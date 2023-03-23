Meyer Burger Technology : Berichterstattung

Operating income after costs of products and services¹
EBITDA²
in % of net sales
EBIT³
in % of net sales
Net result for the year
2022
2021
147 214
905
39
73
011
29
183
-34 630
-72 469
-23.5%
-181.6%
-53 594
-85 337
-36.4%
-213.9%
-69 850
-100 487
"Operating income after costs of products and services" corresponds to total income including other operating income, e.g. gains
from sales of Group companies or property, plant and equipment, less changes in inventories or finished and semi-finished products and machines before acceptance, cost of products and work in progress and capitalized goods and services.
"EBITDA" corresponds to the operating result (EBIT) before depreciation on tangible fixed assets and amortization on intangible
assets.
"EBIT" corresponds to the result before the financial result, the result from investment in associates, the non-operating result and income taxes.
Consolidated balance sheet
in TCHF
Total assets
Current assets
Non-current assets
Current liabilities
Non-current liabilities
Equity
Equity ratio
31.12.2022
31.12.2021
720 442
492 722
473 798
334 668
246 644
158 054
89 452
46 141
202 109
185 151
428 881
261 430
59.5%
53.0%
Net sales
EBITDA
in CHF million
in CHF million
2018
407
27
2018
2019
262
1
2019
2020
90
-45
2020
2021
40
-72
2021
2022
147
-35
2022
Cash and cash equivalents
Equity and equity ratio
in CHF million
in CHF million and %
90
52.0%
2018
2018
182
36
63.2%
2019
2019
169
140
87.5%
2020
2020
260
231
53.0%
2021
2021
261
293
59.5%
429
2022
2022
Contents
Letter to Shareholders
German and English language version
4
Management Report 2022
Sustainability Report
Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG)
21
Summary of Meyer Burger's ESG Report
21
Meyer Burger's ESG Report in a Nutshell
22
Structure and Purpose of this Report
22
Introduction to Meyer Burger
22
ESG Strategy and Governance
26
Material Impacts on ESG
31
GRI Content Index
47
Corporate Governance
Group Structure and Shareholders
52
Capital Structure
55
Board of Directors
60
Executive Board
69
Compensation, Shareholdings and Loans
74
Shareholders' Participation Rights
74
Change of Control and Defense Measures
75
Auditors
75
Information Policy
76
Quiet Periods
76
Remuneration Report
Letter to shareholders
78
Compensation at a glance
79
Compensation governance
80
Compensation policy and principles
81
Board of Directors
82
Compensation of the Board of Directors in 2022
82
Executive Board
84
Equity overhang and dilution as at 31 December 2022
90
External mandates of Board and EB members
90
Report of the Statutory Auditor
92
Financial Statements
Consolidated Financial Statements - Meyer Burger Group
95
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
100
Report of the Group Auditor
126
Statutory Financial Statements - Meyer Burger Technology AG
Patrick Hatt has been a Meyer Burger shareholder since the end of 2021. Sustainability is very important to him. As the owner and managing director of a painting business in Winterthur (Switzerland), he focuses on quality and regional networks. Premium modules and European orientation convince him not only as a shareholder, but also as a customer: "I prefer to spend a little more and get something good for it." When he renovates his flat roof, he plans to install solar modules.
1
Letter to Shareholders
4
Report to Fiscal Year 2022 Letter to Shareholders
Dear Shareholders
It was exactly three years ago that we first talked about realigning the business model at Meyer Burger. We wanted to use the heterojunc- tion/SmartWire technology, which our engineers had spent twelve years developing to industrial ma- turity, exclusively and to become a manufacturer of solar cells and solar modules ourselves.
Today, we are very pleased to be able to thank you, our valued shareholders, for supporting us so faithfully on this exciting journey, for placing your trust in us during this crucial phase, for believing in the future of Meyer Burger and for joining us in driving the energy transition forward. We are proud to say that the new Meyer Burger Technology AG has found its position in the market. Our premium solar modules are in high demand among our customers and can be sold at premium prices. Our further growth will be built on this foundation.
With a production volume of 321.1 megawatts (MW), we achieved our target for 2022 in times of great challenges. Global supply chains were again disrupted last year by the pandemic and the war in Ukraine. Nevertheless, we increased our solar module output more than tenfold compared to the previous year. There is growing certainty that the production lines at our German sites will be able to achieve the defined nominal capacities in full oper- ation. 830,000 solar modules left the Freiberg factory in 2022 and around 700,000 solar cells are produced daily in Bitterfeld-Wolfen. This figure is expected to be well over one million once the ramp-up is complete.
The ramp-up of the second production line started in September 2022, and individual process steps are currently being finalized. Our experienced team has succeeded in optimizing the processes and significantly shortening the ramp-up time compared to the first line. However, we are still dependent on external suppliers. The situation remains tense for the industry as a whole, especially with delivery times for electronic components running to
Sehr geehrte Aktionärinnen, sehr geehrte Aktionäre
Es ist genau drei Jahre her, dass wir bei Meyer Bur- ger zum ersten Mal von einer Neuausrichtung des Geschäftsmodells gesprochen haben. Die Hete- rojunction-/SmartWire-Technologie, die unsere Ingenieure zwölf Jahre lang bis zur Industriereife entwickelt hatten, wollten wir nur noch exklusiv nut- zen und selbst zum Hersteller von Solarzellen und Solarmodulen werden.
Heute freuen wir uns sehr, dass wir Ihnen, unseren geschätzten Aktionärinnen und Aktionären, danken können. Dafür, dass Sie uns auf dieser spannenden Reise so treu unterstützen und uns in der entschei- denden Phase Ihr Vertrauen geschenkt haben. Da- für, dass Sie an die Zukunft von Meyer Burger glau- ben und mit uns gemeinsam die Energiewende vo- rantreiben. Mit Stolz dürfen wir feststellen, dass die neue Meyer Burger Technology AG ihre Position auf dem Markt gefunden hat. Unsere Premium-So- larmodule sind bei unseren Kundinnen und Kunden stark gefragt und können zu Premiumpreisen ver- kauft werden. Auf dieses Fundament baut unser weiteres Wachstum auf.
Mit einer Produktionsmenge von 321,1 Megawatt (MW) haben wir unser Ziel für das Jahr 2022 in Zei- ten grosser Herausforderungen erreicht. Die globa- len Lieferketten waren auch im vergangenen Jahr durch die Pandemie und den Krieg in der Ukraine gestört. Dennoch haben wir die Produktion von So- larmodulen gegenüber dem Vorjahr mehr als ver- zehnfacht. Es wächst die Gewissheit, dass die Pro- duktionslinien an unseren deutschen Standorten in der Lage sein werden, im Vollbetrieb die definierten Nominalkapazitäten zu erreichen. 830.000 Solar- module verliessen 2022 die Fabrik in Freiberg, in Bitterfeld-Wolfen werden täglich rund 700.000 Solarzellen hergestellt - nach Abschluss des Hoch- laufs sollen es weit über eine Million sein.
Der Hochlauf der zweiten Produktionslinie ist im September 2022 angelaufen; derzeit werden noch einzelne Prozessschritte finalisiert. Dabei schaffte
