    MEX   CA5928191066

MEXICAN GOLD MINING CORP.

(MEX)
Mexican Gold Mining : FY2022 Q2 Interim Financial Statements

02/22/2022 | 02:13pm EST
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND 2020

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim financial statements they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that these condensed interim financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The Company's external auditors have not performed a review of these condensed interim financial statements.

Mexican Gold Mining Corp.

Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

December 31,

June 30,

2021

2021

$

$

Note

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash

218,258

121,460

Amounts receivable

4

84,359

225,437

Prepaid expenses and deposits

30,483

15,588

Total current assets

333,100

362,485

Total Assets

333,100

362,485

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

7

73,982

149,286

Total current liabilities

73,982

149,286

EQUITY

Share capital

5

32,317,636

31,837,636

Reserves

5

4,411,742

4,314,677

Foreign currency translation

(5,344)

(10,560)

Deficit

(36,464,916)

(35,928,554)

Total equity

259,118

213,199

Total Equity and Liabilities

333,100

362,485

NATURE OF OPERATIONS AND GOING CONCERN UNCERTAINTY (Note 1)

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements are authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on February 22, 2022. They are signed on the Company's behalf by:

"Jack Campbell"

, Director

"Ali Zamani"

, Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

- 1 -

Mexican Gold Mining Corp.

Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Three months ended

Six months ended

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Note

$

$

$

$

Expenses

Exploration and evaluation expenditures

3

11,913

823,951

148,215

1,695,461

General and administrative

6

88,847

231,697

257,921

525,789

Professional fees

31,682

14,783

32,313

26,549

Share-based payments

5,7

97,065

-

97,065

-

Loss before other items

(229,507)

(1,070,431)

(535,514)

(2,247,799)

Foreign exchange loss

(523)

(2,046)

(848)

(6,069)

Interest income

-

156

-

8,138

Loss for the period

(230,030)

(1,072,321)

(536,362)

(2,245,730)

Other comprehensive items

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

2,653

(5,335)

5,216

5,576

Comprehensive loss for the period

(227,377)

(1,077,656)

(531,146)

(2,240,154)

Loss per share - basic and diluted ($)

(0.00)

(0.01)

(0.00)

(0.02)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

- basic and diluted

127,342,758

103,342,497

127,342,758

103,342,628

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

- 2 -

Mexican Gold Mining Corp.

Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Six months ended December 31,

2021

2020

$

$

Cash flows from operating activities

Loss for the period

(536,362)

(2,245,730)

Adjustments for:

Share-based payments

97,065

-

(439,297)

(2,245,730)

Change in non-cash working capital items:

Decrease (increase) in amounts receivable

141,078

(166,651)

(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and deposits

(14,895)

18,567

(Decrease) increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(75,304)

669,482

Net cash used in operating activities

(388,418)

(1,724,332)

Cash flows from financing activities

Subscriptions received in advance

-

70,000

Warrants exercised

480,000

120

Net cash generated from financing activities

480,000

70,120

Net increase (decrease) in cash

91,582

(1,654,212)

Cash at beginning of period

121,460

1,861,336

Effect of exchange rate on cash

5,216

5,576

Cash at end of period

218,258

212,700

Supplemental cash flow information

Cash paid for income taxes

-

-

Cash paid for interest

-

-

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

- 3 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mexican Gold Mining Corp. published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 19:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -3,18 M -2,50 M -2,50 M
Net cash 2021 0,12 M 0,10 M 0,10 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,95x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6,37 M 5,00 M 5,00 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 88,1%
Chart MEXICAN GOLD MINING CORP.
Duration : Period :
Mexican Gold Mining Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jack Campbell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Kanevsky Chief Financial Officer
John David Anderson Chairman
Alireza Nmn Zamani Director
Shaun Anthony Drake Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEXICAN GOLD MINING CORP.0.00%5
BHP GROUP LIMITED16.24%176 015
RIO TINTO PLC16.39%128 861
GLENCORE PLC11.44%74 431
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC18.50%59 027
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.8.32%37 126