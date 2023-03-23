Advanced search
    MBTN   CH0108503795

MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG

(MBTN)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  12:23:17 2023-03-22 pm EDT
0.4974 CHF   -2.18%
02:17aMeyer Burger Loss Narrows in FY22
MT
02:03aMeyer Burger Technology : Berichterstattung
PU
01:49aMeyer Burger significantly increases sales in 2022 and announces further growth in production capacity with new long-term offtake agreements in the United States
EQ
Meyer Burger Technology : Berichterstattung

03/23/2023 | 02:03am EDT
Report to fiscal year

20

22

Key Figures

Consolidated income statement

in TCHF

Net sales

Operating income after costs of products and services¹

EBITDA²

in % of net sales

EBIT³

in % of net sales

Net result for the year

2022

2021

147 214

905

39

73

011

29

183

-34 630

-72 469

-23.5%

-181.6%

-53 594

-85 337

-36.4%

-213.9%

-69 850

-100 487

  • "Operating income after costs of products and services" corresponds to total income including other operating income, e.g. gains

from sales of Group companies or property, plant and equipment, less changes in inventories or finished and semi-finished products and machines before acceptance, cost of products and work in progress and capitalized goods and services.

  • "EBITDA" corresponds to the operating result (EBIT) before depreciation on tangible fixed assets and amortization on intangible

assets.

  • "EBIT" corresponds to the result before the financial result, the result from investment in associates, the non-operating result and income taxes.

Consolidated balance sheet

in TCHF

Total assets

Current assets

Non-current assets

Current liabilities

Non-current liabilities

Equity

Equity ratio

31.12.2022

31.12.2021

720 442

492 722

473 798

334 668

246 644

158 054

89 452

46 141

202 109

185 151

428 881

261 430

59.5%

53.0%

Net sales

EBITDA

in CHF million

in CHF million

2018

407

27

2018

2019

262

1

2019

2020

90

-45

2020

2021

40

-72

2021

2022

147

-35

2022

Cash and cash equivalents

Equity and equity ratio

in CHF million

in CHF million and %

90

52.0%

2018

2018

182

36

63.2%

2019

2019

169

140

87.5%

2020

2020

260

231

53.0%

2021

2021

261

293

59.5%

429

2022

2022

Contents

Letter to Shareholders

German and English language version

4

Management Report 2022

Sustainability Report

Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG)

21

Summary of Meyer Burger's ESG Report

21

Meyer Burger's ESG Report in a Nutshell

22

Structure and Purpose of this Report

22

Introduction to Meyer Burger

22

ESG Strategy and Governance

26

Material Impacts on ESG

31

GRI Content Index

47

Corporate Governance

Group Structure and Shareholders

52

Capital Structure

55

Board of Directors

60

Executive Board

69

Compensation, Shareholdings and Loans

74

Shareholders' Participation Rights

74

Change of Control and Defense Measures

75

Auditors

75

Information Policy

76

Quiet Periods

76

Remuneration Report

Letter to shareholders

78

Compensation at a glance

79

Compensation governance

80

Compensation policy and principles

81

Board of Directors

82

Compensation of the Board of Directors in 2022

82

Executive Board

84

Equity overhang and dilution as at 31 December 2022

90

External mandates of Board and EB members

90

Report of the Statutory Auditor

92

Financial Statements

Consolidated Financial Statements - Meyer Burger Group

95

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

100

Report of the Group Auditor

126

Statutory Financial Statements - Meyer Burger Technology AG

131

Notes to the Financial Statements

133

Report of the Statutory Auditor

141

Other Information

Information for investors and the media

146

Addresses

147

Imprint

148

The Annual Report 2022 is available on the company website: https://www.meyerburger.com/en/investors/financial-reports-publications/

Patrick Hatt has been a Meyer Burger shareholder since the end of 2021. Sustainability is very important to him. As the owner and managing director of a painting business in Winterthur (Switzerland), he focuses on quality and regional networks. Premium modules and European orientation convince him not only as a shareholder, but also as a customer: "I prefer to spend a little more and get something good for it." When he renovates his flat roof, he plans to install solar modules.

1

Letter to Shareholders

4

Report to Fiscal Year 2022 Letter to Shareholders

Dear Shareholders

It was exactly three years ago that we first talked about realigning the business model at Meyer Burger. We wanted to use the heterojunc- tion/SmartWire technology, which our engineers had spent twelve years developing to industrial ma- turity, exclusively and to become a manufacturer of solar cells and solar modules ourselves.

