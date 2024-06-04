The Mexico Equity and Income Fund, Inc. (the Fund) is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Fundâs investment objective is to seek high total return through capital appreciation and current income. The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in equity and convertible securities issued by Mexican companies and debt securities of Mexican issuers. It invests in equity securities, convertible securities and debt securities and may also invest in other securities, such as capital development certificates, real estate investment trusts, mutual funds, exchange traded funds, preferred stocks, rights, and warrants. It may, without limitation, hold cash or invest in assets in money market instruments, including United States and non-United States government securities, high grade commercial paper and certificates of deposit and bankerâs acceptances issued by Unites States and non-United States banks. Pichardo Asset Management, S.A. de C.V. is its investment advisor.

