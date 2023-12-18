Official MEXICO EQUITY & INCOME FUND INC. press release

The Mexico Equity and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: MXE) (the “Fund”) today announced that the Fund’s Board of Directors has declared a year-end cash dividend of $0.3012 per share on its common stock consisting entirely of ordinary income payable on January 5, 2024 to stockholders of record on December 28, 2023. For taxable purposes, stockholders should report this dividend as income earned in 2023 even though it will be paid in 2024.

The Fund is a closed-end management investment company that seeks high total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing primarily in equity and debt securities issued by Mexican companies. Pichardo Asset Management, S.A. de C.V. is the investment adviser to the Fund.

Periodically updated information on the Fund can be obtained by visiting the Fund’s website at www.mxefund.com. Inquiries regarding change of address, transfer of shares, lost certificates, and non-receipt of dividend checks or reinvestment statements should be directed to Equiniti Trust Company, LLC (800) 468-9716.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231218475257/en/