Mexican Gold Mining : FY2022 Q3 Interim Financial Statements

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim financial statements they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that these condensed interim financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The Company's external auditors have not performed a review of these condensed interim financial statements.
Mexican Gold Mining Corp.
Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
March 31,
June 30,
2022
2021
$
$
Note
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash
148,238
121,460
Amounts receivable
4
58,487
225,437
Prepaid expenses and deposits
24,475
15,588
Total current assets
231,200
362,485
Total Assets
231,200
362,485
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
7
73,428
149,286
Total current liabilities
73,428
149,286
EQUITY
Share capital
5
32,317,636
31,837,636
Reserves
5
4,411,742
4,314,677
Foreign currency translation
(4,383)
(10,560)
Deficit
(36,567,223)
(35,928,554)
Total equity
157,772
213,199
Total Equity and Liabilities
231,200
362,485
NATURE OF OPERATIONS AND GOING CONCERN UNCERTAINTY (Note 1)
These condensed consolidated interim financial statements are authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on May 27, 2022. They are signed on the Company's behalf by:
"Jack Campbell"
, Director
"Ali Zamani"
, Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
Mexican Gold Mining Corp.
Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
March 31,
March 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Note
$
$
$
$
Expenses
Exploration and evaluation expenditures
3
30,065
137,010
178,280
1,832,471
General and administrative
6
74,030
255,103
331,951
780,892
Professional fees
-
15,571
32,313
42,120
Share-based payments
5,7
-
99,110
97,065
99,110
Loss before other items
(104,095)
(506,794)
(639,609)
(2,754,593)
Foreign exchange loss
(5)
(3,861)
(853)
(9,930)
Interest income
1,793
-
1,793
8,138
Loss for the period
(102,307)
(510,655)
(638,669)
(2,756,385)
Other comprehensive items
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
961
(3,414)
6,177
2,162
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period
(101,346)
(514,069)
(632,492)
(2,754,223)
Loss per share - basic and diluted ($)
(0.00)
(0.00)
(0.01)
(0.03)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
- basic and diluted
127,342,758
103,342,508
126,948,597
103,342,633
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
Mexican Gold Mining Corp.
Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Nine months ended March 31,
2022
2021
$
$
Cash flows from operating activities
Loss for the period
(638,669)
(2,756,385)
Adjustments for:
Share-based payments
97,065
99,110
(541,604)
(2,657,275)
Change in non-cash working capital items:
Decrease (increase) in amounts receivable
166,950
(175,545)
(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and deposits
(8,887)
28,336
(Decrease) increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(75,858)
185,316
Net cash used in operating activities
(459,399)
(2,619,168)
Cash flows from financing activities
Shares issued in private placement
-
1,400,000
Share issuance costs
-
(8,452)
Warrants exercised
480,000
120
Net cash generated from financing activities
480,000
1,391,668
Net increase (decrease) in cash
20,601
(1,227,500)
Cash at beginning of period
121,460
1,861,336
Effect of exchange rate on cash
6,177
2,162
Cash at end of period
148,238
635,998
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
