Mexican Gold Mining : FY2022 Q2 Interim Financial Statements

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim financial statements they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that these condensed interim financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The Company's external auditors have not performed a review of these condensed interim financial statements.