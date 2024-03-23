Meyer Burger Company Presentation
March 2024
Disclaimer
NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA), CANADA, JAPAN OR AUSTRALIA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN OR INTO WHICH THE SAME WOULD BE UNLAWFUL
This document and any oral statements made at the presentation hereof (together, the "Presentation") contains information regarding Meyer Burger Technology AG (the "Company" and together with its directly or indirectly held existing or future consolidated subsidiaries, the "Group"). This Presentation has been prepared for information purposes only and should not be used in making any investment decision. This Presentation and its contents are solely for your information and may not be reproduced, distributed, published, passed on or disclosed, in whole or in part, by any medium or in any form, to any other person or used for any other purpose, without the prior written consent of the Company. Any copyrights which may derive from this Presentation shall remain with the Company.
This Presentation has been prepared by the Company and includes information obtained from third-party sources. This Presentation is intended to provide a general overview of the Group's business and does not deal with, nor purport to deal with, all aspects and details regarding the Company and the Group. The information and opinions contained in this Presentation do not purport to be comprehensive and are provided as of the date of this Presentation or as of the date specified herein. Further, this Presentation may include market share and industry data obtained by the Company from industry publications and surveys or other similar sources. The Company may not have access to the facts and assumptions underlying the numerical data, market data and other information extracted from public sources and neither the Company, any member of the Group nor any of their respective directors, officers, employees, shareholders, affiliates, agents and advisers are able to verify such information, and assume no responsibility for the correctness of any such information. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on any of the numerical data or market data contained in this Presentation.
None of the Company, the Group, nor any other person has independently verified the information contained in this Presentation. No representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is given as to the accuracy, fairness or completeness of the information, opinions, projections or estimates given or contained in this Presentation and no liability is accepted for any such information or opinions or for any errors or omissions or any loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from use of this Presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith. No one is under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained in this Presentation or to correct any inaccuracies which may become apparent, and any opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. The Company reserves the right to amend or replace the Presentation at any time and undertakes no obligation to provide the recipients with access to any additional information. Nothing in this Presentation is, or should be relied upon as, a promise or representation as to the future.
Certain financial data included in this Presentation consists of non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies, nor should they be construed as an alternative to other financial measures determined in accordance with Swiss GAAP FER. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any non-GAAP financial measures and ratios included herein. In addition, certain financial information contained herein has not been audited, confirmed or otherwise covered by a report by independent accountants and, as such, actual data could vary, possibly significantly, from the data set forth herein.
Certain financial information (including percentages) in this Presentation may have been rounded according to commercial standards. As a result, the aggregate amounts may not correspond in all cases to the aggregated amounts of the underlying (unrounded) figures appearing elsewhere in this Presentation. The information in this Presentation is of a preliminary and abbreviated nature and may be subject to updating, revision and amendment, and may change materially.
This Presentation may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of Meyer Burger Technology AG and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. Meyer Burger Technology AG assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments.
This Presentation is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to purchase or subscribe for any securities. This Presentation is not a prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act and not a prospectus under any other applicable laws. Copies of this Presentation may not be sent to jurisdictions, or distributed in or sent from jurisdictions, in which this is barred or prohibited by law. The information contained in this Presentation shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any jurisdiction. This Presentation constitutes advertising in accordance with article 68 of the FinSA. Such advertisements are communications to investors aiming to draw their attention to financial instruments. Any investment decisions with respect to any securities should not be made based on any such advertisement but exclusively on the prospectus to be published by Meyer Burger Technology AG for such purpose. Copies of such prospectus (and any supplements thereto) are available free of charge in Switzerland from Meyer Burger Technology AG, with registered address and head office at Schorenstrasse 39, 3645 Gwatt (Thun), Switzerland, Tel.: +41 33 221 28 00, Email: mbinfo@meyerburger.com.
2
Business Review And Key 2023 Figures
Market distortions created by oversupply of Asian-made solar PV products and trade restrictions imposed by the U.S. resulting in high losses in Europe
Group is now implementing its plan to prepare for the closure of
Freiberg, as announced on January 17th
Construction of 2.0 GW U.S. cell and module facilities subject to financing(1)
Cash position of around CHF 150m as of 31-Dec-23and CHF 83m
as of 29-Feb-24, with rights issue and additional financing
required to complete construction of U.S. facilities
Source: Company Information; 1) Including a combination of the rights issue, the export financing loan and either the 45X or the DOE loan.
Net sales
[CHF mn]
147
135
125
128
22 7
2022 2023
EBIT
[CHF mn]
2022 2023
-54
-103
-147
-250
Modules
Pasan/OldCo
Operative
One offs
EBITDA
[CHF mn]
2022 2023
-35
-73
-91
-164
Net result
[CHF mn]
2022 2023
-70
-144
-147
-292
Operative
One offs
Operative
One offs
3
Development of Production KPI Shows That Meyer Burger Has Established Itself as a High-quality Mass Producer
Meyer Burger White module production yield
Freiberg, Germany [%]
•
100
98%
90
•
A+B grade yield
80
All sellable product yield
0
•
Jul-21
Jan-22
Jul-22
Jan-23
Jul-23
Jan-24
Production yields have continued to improve over time
Meyer Burger accomplishes the industry-typical annual efficiency gains
Roadmap in place to continue efficiency and yield improvements
90% percentile solar cell efficiency Thalheim, Germany [%]
+0,4
24,5
+0,4
0,0
•
Knowledge and experience being transferred to planned operations in Goodyear, AZ (module) and Colorado Springs, CO (cell)
Jul-21
Jan-22
Jul-22
Jan-23
Jul-23
Jan-24
Source: Company Information; Meyer Burger production database.
