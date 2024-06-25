Meyer Burger Technology AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Thun, Switzerland – June 25, 2024

Annual General Meeting 2024 of Meyer Burger approves all motions

At the Annual General Meeting of Meyer Burger Technology AG held at the Culture and Convention Center in Thun, 9‘812‘697‘834 registered shares were represented, equivalent to approx. 41.33 percent of the share capital entered in the Commercial Register. The shareholders approved all motions of the Board of Directors. They approved the management report, annual financial statements and consolidated financial statements for the 2023 financial year, as well as the report on non-financial matters (consultative vote) and the compensation report. The Annual General Meeting approved the appropriation of the balance sheet result and granted discharge to the members of the Board of Directors and the Management Board for the 2023 financial year.

All current members of the Board of Directors were re-elected: They are Franz Richter, Andreas Herzog and Mark Kerekes. Franz Richter was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors and re-elected as member of the Nomination and Compensation Committee together with Andreas Herzog. The auditors and the independent proxy were re-elected for a further term of office.

The Annual General Meeting approved the 750:1 reverse stock split. The reduction in the number of shares by a factor of 750, together with a corresponding increase in the par value of each share by a factor of 750, from the current CHF 0.01 to CHF 7.50, is intended to make the Company's shares more attractive to a broader group of investors, as the current market price of the shares may affect the shares’ acceptability to certain institutional investors, professional investors and other members of the investing public.

About Meyer Burger Technology AG

www.meyerburger.com

Meyer Burger researches, develops and produces the latest generation of highly efficient solar cells and solar modules based on patented Heterojunction/SmartWire technology. As one of the few manufacturers worldwide, the company also manufactures its own production equipment, which ensures high quality and efficiency in production.

Meyer Burger's headquarters are located in Thun (Switzerland). The company operates research centers and machine factories in Hohenstein-Ernstthal (Germany), Hauterive and Neuchâtel (Switzerland). The highly automated production of solar cells and solar modules takes place in Thalheim (Germany) and in the future in Goodyear and Colorado Springs (USA). The company has its own accredited test center for solar modules in Freiberg (Germany). This is the key to the long service life and high precision of Meyer Burger solar modules. There are sales offices in Europe, the USA, Australia and Asia.

Around 1 100 people work for Meyer Burger worldwide. The company was founded in 1953 in Switzerland. As a provider of production systems, the company has shaped the development of the global photovoltaic industry along the entire value chain in recent decades and has set essential industry standards. A large part of the solar modules produced worldwide today are based on technologies developed by Meyer Burger.

The registered shares of Meyer Burger Technology AG are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker: MBTN).