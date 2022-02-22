Mexican Gold Mining : FY2022 Q2 Management's Discussion & Analysis 02/22/2022 | 02:13pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS For the six months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 ________________ The following discussion is management's assessment and analysis of the results and financial condition of Mexican Gold Mining Corp. (the "Company" or "Mexican Gold") and should be read in conjunction with the accompanying condensed consolidated interim financial statements and related notes. The financial data was prepared using accounting policies consistent with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and all figures are reported in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated. The effective date of this Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") is February 22, 2022. This discussion provides management's analysis of the Company's historical financial and operating results and provides estimates of the Company's future financial and operating performance based on information currently available. Actual results will vary from estimates and the variances may be significant. Readers should be aware that historical results are not necessarily indicative of future performance. Certain information set forth in this MD&A, including management's assessment of the Company's future plans and operations, contains forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond the Company's control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, currency fluctuations, imprecision of reserve estimates, environmental risks, competition from other industry participants, the lack of availability of qualified personnel or management, stock market volatility and ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be inaccurate and, as such, reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits, if any, that the Company will derive there from. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by applicable law. The scientific and technical geological content and interpretations contained in this report have been reviewed and approved by Mr. Sonny Bernales, P. Geo. a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Corporate Overview The Company was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) on October 5, 2006. On January 17, 2011 the Company was continued into the jurisdiction of Ontario and on February 10, 2020, was continued as a British Columbia corporation under the Business Corporations Act in the Province of British Columbia. The address of the Company's registered office is 900 - 999 Hastings Street West, Vancouver, BC, Canada V6C 2W2. The Company is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of resource properties in Mexico. The Company is in the process of exploring and evaluating its mineral properties and, on the basis of the information to date, has not yet determined whether any of the properties contain economically recoverable reserves. The recovery of expenditures on the mineral properties is dependent upon the existence of economically recoverable mineralization, the Company securing and maintaining title and beneficial interest in the properties, and the ability of the Company to obtain the necessary financing to complete the exploration and development and future profitable production or, alternatively, on the sufficiency of proceeds from disposition. As of the date of this MD&A, the Company's Board of Directors consisted of the following: Jack Campbell, John Anderson, and Ali Zamani. Additional information relating to the Company is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.comand on the Company's website at www.mexicangold.ca. - 1 - MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS For the six months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 ________________ Operational Highlights Exploration Program On September 27, 2019, the Company announced it would embark on an exploration and drilling program to explore prospective targets at the Las Minas Project. Drilling commenced in mid-October 2019 and was completed in mid- December 2019. The objectives of the diamond drilling program included: the extension of the Cinco Senores zone, infill drilling at El Dorado ("ED"), the testing of a large, blind geophysical anomaly north of the Cinco Senores area ("TEM Anomaly"), and initial drill testing of the Pueblo Nuevo prospect. On October 10, 2019, the Company announced an updated NI 43-101 resources estimate for the Las Minas project. The resource estimate was prepared by Mine Development Associates ("MDA") of Reno, Nevada, USA. Highlights from the updated resource estimate are: The Las Minas project hosts 645,000 ounces of gold equivalent ("AuEq") at an average grade of 3.674 g AuEq/t, in the Indicated category - see table below.

The Las Minas project hosts 217,000 ounces of AuEq at an average grade of 2.679 g AuEq/t, in the Inferred category - see table below.

