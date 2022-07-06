Mexico Equity & Income Fund : April 30, 2022
The Mexico Equity and Income Fund, Inc.
Schedule of Investments
April 30, 2022 (Unaudited)
MEXICO - 92.59%
Shares
Value
COMMON STOCKS - 81.90%
Airlines - 2.63%
Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. - Series A
797,900
1,279,752
Airports - 1.04%
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. - Series B
72,100
505,953
Auto Parts and Equipment - 2.18%
Nemak, S.A.B. de C.V.
4,873,494
1,057,976
Beverages - 4.87%
Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. - Series UBD
314,924
2,367,968
Building Materials - 7.63%
Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. - ADR (a)
107,000
470,800
Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. - Series CPO (a)
4,108,460
1,807,952
Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua, S.A.B. de C.V.
216,100
1,429,300
3,708,052
Chemical Products - 10.08%
Alpek, S.A.B. de C.V. - Series A Orbia Advance Corp., S.A.B. de C.V.
Construction and Infrastructure - 4.28%
2,756,342
3,721,227
488,071
1,174,346
4,895,573
Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S.A.B. de C.V.
285,530
2,081,466
Financial Groups - 9.37%
Banco del Bajio, S.A.
225,700
557,323
Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. - Series O
471,353
3,111,556
Regional, S.A.B. de C.V.
146,681
885,053
4,553,932
Food - 5.67%
Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. - Series B Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. - Series A
Holding Companies - 2.42%
103,000
1,223,442
497,634
1,533,883
2,757,325
Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. - Series A
1,752,787
1,174,165
Hotels, Restaurants, and Recreation - 3.02%
Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V.
Grupe, S.A.B. de C.V. (a)(b)(c)(d)
484,074
1,061,065
303,242
407,166
1,468,231
Mining - 3.48%
Grupo Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. - Series B
361,593
1,692,567
Publishing and Broadcasting - 0.97%
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. de C.V. - Series CPO
252,381
468,488
Real Estate Services - 2.29%
Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V.
599,634
1,111,026
Retail - 13.52%
El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. - Series C - 1
344,500
1,736,807
Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A. de C.V.
265,220
668,557
La Comer, S.A.B. de C.V. - Series UBC
512,300
949,713
Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V.
909,290
3,215,366
6,570,443
Telecommunication - 8.45%
America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. - Series L Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. - Series CPO (a)
TOTAL COMMON STOCKS (Cost $36,517,899)
3,906,423
3,801,806
2,842,500
305,054
4,106,860
39,799,777
CAPITAL DEVELOPMENT CERTIFICATES - 6.48%
Atlas Discovery Trust II (b)(c)(d)
300,000
3,147,261
TOTAL CAPITAL DEVELOPMENT CERTIFICATES (Cost $1,460,703)
3,147,261
REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUSTS - 4.21%
CFE Capital, S. de R.L. de C.V.
TOTAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUSTS (Cost $2,131,709) TOTAL MEXICO (Cost $40,110,311)
UNITED STATES - 4.09%
1,623,300
2,048,366
2,048,366
44,995,404
Shares
Value
COMMON STOCKS - 3.96%
Building Materials - 3.96%
Southern Copper Corp.
30,900
1,922,455
TOTAL COMMON STOCKS (Cost $2,160,687)
1,922,455
INVESTMENT COMPANIES - 0.13%
Morgan Stanley Institutional Liquidity Funds - Government Portfolio - Institutional Class - 0.298% (e)
63,763
63,763
TOTAL INVESTMENT COMPANIES (Cost $63,763)
63,763
TOTAL UNITED STATES (Cost $2,224,450)
1,986,218
LUXEMBOURG - 2.80%
Shares
Value
COMMON STOCKS - 2.80%
Steel - 2.80%
Ternium SA - ADR (a)
TOTAL COMMON STOCKS (Cost $1,353,998)
TOTAL LUXEMBOURG (Cost $1,353,998)
CAYMAN ISLANDS - 0.21%
31,700
1,359,930
1,359,930
1,359,930
Shares
Value
COMMON STOCKS - 0.21%
Holding Companies - 0.21%
Rose Hill Acquisition Corp. (a)
TOTAL COMMON STOCKS (Cost $100,710)
TOTAL CAYMAN ISLANDS (Cost $100,710)
Total Investments (Cost $43,789,469) - 99.69%
Other Assets in Excess of Liabilities - 0.31%
TOTAL NET ASSETS - 100.00%
10,001
102,110
102,110
102,110
48,443,662
150,909
$ 48,594,571
Percentages are stated as a percent of net assets.
Non-incomeproducing security.
Illiquid securities. The total market value of these securities were $3,554,427, representing 7.31% of net assets.
Fair valued securities. The total market value of these securities were $3,554,427, representing 7.31% of net assets.
Value determined using significant unobservable inputs.
The rate shown represents the 7-day yield at April 30, 2022.
ADR American Depository Receipt
