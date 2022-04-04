Mexus Gold US : ' Partner Provides An Update For Its Mabel Project

CABORCA, Mexico, April 4th, 2022 - Mexus Gold US (OTCQB: MXSG) ("Mexus" or the "Company) announced that it is aggressively pursuing a qualified mining company to joint venture with at its Santa Elena mine in Caborca, MX. To assist with this endeavor Mexus is seeking a CEO with the right experience to help manage and bring Mexus' three properties into production. In addition, Mexus will look to bring on a 5 person Board of Directors to assist with this process and general decision making going forward.

Over the last 6 months Mexus completed an open pit test heap leach gold recovery process that produced 277.97 oz of gold from 6 test pits at the Santa Elena property. This test along with the 100's of assay samples, ground geophysics, mapping and geological evaluations points to the property being a major gold target within the Mojave Mega Shear zone. The property also sits next to the famous La Herradura mine further evidencing the potential of the property. Mexus believes that the property contains a 1,000,000 plus ounce resource which can be proven with a qualified Joint Venture partner. The company is also open to partnering with a company on the Ures gold, copper, and silver property as well. Across the companies three properties Mexus has over 16,000 acres and 26 different concessions all located in Northern Sonoran State, Mexico.

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US is an American based mining company with holdings in Mexico. The fully owned Santa Elena mine is located 54km NW of Caborca, Mexico. Mexus also owns rights to the Ures property located 80km N of Hermosillo, Mexico. This property contains 6900 acres and has both gold and copper on the property. Founded in 2009, Mexus Gold US is committed to protecting the environment, mine safety and employing members of the communities in which it operates.

For more information on Mexus Gold US, visit www.mexusgoldus.com.

Mexus Gold US (775) 721-9960. Paul Thompson Sr

Cautionary Statement

Forward looking Statement: Statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the failure to complete successfully the development of new or enhanced products, the Company's future capital needs, the lack of market demand for any new or enhanced products the Company may develop, any actions by the Company's partners that may be adverse to the Company, the success of competitive products, other economic factors affecting the Company and its markets, seasonal changes, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any statements in this press release.