MDA prepared the Las Minas resource estimate based on potential exploitation by underground mining methods and deemed 1.5 g AuEq/t to be the appropriate cut-off grade for the resource. The resource is no longer being analyzed from an open-pit perspective. The updated resource estimate incorporates the new and higher-grade mineralization discovered in the El Dorado ("ED") Dike Contact ("DC") zone as well as additional tonnage delineated by step-out drilling at the El Dorado and Santa Cruz zones. The resource estimate was developed using a newer and more refined geological and mineral domain model. MDA chose a cut-off grade based on a potential underground operation. Las Minas Total Reported Mineral Resources (cutoff grade of 1.5g AuEq/t) Class Tonnes g Au/t oz Au g Ag/t oz Ag % lbs Cu g AuEq/t Oz Cu AuEg Indicated 5,457,000 1.782 313,000 6.5 1,148,000 1.250 150,319,000 3.674 645,000 Inferred 2,514,000 1.252 101,000 5.5 446,000 0.938 51,965,000 2.679 217,000 Note: rounding may cause apparent inconsistencies CIM Definition Standards were followed for mineral resource estimates. The Las Minas mineral resource estimates were prepared by Mine Development Associates of Reno, Nevada under the supervision of Paul Tietz. Mr. Tietz is a Qualified Person and is independent of the Company as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Tietz has reviewed and verified the Mineral Resource information in the Company's press release dated October 10, 2019. The effective date of the mineral resource is September 12, 2019. The stated resources are fully diluted to 3 m cubed blocks and are tabulated on a AuEq cutoff grade of 1.5 g AuEq/t. Using the individual metal grades of each block, the AuEq grade is calculated using the following formula: AuEq/t = g Au/t + (0.0123077 * g Ag/t) + (1.4492753 * %Cu) - 2 - MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS For the six months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 ________________ This formula is based on prices of US$1,300.00 per ounce gold, US$16.00 per ounce silver, and USD $2.75 per pound copper. Metal recoveries were not included in the equivalency calculation since the metallurgical studies completed to-date indicate just a minor recovery difference. It is reasonably expected that the majority of Inferred mineral resources could be upgraded to the Indicated classification with continued exploration. On January 21, 2020, the Company provided an update and results from the exploration and drilling announced on September 27, 2019, with the following highlights: Discovery of a new, high-grade gold occurrence in a previously unexplored area near the Cinco Senores prospect grading 21.37 g/t Au over 2m and 8.94 g/t Au within the entire 5.2m altered zone.

high-grade gold occurrence in a previously unexplored area near the Cinco Senores prospect grading 21.37 g/t Au over 2m and 8.94 g/t Au within the entire 5.2m altered zone. Infill drilling at El Dorado returned 2.61 g/t AuEq over 23.0m in hole LM-19-JB-26 and 2.77 g/t AuEq over 6.0m in hole LM-19-JB-27. Hole ID From To (m) Length AuEq Au g/t Cu Est. True Azimuth Dip (m) (m) g/t % Width (m) LM-19-JB-26 48 71 23 2.61 0.95 1.30 19.5 30 -45 LM-19-JB-27 83.6 89.6 6 2.77 1.36 1.08 6 0 -90 LM-19-CS-13 123.3 128.5 5.2 N/A 8.94 N/A N/A 300 -72 including 123.3 125.3 2 N/A 21.37 N/A N/A LM-19-PN-01 66.6 67.3 0.7 N/A 3.23 N/A 0.4 285 -45 LM-19-PN-04 110 110.9 0.9 N/A 2.69 N/A 0.45 278 -45 LM-19-PN-06 18.2 20.1 1.9 N/A 2.71 N/A 0.95 350 -45 Holes LM-19-JB-28,LM-19-LM-03,LM-19-CS-14,LM-19-CS-15,LM-19-PN-02LM-19-PN-03, and LM-19-PN-05 returned no significant assays. The AuEq grade was calculated using the following formula: g AuEq/t = g Au/t + (0.012 x g Ag/t) + (1.25 x %Cu) This formula is based on prices of US$1,500.00 per ounce gold, US$18.00 per ounce silver, and US$2.75 per pound copper. Metal recoveries were not included in the equivalency calculation since the metallurgical studies completed to date indicate a recovery of 89 per cent for gold, 84 per cent for silver and 95 per cent for copper. The western area of Cinco Senores is entirely overburden covered. Hole LM-19-CS-14 cut mostly intrusive rock with weak to moderate