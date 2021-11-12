Mexican Gold Mining : FY2022 Q1 Interim Financial Statements

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim financial statements they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that these condensed interim financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The Company's external auditors have not performed a review of these condensed interim financial statements.
Mexican Gold Mining Corp.
Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
September 30,
June 30,
2021
2021
$
$
Note
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash
307,398
121,460
Amounts receivable
4
162,235
225,437
Prepaid expenses and deposits
25,281
15,588
Total current assets
494,914
362,485
Total Assets
494,914
362,485
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
7
105,484
149,286
Total current liabilities
105,484
149,286
EQUITY
Share capital
5
32,317,636
31,837,636
Reserves
5
4,314,677
4,314,677
Foreign currency translation
(7,997)
(10,560)
Deficit
(36,234,886)
(35,928,554)
Total equity
389,430
213,199
Total Equity and Liabilities
494,914
362,485
NATURE OF OPERATIONS AND GOING CONCERN UNCERTAINTY (Note 1)
These condensed consolidated interim financial statements are authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on November 12, 2021. They are signed on the Company's behalf by:
"Jack Campbell"
, Director
"Ali Zamani"
, Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
Mexican Gold Mining Corp.
Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Three months ended September 30,
2021
2020
Note
$
$
Expenses
Exploration and evaluation expenditures
3
136,302
871,510
General and administrative
6
169,074
294,092
Professional fees
631
11,766
Loss before other items
(306,007)
(1,177,368)
Foreign exchange loss
(325)
(4,023)
Interest income
-
7,982
Loss for the period
(306,332)
(1,173,409)
Other comprehensive items
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
2,563
10,911
Comprehensive loss for the period
(303,769)
(1,162,498)
Loss per share - basic and diluted ($)
(0.00)
(0.01)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
- basic and diluted
126,168,845
103,342,497
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
Mexican Gold Mining Corp.
Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Three months ended September 30,
2021
2020
$
$
Cash flows from operating activities
Loss for the period
(306,332)
(1,173,409)
Change in non-cash working capital items:
Decrease (increase) in amounts receivable
63,202
(34,184)
(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and deposits
(9,693)
22,497
(Decrease) increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(43,802)
361,003
Net cash used in operating activities
(296,625)
(824,093)
Cash flows from financing activities
Warrants exercised
480,000
120
Net cash generated from financing activities
480,000
120
Net increase (decrease) in cash
183,375
(823,973)
Cash at beginning of period
121,460
1,861,336
Effect of exchange rate on cash
2,563
10,911
Cash at end of period
307,398
1,048,274
Supplemental cash flow information
Cash paid for income taxes
-
-
Cash paid for interest
-
-
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
