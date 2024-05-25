Mexican Gold Mining Corp.

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the Nine Months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

1. NATURE OF OPERATIONS AND GOING CONCERN UNCERTAINTY

Mexican Gold Mining Corp. (the "Company") was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) on October 5, 2006. On January 17, 2011, the Company was continued into the jurisdiction of Ontario and on February 10, 2020, was continued as a British Columbia corporation under the Business Corporations Act in the Province of British Columbia. The address of the Company's registered office is 900

- 999 Hastings Street West, Vancouver, BC, Canada V6C 2W2.

The Company is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of resource properties in Mexico. The Company's resource properties presently have no proven or probable reserves, and on the basis of information to date, it has not yet determined whether these properties contain economically recoverable resources. The recoverability of expenditures on its resource properties is dependent upon the existence of economically recoverable resources, the Company securing and maintaining title and beneficial interest in the properties, and the ability of the Company to obtain the necessary financing to complete the exploration and development and future profitable production or, alternatively, on the sufficiency of proceeds from disposition.

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared assuming the Company will continue on a going-concern basis and do not include adjustments to amounts and classifications of assets and liabilities that might be necessary should the Company be unable to continue operations. The ability of the Company to continue as a going-concern depends upon its ability to develop profitable operations and to continue to raise adequate financing. As at March 31, 2024, the Company has an accumulated deficit of $37,465,798, and equity of $283,394. In addition, the Company has working capital of $283,394 and negative cash flow from operating activities of $298,992. Management is actively targeting sources of additional financing through alliances with financial, exploration and mining entities, or other business and financial transactions which would assure continuation of the Company's operations and exploration programs. In order for the Company to meet its liabilities as they come due and to continue its operations, the Company is solely dependent upon its ability to generate such financing. These items may cast a significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern.

The Company's business may be affected by changes in political and market conditions, such as interest rates, availability of credit, inflation rates, changes in laws, and national and international circumstances. Recent geopolitical events and potential economic global challenges, such as the risk of higher inflation and energy crises, may create further uncertainty with respect to the Company's ability to execute its business plans.

Certain prior year numbers were reclassified to conform to the current year's presentation.

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors of the Company on May 24, 2024.

2. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND BASIS OF PREPARATION

The principal accounting policies applied in the preparation of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements are set out below.

a) Statement of compliance

The Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as applicable to interim financial reports including International Accounting Standards 34 "Interim Financial Reporting".

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements do not include all the information and note disclosures required by IFRS for annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the annual financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2023, which have been prepared in accordance with