skarn suggesting the hole appears to be within a dike. Hole LM-19-CS-15 began in strong endoskarn which weakened downhole, but carried anomalous gold, silver, and copper values, suggesting the hole was drilled into a dike and away from the mineralized exoskarn known to exist to the north-east. At El Dorado, wide hole spacing in certain pockets of the known resource presented an opportunity to add ounces to the resource by way of additional drilling to bridge the statistical correlation. The Company had identified three pockets that needed one drill hole each in order to potentially add mineralization at El Dorado. - 3 - MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS For the six months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 ________________ Two holes, LM-19-JB-26 and LM-19-JB-27, were drilled in the most sparsely sampled portion of the El Dorado zone, which coincided with a limited, relatively weak portion of the resource area. The 2019 holes provided much stronger results than the surrounding holes, providing additional tonnage and showing that there are no consistent zones of weakness within the El Dorado deposit. A third hole (LM-19-JB-28), which targeted an undrilled area of the Dike Contact zone, never penetrated the contact, remaining in contact-related endoskarn with moderate mineralization. At the TEM Anomaly, hole LM-19-CS-13 tested the southern area of the TEM anomaly. The hole was collared where the El Dorado sill contact was known to have been eroded, suggesting that the TEM anomaly could point to mineralization under the sill. The hole remained in intrusive rock for its entire length. A very strong 21.37 g/t gold intersection at 123.5m is related to quartz veining and silicification with massive magnetite and pyrite veinlets. This mineralization occurs stratigraphically below the El Dorado zone level and contains negligible silver and copper. It may be remobilized from skarn at depth or it may be an analogue of the Pueblo Nuevo gold vein occurrences. Hole LM-19-LM-03 tested the northern portion of the TEM anomaly where the El Dorado zone contact is known to lie at ~200m depth. Below 70m of overburden, the hole cut >100m of endoskarn (and minor dikes) with anomalous gold, silver, and copper values, as is invariably encountered proximal to the mineralized exoskarn in the nearby resource and related prospects. As it is virtually impossible for endoskarn to exist apart from exoskarn, the hole is interpreted to be following the contact of a sub-vertical dike with potentially mineralized exoskarn across the contact. At Puebloe Nuevo, the first drilling in the long history of mining on concession tested 2 areas: Tamiahua and Dos Rios both of which have extensive historic mining featuring high gold values, coincident with strong topographic lineaments suggesting the presence of cross structure. Although drilling encountered several gold-bearing veins, the vein intersections lacked the high gold grades and the concentrations of base-metal sulphides that had been sampled extensively on surface. On April 1, 2020, the Mexican federal government mandated that all non-essential businesses, including mining, temporarily suspend operations due to the COVID-19 virus. On May 25, 2020, the Company announced that upon COVID-19 direction from the Mexican federal government and the state of Veracruz, and through consultations with the municipality of Las Minas, it would commence operations at the Las Minas project in July of 2020 with the goal of having all the inputs for a preliminary economic assessment study ("PEA"). The work would include a 3000-metre drill program, resource expansion drilling at El Dorado and Santa Cruz, upgrading of inferred resource tonnage to the indicated tonnage category, a comprehensive metallurgical study, an environmental baseline study, a LiDAR survey, and exploration drilling to follow-up the new gold discovery at the Cinco Senores target and first-pass drilling at the Changarro target. On June 9, 2020, the Company announced the commencement of field work at Las Minas. With permission from the Municipality of Las Minas, Consultoria y Tecnologia Ambiental ("CTA") began an environmental