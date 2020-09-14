Log in
Mexus Readies Ball Mill to Recover High Grade Gold; clarifies 10 Gpt Au cutoff

09/14/2020 | 10:32am EDT

CABORCA, Mexico, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexus Gold US (OTCQB: MXSG) (“Mexus” or the “Company”) announced that it is nearing the completion and test running of its high grade ball mill gravity gold recovery system.  As stated previously, this coincides with the development of the quartz vein systems at the Santa Elena mine in Caborca, MX. Mexus has developed a plan targeting the high-grade quartz vein as part of the Julio system. An average cutoff grade of 10 Gpt Au will be milled and recovered by the gravity system with lower grades continuing to be placed on the heap leach pad. 

New photos added to website

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US is an American based mining company with holdings in Mexico. The fully owned Santa Elena mine is located 54km NW of Caborca, Mexico. Mexus also owns rights to the Ures property located 80km N of Hermosillo, Mexico. This property contains 6900 acres and has both gold and copper on the property. Founded in 2009, Mexus Gold US is committed to protecting the environment, mine safety and employing members of the communities in which it operates.

For more information on Mexus Gold US, visit www.mexusgoldus.com

Mexus Gold US (775) 721-9960

Cautionary Statement

Forward looking Statement: Statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the failure to complete successfully the development of new or enhanced products, the Company's future capital needs, the lack of market demand for any new or enhanced products the Company may develop, any actions by the Company's partners that may be adverse to the Company, the success of competitive products, other economic factors affecting the Company and its markets, seasonal changes, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any statements in this press release.

