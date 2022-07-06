Log in
    MXE   US5928341057

MEXICO EQUITY & INCOME FUND INC.

(MXE)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:37 2022-07-06 pm EDT
7.810 USD   -1.88%
01:54pMEXICO EQUITY & INCOME FUND : April 30, 2022
PU
04/08Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended January 31, 2022
CI
04/01MEXICO EQUITY & INCOME FUND : Semi Annual Shareholder Letter 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mexico Equity & Income Fund : April 30, 2022

07/06/2022 | 01:54pm EDT
The Mexico Equity and Income Fund, Inc.

Schedule of Investments

April 30, 2022 (Unaudited)

MEXICO - 92.59%

Shares

Value

COMMON STOCKS - 81.90%

Airlines - 2.63%

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. - Series A

797,900

1,279,752

Airports - 1.04%

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. - Series B

72,100

505,953

Auto Parts and Equipment - 2.18%

Nemak, S.A.B. de C.V.

4,873,494

1,057,976

Beverages - 4.87%

Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. - Series UBD

314,924

2,367,968

Building Materials - 7.63%

Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. - ADR (a)

107,000

470,800

Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. - Series CPO (a)

4,108,460

1,807,952

Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua, S.A.B. de C.V.

216,100

1,429,300

3,708,052

Chemical Products - 10.08%

Alpek, S.A.B. de C.V. - Series A Orbia Advance Corp., S.A.B. de C.V.

Construction and Infrastructure - 4.28%

2,756,342

3,721,227

488,071

1,174,346

4,895,573

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S.A.B. de C.V.

285,530

2,081,466

Financial Groups - 9.37%

Banco del Bajio, S.A.

225,700

557,323

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. - Series O

471,353

3,111,556

Regional, S.A.B. de C.V.

146,681

885,053

4,553,932

Food - 5.67%

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. - Series B Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. - Series A

Holding Companies - 2.42%

103,000

1,223,442

497,634

1,533,883

2,757,325

Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. - Series A

1,752,787

1,174,165

Hotels, Restaurants, and Recreation - 3.02%

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V.

Grupe, S.A.B. de C.V. (a)(b)(c)(d)

484,074

1,061,065

303,242

407,166

1,468,231

Mining - 3.48%

Grupo Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. - Series B

361,593

1,692,567

Publishing and Broadcasting - 0.97%

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. de C.V. - Series CPO

252,381

468,488

Real Estate Services - 2.29%

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V.

599,634

1,111,026

Retail - 13.52%

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. - Series C - 1

344,500

1,736,807

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A. de C.V.

265,220

668,557

La Comer, S.A.B. de C.V. - Series UBC

512,300

949,713

Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V.

909,290

3,215,366

6,570,443

Telecommunication - 8.45%

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. - Series L Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. - Series CPO (a)

TOTAL COMMON STOCKS (Cost $36,517,899)

3,906,4233,801,806

2,842,500305,054

4,106,860

39,799,777

CAPITAL DEVELOPMENT CERTIFICATES - 6.48%

Atlas Discovery Trust II (b)(c)(d)

300,000

3,147,261

TOTAL CAPITAL DEVELOPMENT CERTIFICATES (Cost $1,460,703)

3,147,261

REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUSTS - 4.21%

CFE Capital, S. de R.L. de C.V.

TOTAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUSTS (Cost $2,131,709) TOTAL MEXICO (Cost $40,110,311)

UNITED STATES - 4.09%

1,623,3002,048,366

2,048,366

44,995,404

SharesValue

COMMON STOCKS - 3.96%

Building Materials - 3.96%

Southern Copper Corp.

30,900

1,922,455

TOTAL COMMON STOCKS (Cost $2,160,687)

1,922,455

INVESTMENT COMPANIES - 0.13%

Morgan Stanley Institutional Liquidity Funds - Government Portfolio - Institutional Class - 0.298% (e)

63,763

63,763

TOTAL INVESTMENT COMPANIES (Cost $63,763)

63,763

TOTAL UNITED STATES (Cost $2,224,450)

1,986,218

LUXEMBOURG - 2.80%

Shares

Value

COMMON STOCKS - 2.80%

Steel - 2.80%

Ternium SA - ADR (a)

TOTAL COMMON STOCKS (Cost $1,353,998)

TOTAL LUXEMBOURG (Cost $1,353,998)

CAYMAN ISLANDS - 0.21%

31,7001,359,930

1,359,930

1,359,930

SharesValue

COMMON STOCKS - 0.21%

Holding Companies - 0.21%

Rose Hill Acquisition Corp. (a)

TOTAL COMMON STOCKS (Cost $100,710)

TOTAL CAYMAN ISLANDS (Cost $100,710)

Total Investments (Cost $43,789,469) - 99.69%

Other Assets in Excess of Liabilities - 0.31%

TOTAL NET ASSETS - 100.00%

10,001102,110

102,110

102,110

48,443,662

150,909

$ 48,594,571

Percentages are stated as a percent of net assets.

  1. Non-incomeproducing security.
  2. Illiquid securities. The total market value of these securities were $3,554,427, representing 7.31% of net assets.
  3. Fair valued securities. The total market value of these securities were $3,554,427, representing 7.31% of net assets.
  4. Value determined using significant unobservable inputs.
  5. The rate shown represents the 7-day yield at April 30, 2022.

ADR American Depository Receipt

Disclaimer

The Mexico Equity and Income Fund Inc. published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 17:53:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 34,5 M 34,5 M -
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Chart MEXICO EQUITY & INCOME FUND INC.
Duration : Period :
Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Maria Eugenia Pichardo President
Arnulfo Rodríguez Chief Financial Officer
Phillip Franklin Goldstein Chairman
Stephanie L. Darling Chief Compliance Officer
Rajeev Probir Das Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEXICO EQUITY & INCOME FUND INC.-10.76%34
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-11.33%9 259
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-2.87%5 777
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-0.30%3 958
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-3.74%3 920
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-12.10%3 806