Mexus Gold US : To Perform Initial Shipment Of Activated Carbon

CABORCA, Mexico, July 11th, 2021 - Mexus Gold US (OTCQB: MXSG) ('Mexus' or the 'Company) announced that the company will be shipping approximately one ton of activated carbon to the U.S. for processing this week. It is believed that this material contains up to 4000 grams Au equivalent.

'The first shipment of carbon for processing is a huge milestone for Mexus with the resulting cash flow allowing us to step up production. The heap leach pad returns continue to be excellent and volume should improve as we expand the pad footprint.' added Mexus CEO Paul Thompson.

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US is an American based mining company with holdings in Mexico. The fully owned Santa Elena mine is located 54km NW of Caborca, Mexico. Mexus also owns rights to the Ures property located 80km N of Hermosillo, Mexico. This property contains 6900 acres and has both gold and copper on the property. Founded in 2009, Mexus Gold US is committed to protecting the environment, mine safety and employing members of the communities in which it operates.

