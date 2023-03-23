Meyer Burger Technology : Berichterstattung

Dear Shareholders

It was exactly three years ago that we first talked about realigning the business model at Meyer Burger. We wanted to use the heterojunc- tion/SmartWire technology, which our engineers had spent twelve years developing to industrial ma- turity, exclusively and to become a manufacturer of solar cells and solar modules ourselves.

Today, we are very pleased to be able to thank you, our valued shareholders, for supporting us so faithfully on this exciting journey, for placing your trust in us during this crucial phase, for believing in the future of Meyer Burger and for joining us in driving the energy transition forward. We are proud to say that the new Meyer Burger Technology AG has found its position in the market. Our premium solar modules are in high demand among our customers and can be sold at premium prices. Our further growth will be built on this foundation.

With a production volume of 321.1 megawatts (MW), we achieved our target for 2022 in times of great challenges. Global supply chains were again disrupted last year by the pandemic and the war in Ukraine. Nevertheless, we increased our solar module output more than tenfold compared to the previous year. There is growing certainty that the production lines at our German sites will be able to achieve the defined nominal capacities in full oper- ation. 830,000 solar modules left the Freiberg factory in 2022 and around 700,000 solar cells are produced daily in Bitterfeld-Wolfen. This figure is expected to be well over one million once the ramp-up is complete.

The ramp-up of the second production line started in September 2022, and individual process steps are currently being finalized. Our experienced team has succeeded in optimizing the processes and significantly shortening the ramp-up time compared to the first line. However, we are still dependent on external suppliers. The situation remains tense for the industry as a whole, especially with delivery times for electronic components running to