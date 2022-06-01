Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Mexican Gold Mining Corp.
  News
  Summary
    MEX   CA5928191066

MEXICAN GOLD MINING CORP.

(MEX)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  06/01 01:21:33 pm EDT
0.0300 CAD    0.00%
05:32pMEXICAN GOLD MINING : FY2022 Q3 Interim Financial Statements
PU
05/27Mexican Gold Mining Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/27MEXICAN GOLD MINING : FY2022 Q3 Interim Financial Statements
PU
Mexican Gold Mining : FY2022 Q3 Interim Financial Statements

06/01/2022
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED

MARCH 31, 2022 AND 2021

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim financial statements they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that these condensed interim financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The Company's external auditors have not performed a review of these condensed interim financial statements.

Mexican Gold Mining Corp.

Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

March 31,

June 30,

2022

2021

$

$

Note

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash

148,238

121,460

Amounts receivable

4

58,487

225,437

Prepaid expenses and deposits

24,475

15,588

Total current assets

231,200

362,485

Total Assets

231,200

362,485

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

7

73,428

149,286

Total current liabilities

73,428

149,286

EQUITY

Share capital

5

32,317,636

31,837,636

Reserves

5

4,411,742

4,314,677

Foreign currency translation

(4,383)

(10,560)

Deficit

(36,567,223)

(35,928,554)

Total equity

157,772

213,199

Total Equity and Liabilities

231,200

362,485

NATURE OF OPERATIONS AND GOING CONCERN UNCERTAINTY (Note 1)

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements are authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on May 27, 2022. They are signed on the Company's behalf by:

"Jack Campbell"

, Director

"Ali Zamani"

, Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

- 1 -

Mexican Gold Mining Corp.

Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Three months ended

Nine months ended

March 31,

March 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Note

$

$

$

$

Expenses

Exploration and evaluation expenditures

3

30,065

137,010

178,280

1,832,471

General and administrative

6

74,030

255,103

331,951

780,892

Professional fees

-

15,571

32,313

42,120

Share-based payments

5,7

-

99,110

97,065

99,110

Loss before other items

(104,095)

(506,794)

(639,609)

(2,754,593)

Foreign exchange loss

(5)

(3,861)

(853)

(9,930)

Interest income

1,793

-

1,793

8,138

Loss for the period

(102,307)

(510,655)

(638,669)

(2,756,385)

Other comprehensive items

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

961

(3,414)

6,177

2,162

Loss and comprehensive loss for the period

(101,346)

(514,069)

(632,492)

(2,754,223)

Loss per share - basic and diluted ($)

(0.00)

(0.00)

(0.01)

(0.03)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

- basic and diluted

127,342,758

103,342,508

126,948,597

103,342,633

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

- 2 -

Mexican Gold Mining Corp.

Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Nine months ended March 31,

2022

2021

$

$

Cash flows from operating activities

Loss for the period

(638,669)

(2,756,385)

Adjustments for:

Share-based payments

97,065

99,110

(541,604)

(2,657,275)

Change in non-cash working capital items:

Decrease (increase) in amounts receivable

166,950

(175,545)

(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and deposits

(8,887)

28,336

(Decrease) increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(75,858)

185,316

Net cash used in operating activities

(459,399)

(2,619,168)

Cash flows from financing activities

Shares issued in private placement

-

1,400,000

Share issuance costs

-

(8,452)

Warrants exercised

480,000

120

Net cash generated from financing activities

480,000

1,391,668

Net increase (decrease) in cash

20,601

(1,227,500)

Cash at beginning of period

121,460

1,861,336

Effect of exchange rate on cash

6,177

2,162

Cash at end of period

148,238

635,998

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

- 3 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mexican Gold Mining Corp. published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 21:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