Today, we are very pleased to be able to thank you, our valued shareholders, for supporting us so faithfully on this exciting journey, for placing your trust in us during this crucial phase, for believing in the future of Meyer Burger and for joining us in driving the energy transition forward. We are proud to say that the new Meyer Burger Technology AG has found its position in the market. Our premium solar modules are in high demand among our customers and can be sold at premium prices. Our further growth will be built on this foundation.

With a production volume of 321.1 megawatts (MW), we achieved our target for 2022 in times of great challenges. Global supply chains were again disrupted last year by the pandemic and the war in Ukraine. Nevertheless, we increased our solar module output more than tenfold compared to the previous year. There is growing certainty that the production lines at our German sites will be able to achieve the defined nominal capacities in full oper- ation. 830,000 solar modules left the Freiberg factory in 2022 and around 700,000 solar cells are produced daily in Bitterfeld-Wolfen. This figure is expected to be well over one million once the ramp-up is complete.

The ramp-up of the second production line started in September 2022, and individual process steps are currently being finalized. Our experienced team has succeeded in optimizing the processes and significantly shortening the ramp-up time compared to the first line. However, we are still dependent on external suppliers. The situation remains tense for the industry as a whole, especially with delivery times for electronic components running to

Sehr geehrte Aktionärinnen, sehr geehrte Aktionäre

Es ist genau drei Jahre her, dass wir bei Meyer Bur- ger zum ersten Mal von einer Neuausrichtung des Geschäftsmodells gesprochen haben. Die Hete- rojunction-/SmartWire-Technologie, die unsere Ingenieure zwölf Jahre lang bis zur Industriereife entwickelt hatten, wollten wir nur noch exklusiv nut- zen und selbst zum Hersteller von Solarzellen und Solarmodulen werden.

Heute freuen wir uns sehr, dass wir Ihnen, unseren geschätzten Aktionärinnen und Aktionären, danken können. Dafür, dass Sie uns auf dieser spannenden Reise so treu unterstützen und uns in der entschei- denden Phase Ihr Vertrauen geschenkt haben. Da- für, dass Sie an die Zukunft von Meyer Burger glau- ben und mit uns gemeinsam die Energiewende vo- rantreiben. Mit Stolz dürfen wir feststellen, dass die neue Meyer Burger Technology AG ihre Position auf dem Markt gefunden hat. Unsere Premium-So- larmodule sind bei unseren Kundinnen und Kunden stark gefragt und können zu Premiumpreisen ver- kauft werden. Auf dieses Fundament baut unser weiteres Wachstum auf.

Mit einer Produktionsmenge von 321,1 Megawatt (MW) haben wir unser Ziel für das Jahr 2022 in Zei- ten grosser Herausforderungen erreicht. Die globa- len Lieferketten waren auch im vergangenen Jahr durch die Pandemie und den Krieg in der Ukraine gestört. Dennoch haben wir die Produktion von So- larmodulen gegenüber dem Vorjahr mehr als ver- zehnfacht. Es wächst die Gewissheit, dass die Pro- duktionslinien an unseren deutschen Standorten in der Lage sein werden, im Vollbetrieb die definierten Nominalkapazitäten zu erreichen. 830.000 Solar- module verliessen 2022 die Fabrik in Freiberg, in Bitterfeld-Wolfen werden täglich rund 700.000 Solarzellen hergestellt - nach Abschluss des Hoch- laufs sollen es weit über eine Million sein.

Der Hochlauf der zweiten Produktionslinie ist im September 2022 angelaufen; derzeit werden noch einzelne Prozessschritte finalisiert. Dabei schaffte

5

Report to Fiscal Year 2022 Letter to Shareholders

Disclaimer

Meyer Burger Technology AG published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 161 M 174 M 174 M
Net income 2022 -74,3 M -80,4 M -80,4 M
Net cash 2022 80,3 M 86,9 M 86,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 -24,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 780 M 1 927 M 1 927 M
EV / Sales 2022 10,6x
EV / Sales 2023 4,67x
Nbr of Employees 805
Free-Float 91,6%
Chart MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG
Duration : Period :
Meyer Burger Technology AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 0,50 CHF
Average target price 0,66 CHF
Spread / Average Target 33,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gunter Erfurt Chief Executive Officer
Markus Nikles Chief Financial Officer
Franz Richter Chairman
Daniel Menzel Chief Operating Officer
Katrin Wehr-Seiter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG-7.11%1 927
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.22.06%101 752
GLOBALFOUNDRIES INC.26.67%37 523
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.18.74%21 040
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.39.21%17 458
ADVANCED MICRO-FABRICATION EQUIPMENT INC. CHINA35.29%11 740