baseline study at the Las Minas project for inclusion in Mexican Gold's preliminary economic assessment study. Further, the Company announced it engaged Kluane Drilling ("KDL") to commence a +3,000-metre drill program at Las Minas in early July. On July 7, 2020, Mexican Gold announced the commencement of drilling at las Minas with an increased 10,000- metre program to test all targets at las Minas. The Company further announced that Consultoria y Tecnologia Ambiental completed the fieldwork portion for the environmental baseline study at the Las Minas project. - 4 - MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS For the six months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 ________________ The surface water study included sampling nearby rivers and creeks to analyze concentrations of metals and mercury (total and dissolved) and other inorganic parameters (chlorides, pH, color, sulphates, hardness, dissolved oxygen, total suspended solids and conductivity). The flora and fauna study included observations along transects in the project area of influence to identify species of herpetofauna, birds and flora, including possible protected species from these three groups. On September 15, 2020, the Company provided initial drill results from its 2020 drill program with the following highlights: Step-outs of between 90m and 135m carry the El Dorado zone further west over a 450m length. Assays include 10m of 3.93 g/t AuEq in hole LM-20-JB-29 and 19m of 2.15 g/t AuEq in hole LM-20-JB-33

of between 90m and 135m carry the El Dorado zone further west over a 450m length. Assays include 10m of 3.93 g/t AuEq in hole LM-20-JB-29 and 19m of 2.15 g/t AuEq in hole LM-20-JB-33 The El Dorado resource has tentatively been opened to the south with holes LM-20-ED-60 at 30.4m of 4.00 g/t AuEq and LM-20-JB-30 at 16m of 3.01 g/t AuEq

LM-20-ED-60 at 30.4m of 4.00 g/t AuEq and LM-20-JB-30 at 16m of 3.01 g/t AuEq A 200m gap between the north-east El Dorado zone and the historic mining area of Las Boquillas has been infilled with hole LM-20-LB-02 at 5m of 7.70 g/t AuEq

north-east El Dorado zone and the historic mining area of Las Boquillas has been infilled with hole LM-20-LB-02 at 5m of 7.70 g/t AuEq The existence of an ore shoot at the East Dike Contact has been confirmed with LM-20-ED-57 at 53.9m of 1.58 g/t AuEq Drill Results Table Hole ID From To (m) Length AuEq Au Cu Est. True Azimuth Dip (m) (m) g/t g/t % Width (m) LM-20-ED-55 40 42 2 3.63 3.57 0.66 1.7 45 -60 and 62 70 8 0.95 0.85 0.63 6.8 and 84 84.45 0.45 2.35 1.31 0.95 0.4 LM-20-ED-57 24.2 26.2 2 2.07 1.28 0.51 1.5 85 -50 and 54.4 108.3 53.9 1.58 0.58 0.65 41.3 including 54.4 62.4 8 1.79 0.85 0.63 6.1 and 78.3 108.3 30 2.21 0.76 0.95 23 including 94.2 108.3 14.1 3.17 0.93 1.45 10.8 LM-20-ED-59 152 156 4 2.98 1.82 0.76 3.1 68 -50 and 207.9 211.7 3.8 1.94 1.26 0.46 2.9 LM-20-ED-60 0 2.9 2.9 2.32 1.52 0.5 2.8 68 -75 and 106.9 137.3 30.4 4.00 2.41 1.09 29.4 including 112.9 137.3 24.4 4.79 2.87 1.29 23.6 including 133.3 139.3 6 9.63 7.68 1.33 5.8 LM-20-ED-61 5 14 9 2.64 2.03 0.39 8.2 180 -65 and 109.5 113.5 4 1.91 1 0.6 3.6 LM-20-JB-29 152.2 162.2 10 3.93 1.91 1.33 7.7 280 -50 LM-20-JB-30 100.7 116.7 16 3.01 1.61 0.91 15 180 -70 - 5 - This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Mexican Gold Mining Corp. published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 19:12:03 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about MEXICAN GOLD MINING CORP. 02:13p MEXICAN GOLD MINING : FY2022 Q2 Certification of Interim Filings (CFO) PU 02:13p MEXICAN GOLD MINING : FY2022 Q2 Certification of Interim Filings (CEO) PU 02:13p MEXICAN GOLD MINING : FY2022 Q2 Management's Discussion & Analysis PU 02:13p MEXICAN GOLD MINING : FY2022 Q2 Interim Financial Statements PU 2021 Mexican Gold Announces Favourable Resolution of Claims Dispute AQ 2021 MEXICAN GOLD MINING : Supplemental Information - Nevada King Gold Corp. - Material Change .. PU 2021 MEXICAN GOLD MINING : Grants stock options PU 2021 Mexican Gold Grants Stock Options AQ 2021 MEXICAN GOLD MINING : FY2022 Q1 Interim Financial Statements PU 2021 MEXICAN GOLD MINING : FY2022 Q1 Management's Discussion & Analysis PU