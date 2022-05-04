Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Meyer Burger Technology AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MBTN   CH0108503795

MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG

(MBTN)
  Report
05/03 11:31:54 am EDT
0.4698 CHF   +4.21%
01:18aMeyer Burger Technology to Appoint New CEO in September
MT
12:48aMarkus Nikles has been appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Meyer Burger
EQ
04/29Meyer Burger Technology To Expand Solar Modules Production Capacity In Germany
MT
Markus Nikles has been appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Meyer Burger

05/04/2022 | 12:48am EDT
Meyer Burger Technology AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Markus Nikles has been appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Meyer Burger

04-May-2022 / 06:45 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Meyer Burger Technology AG has appointed Markus Nikles to the Executive Board as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). He will assume his position on 1 September 2022. 

The Swiss national, Markus Nikles (born in 1972 in Interlaken) is a result-orientated CFO with an international track record. As CFO in the Meyer Burger Group, he will be responsible for the fields of finance, controlling, IT, risk management, internal control system and investor relations. 

For more than 20 years, Markus Nikles has gained prior experience within leading positions in the field of finance with the Swiss Bühler Group, working in Switzerland, the US, Germany and China. He has vast knowledge of financial management within major international companies, group and project controlling, liquidity planning, cash pooling and net working capital management.

In 2005, Markus Nikles obtained an Executive Master of Corporate Finance (EMCF) at the IFZ, Institute of Financial Services Zug (Switzerland). Before that, he graduated from University of Applied Science Chur (Switzerland) with a degree in Business Administration.

Chairman of the Board of Directors, Franz Richter: ?In Markus Nikles, we have been able to recruit a CFO with roots in Switzerland but who also has personal knowledge of the US, Germany and Asia. His extensive professional experience in an international industrial group, his in-depth expertise and his pragmatic attitude are very valuable assets with regard to the further growth phase of our company.?

Until the new CFO assumes his position, his responsibilities will continue to be shared among the other members of the Executive Board. The former CFO, Nathalie Benedikt, left the company at the end of March 2022 for personal reasons.

Contacts:

Meyer Burger Technology AG Dynamics Group AG
Anne Schneider Andreas Durisch
Head Corporate Communications Senior Partner
M. +49 174 349 17 90 T. +41 43 268 27 47
  M. +41 79 358 87 32
anne.schneider@meyerburger.com adu@dynamicsgroup.ch
 

End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Meyer Burger Technology AG
Schorenstrasse 39
3645 Gwatt
Switzerland
Phone: +41 033 221 28 00
E-mail: mbtinfo@meyerburger.com
Internet: www.meyerburger.com
ISIN: CH0108503795
Valor: A0YJZX
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1342785

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1342785  04-May-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1342785&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
