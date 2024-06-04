Highlights of the Mexican Economy

April 30, 2024

Front View of Mexico's Central Bank, "BANXICO", Mexico City; Mexico. Source: Public Domain

Performance of the Mexican Economy

Economic Activity

Exchange Rate & External Accounts

Monetary Policy and Sovereign Risk

Commodities

Economic Activity

exhibit 1

The 1Q preliminary print showed signs of deceleration with a 1.9% growth.

Economic Activity

exhibit 2

The preliminary figures for the 1Q, secondary activities took the lead on GDP growth, followed by tertiary activities, and lastly by primary activities.

Economic Activity

exhibit 3

Mexico's industrial production bounced back in March after slipping the previous month.

Economic Activity

exhibit 4

Construction led with a 9.6% surge; Utilities kept their upward trend, rising by 1.9% y/y.

Manufacturing rose by 1.5%, accelerating its pace of expansion, while Mining contracted by 4.1%.

Economic Activity

exhibit 5

For the four months of 2024, Mexico's PMI Manufacturing Index has remained above the expansion threshold. However, the Non-Manufacturing Index, dipped 0.3 points below the expansion threshold in April

Economic Activity

exhibit 6

On February, gross fixed investment (GFI) increased 10.7% year over year

Economic Activity

exhibit 7

Investment in construction and machinery both benefited from GFI, increasing 14.2% and 6.7% year over year

Economic Activity

exhibit 8

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) for 2023, has surpassed the historic average since 2007, registering $36,058 million dls.