4
Strong Longevity of Meyer Burger Products
• A major challenge for the performance of solar modules is the so-called PID effect ("potential induced degradation") which can lead to massive product failure in the field
• Swiss EPFL has recently presented a comparative study between Meyer Burger HJT+SWCT® (SHJ+SWT), competitor HJT (SHJ), TOPCon and PERC glass-glass products
• According to the EPFL study tested bifacial TOPCon and PERC technologies are more sensitive to PID than HJT, Meyer Burger's SWCT® further mitigates PID
Source: Company Information; EPFL study 2024, TOPCon module glass-glass/EVA encapsulant.
5
U.S. Opportunity Remains Highly Attractive
U.S. Solar PV Deployment Forecast, by SEIA(1)
Installed Capacity (GW)
47
43
38
33
28
36
32
20
28
24
18
12
6
6
6
7
7
8
2022
2023E
2024E
2025E
2026E
2027E
Residential
Commercial
Community Solar
Utility
2.0 GW Module Facility in Goodyear (AZ)
Q2 2024
500
10k
Start of
Employees (3)
Solar Modules
Production (2)
per Day (3)
2.0 GW Cell Facility in Colorado Springs (CO)(3)
~Year
350
1.4m
End 2024
HJT Solar Half
Potential Start of
Employees
(3)
Production (2,4)
Cells per Day (3)
Volumes backed by long-termoff-take commitments
with blue-chip utility customers
Mid-term EBITDA of near CHF 250m expected to be achievable, subject to completion of U.S. facilities (2)
Source: Company Information; 1) SEIA/Wood Mackenzie Power & Renewables U.S. Solar Market Insight 2022 Year in Review 2) Subject to financing, including a combination of the rights issue, the export financing loan and either the 45X or the DOE loan; 3) At run-rate production; 4) Opening of facility expected to be ~2025.
6
Potential Transition To A Partnership Business Model Currently Being Explored
Acceleration of Meyer Burger's cutting-edge technology on an exclusive basis to industrial partners in different
regions of the world
Partnership business model
Meyer Burger would retain
Continued funding of production
including licensing Meyer Burger's
ownership of its intellectual
facilities by partners
technology
property
7
Financing Plan To Close The Funding Gap
Financing mix:
- Funding gap of CHF 450m to complete construction of Colorado and Arizona manufacturing facilities
- Rights issue with target proceeds of around CHF 200m
- Remainder to be debt financed from additional financing options: export financing loan, loan from the U.S. Department of Energy, and/or advanced manufacturing tax credit (so-called 45X)
- Export agency credit financing loan from a commercial bank, supported by an export agency credit guarantee from the German government, in the amount of up to USD 95 million subject to certain conditions, including finalising the long-form documentation
- USD 200-250 million U.S Department of Energy ("DOE") guaranteed 10-year loan from the Federal Financing Bank(1)
- Advanced manufacturing tax credit (so-called 45X) of up to USD 300 million to monetise future tax credits with term of 6 years subject to due diligence and the entering into requisite binding agreements
- In parallel, continue to explore potential strategic partnerships to drive longer-term growth and reduce capital intensity
Source: Company Information; 1) After successfully completing Part I of the DOE process, the Group was formally invited in February 2024 to submit Part II of an application for such loan. DOE's invitation to submit a Part II application is not an assurance that DOE will invite the applicant into the due diligence and term sheet negotiation process, that DOE will offer a term sheet to the applicant, or that the terms and conditions of a term sheet will be consistent with terms proposed by the applicant. The foregoing matters are wholly dependent on the results of DOE review and evaluation of a Part II application, and DOE's determination whether to proceed.
8
Funding Plan
Rights Issue
Around CHF 200m
April 2024
Source: Company Information; 1) Opening of facility expected to be ~2025.
Export Credit
Financing
c. USD 95m
45X
Up to USD 300m
Q2 2024
Goodyear start of production in Q2 2024
DoE Loan
c. USD 200-250m
H2 2024
Colorado potential start of production by Q4 2024 (1)
Possible delay subject to timing of
additional funding options
9
Meyer Burger Investment Case
1 Meyer Burger Serves The
2 Meyer Burger Is Among The
3 Highly Profitable U.S.
Structural Growth Market
Western Suppliers Of High
Business Opportunity With
Of Solar
Technology HJT Cells And
Strong Policy Support With
Modules
Potential Strategic Upsides
Source: Company Information.
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Meyer Burger Technology AG published this content on 23 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2024 03:52:07 UTC.