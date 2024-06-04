Mexico Equity & Income Fund : Macroeconomic Report for April 2024
June 04, 2024 at 01:58 pm EDT
Highlights of the Mexican Economy
April 30, 2024
Front View of Mexico's Central Bank, "BANXICO", Mexico City; Mexico. Source: Public Domain
Performance of the Mexican Economy
INDICE
Economic Activity
1 - 15
Exchange Rate & External Accounts
16 - 20
Monetary Policy and Sovereign Risk
21 - 24
Commodities
25 - 32
Economic Activity
exhibit 1
The 1Q preliminary print showed signs of deceleration with a 1.9% growth.
Economic Activity
exhibit 2
The preliminary figures for the 1Q, secondary activities took the lead on GDP growth, followed by tertiary activities, and lastly by primary activities.
Economic Activity
exhibit 3
Mexico's industrial production bounced back in March after slipping the previous month.
Economic Activity
exhibit 4
Construction led with a 9.6% surge; Utilities kept their upward trend, rising by 1.9% y/y.
Manufacturing rose by 1.5%, accelerating its pace of expansion, while Mining contracted by 4.1%.
Economic Activity
exhibit 5
For the four months of 2024, Mexico's PMI Manufacturing Index has remained above the expansion threshold. However, the Non-Manufacturing Index, dipped 0.3 points below the expansion threshold in April
Economic Activity
exhibit 6
On February, gross fixed investment (GFI) increased 10.7% year over year
Economic Activity
exhibit 7
Investment in construction and machinery both benefited from GFI, increasing 14.2% and 6.7% year over year
Economic Activity
exhibit 8
Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) for 2023, has surpassed the historic average since 2007, registering $36,058 million dls.
The Mexico Equity and Income Fund, Inc. (the Fund) is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Fundâs investment objective is to seek high total return through capital appreciation and current income. The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in equity and convertible securities issued by Mexican companies and debt securities of Mexican issuers. It invests in equity securities, convertible securities and debt securities and may also invest in other securities, such as capital development certificates, real estate investment trusts, mutual funds, exchange traded funds, preferred stocks, rights, and warrants. It may, without limitation, hold cash or invest in assets in money market instruments, including United States and non-United States government securities, high grade commercial paper and certificates of deposit and bankerâs acceptances issued by Unites States and non-United States banks. Pichardo Asset Management, S.A. de C.V. is its investment advisor.