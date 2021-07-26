Mexus Gold US : Update At Mexus' Santa Elena Mine

CABORCA, Mexico, July 25th, 2021 - Mexus Gold US (OTCQB: MXSG) ('Mexus' or the 'Company) announced that mining continues of the Vein 2 area at its mine located in Caborca, MX with impressing geologic findings including increasing metallic content at only 10 meters of depth. Surface values are from 0.3 g/ t gold and new values ranging from 4 to 12 g/t gold and increased silver from 3 g/t to 100 g/t silver. The quartz vein material is crackled partly from blasting but more than 75% due to a coincident and very potent low angle thrust fault which also contains values with 1.4 g/t gold and 5 g/t silver.

Mining is currently being developed at the quartz vein with 1 to 1.5 meter with some wider pocket zones. Mexus has found 10 g/t gold zones randomly with notable oxide coloring due to former sulphides. Thrust fault shear mineral is being worked around it and only high grade quartz vein is loaded and hauled. Currently, the company is able to load 600 tons per day which can be hauled to the crushing area and conveyed to the heap leach pad. Carbon absorption is proving very efficient and the best processing option. Pregnant solution treated is ranging from 0.3 to 1.7 ppm gold. One ton of loaded carbon is en route to Chicago for processing for final sale which will allow Mexus to increase production on a weekly basis.

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US is an American based mining company with holdings in Mexico. The fully owned Santa Elena mine is located 54km NW of Caborca, Mexico. Mexus also owns rights to the Ures property located 80km N of Hermosillo, Mexico. This property contains 6900 acres and has both gold and copper on the property. Founded in 2009, Mexus Gold US is committed to protecting the environment, mine safety and employing members of the communities in which it operates.

For more information on Mexus Gold US, visit www.mexusgoldus.com.

Mexus Gold US (775) 721-9960. Paul Thompson Sr

Cautionary Statement

