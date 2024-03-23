Disclaimer

NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA), CANADA, JAPAN OR AUSTRALIA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN OR INTO WHICH THE SAME WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

This document and any oral statements made at the presentation hereof (together, the "Presentation") contains information regarding Meyer Burger Technology AG (the "Company" and together with its directly or indirectly held existing or future consolidated subsidiaries, the "Group"). This Presentation has been prepared for information purposes only and should not be used in making any investment decision. This Presentation and its contents are solely for your information and may not be reproduced, distributed, published, passed on or disclosed, in whole or in part, by any medium or in any form, to any other person or used for any other purpose, without the prior written consent of the Company. Any copyrights which may derive from this Presentation shall remain with the Company.

This Presentation has been prepared by the Company and includes information obtained from third-party sources. This Presentation is intended to provide a general overview of the Group's business and does not deal with, nor purport to deal with, all aspects and details regarding the Company and the Group. The information and opinions contained in this Presentation do not purport to be comprehensive and are provided as of the date of this Presentation or as of the date specified herein. Further, this Presentation may include market share and industry data obtained by the Company from industry publications and surveys or other similar sources. The Company may not have access to the facts and assumptions underlying the numerical data, market data and other information extracted from public sources and neither the Company, any member of the Group nor any of their respective directors, officers, employees, shareholders, affiliates, agents and advisers are able to verify such information, and assume no responsibility for the correctness of any such information. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on any of the numerical data or market data contained in this Presentation.

None of the Company, the Group, nor any other person has independently verified the information contained in this Presentation. No representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is given as to the accuracy, fairness or completeness of the information, opinions, projections or estimates given or contained in this Presentation and no liability is accepted for any such information or opinions or for any errors or omissions or any loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from use of this Presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith. No one is under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained in this Presentation or to correct any inaccuracies which may become apparent, and any opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. The Company reserves the right to amend or replace the Presentation at any time and undertakes no obligation to provide the recipients with access to any additional information. Nothing in this Presentation is, or should be relied upon as, a promise or representation as to the future.

Certain financial data included in this Presentation consists of non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies, nor should they be construed as an alternative to other financial measures determined in accordance with Swiss GAAP FER. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any non-GAAP financial measures and ratios included herein. In addition, certain financial information contained herein has not been audited, confirmed or otherwise covered by a report by independent accountants and, as such, actual data could vary, possibly significantly, from the data set forth herein.

Certain financial information (including percentages) in this Presentation may have been rounded according to commercial standards. As a result, the aggregate amounts may not correspond in all cases to the aggregated amounts of the underlying (unrounded) figures appearing elsewhere in this Presentation. The information in this Presentation is of a preliminary and abbreviated nature and may be subject to updating, revision and amendment, and may change materially.

This Presentation may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of Meyer Burger Technology AG and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. Meyer Burger Technology AG assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments.

This Presentation is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to purchase or subscribe for any securities. This Presentation is not a prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act and not a prospectus under any other applicable laws. Copies of this Presentation may not be sent to jurisdictions, or distributed in or sent from jurisdictions, in which this is barred or prohibited by law. The information contained in this Presentation shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any jurisdiction. This Presentation constitutes advertising in accordance with article 68 of the FinSA. Such advertisements are communications to investors aiming to draw their attention to financial instruments. Any investment decisions with respect to any securities should not be made based on any such advertisement but exclusively on the prospectus to be published by Meyer Burger Technology AG for such purpose. Copies of such prospectus (and any supplements thereto) are available free of charge in Switzerland from Meyer Burger Technology AG, with registered address and head office at Schorenstrasse 39, 3645 Gwatt (Thun), Switzerland, Tel.: +41 33 221 28 00, Email: mbinfo@meyerburger.com.

2