Jack Campbell"

, Director

"Ali Zamani"

, Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

- 1 -

Mexican Gold Mining Corp.

Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Three months ended September 30,

2021

2020

Note

$

$

Expenses

Exploration and evaluation expenditures

3

136,302

871,510

General and administrative

6

169,074

294,092

Professional fees

631

11,766

Loss before other items

(306,007)

(1,177,368)

Foreign exchange loss

(325)

(4,023)

Interest income

-

7,982

Loss for the period

(306,332)

(1,173,409)

Other comprehensive items

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

2,563

10,911

Comprehensive loss for the period

(303,769)

(1,162,498)

Loss per share - basic and diluted ($)

(0.00)

(0.01)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

- basic and diluted

126,168,845

103,342,497

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

- 2 -

Mexican Gold Mining Corp.

Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Three months ended September 30,

2021

2020

$

$

Cash flows from operating activities

Loss for the period

(306,332)

(1,173,409)

Change in non-cash working capital items:

Decrease (increase) in amounts receivable

63,202

(34,184)

(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and deposits

(9,693)

22,497

(Decrease) increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(43,802)

361,003

Net cash used in operating activities

(296,625)

(824,093)

Cash flows from financing activities

Warrants exercised

480,000

120

Net cash generated from financing activities

480,000

120

Net increase (decrease) in cash

183,375

(823,973)

Cash at beginning of period

121,460

1,861,336

Effect of exchange rate on cash

2,563

10,911

Cash at end of period

307,398

1,048,274

Supplemental cash flow information

Cash paid for income taxes

-

-

Cash paid for interest

-

-

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

- 3 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mexican Gold Mining Corp. published this content on 12 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2021 18:15:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
