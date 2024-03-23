Meyer Burger Investment Case Outline
March 2024
Rights Issue Offer Details
Issuer
•
Meyer Burger Technology AG
Target offer size
•
Around CHF 200M
• Up to 20,144,423,886 new shares
• Subscription price of CHF 0.01 per new share (36.9% discount to TERP and 79.4% to share price)1
Offer structure
•
Subscription ratio 28:5, i.e. 28 new shares may be subscribed for each 5 shares held
• Public offering in Switzerland; Offering only outside U.S. to certain institutional investors pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act and
on the basis of exemptions provided by the EU and UK Prospectus Regulations
• Subscription Period: 20 March - 2 April 2024 (12:00 noon CEST)
Expected timetable
• Rights Trading Period: 20 - 26 March 2024 (close of trading)
• Potential rump placement: 2 April 2024 (after market close)
• Settlement and first day of trading of new shares: 5 April 2024
• Sentis Capital (c. 10% shareholder) has committed, in a total amount of up to CHF 50 million, to exercise all of its subscription rights, to
potentially buy rights in the market, and as a backstop, to purchase shares that have not been subscribed for in the rights issue
Investor commitment
• An affiliate of DESRI has committed to purchase shares that have not been subscribed for in the rights issue in a total amount of up to USD 20
million
• The members of the Company's Board of Directors and Executive Committee intend to participate in the capital increase by exercising their
respective subscription rights
• Company, Board of Directors and Executive Committee: 6 months after the first day of trading of new shares
Lock-up
•
Sentis Capital: 3 months after the first day of trading of new shares
• DESRI affiliate: 4 months after the first day of trading of new shares
Trading & listing
• The subscription rights will trade on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ISIN: CH1333262389, Ticker: MBTN1)
• The new ordinary shares will be included into trading with the existing ordinary shares (ISIN: CH0108503795, Ticker: MBTN)
Use of proceeds
• Primarily to finance the planned completion of the planned sites for the PV cell and module manufacturing in the U.S. and the planned
expansion of the related production and distribution structures
Banks' Syndicate
• Sole Global Coordinator and Joint Bookrunner: Jefferies
•
Joint Bookrunner: Commerzbank
Note: (1) Based on closing price as of 15 March 2024.
Business Review And Key 2023 Figures
Market distortions created by oversupply of Asian-made solar PV products and trade restrictions imposed by the U.S. resulting in high losses in Europe
Group is now implementing its plan to prepare for the closure of
Freiberg, as announced on January 17th
Construction of 2.0 GW U.S. cell and module facilities subject to financing(1)
Cash position of around CHF 150m as of 31-Dec-23and CHF 83m
as of 29-Feb-24, with rights issue and additional financing
required to complete construction of U.S. facilities
Source: Company Information; 1) Including a combination of the rights issue, the export financing loan and either the 45X or the DOE loan.
Net sales
[CHF mn]
147
135
125
128
22 7
2022 2023
EBIT
[CHF mn]
2022 2023
-54
-103
-147
-250
Modules
Pasan/OldCo
Operative
One offs
EBITDA
[CHF mn]
2022 2023
-35
-73
-91
-164
Net result
[CHF mn]
2022 2023
-70
-144
-147
-292
Operative
One offs
Operative
One offs
Development of Production KPI Shows That Meyer Burger Has Established Itself as a High-quality Mass Producer
Meyer Burger White module production yield
Freiberg, Germany [%]
•
100
98%
90
•
A+B grade yield
80
All sellable product yield
0
•
Jul-21
Jan-22
Jul-22
Jan-23
Jul-23
Jan-24
Production yields have continued to improve over time
Meyer Burger accomplishes the industry-typical annual efficiency gains
Roadmap in place to continue efficiency and yield improvements
90% percentile solar cell efficiency Thalheim, Germany [%]
+0,4
24,5
+0,4
0,0
•
Knowledge and experience being transferred to planned operations in Goodyear, AZ (module) and Colorado Springs, CO (cell)
Jul-21
Jan-22
Jul-22
Jan-23
Jul-23
Jan-24
Source: Company Information; Meyer Burger production database.
Strong Longevity of Meyer Burger Products
• A major challenge for the performance of solar modules is the so-called PID effect ("potential induced degradation") which can lead to massive product failure in the field
• Swiss EPFL has recently presented a comparative study between Meyer Burger HJT+SWCT® (SHJ+SWT), competitor HJT (SHJ), TOPCon and PERC glass-glass products
• According to the EPFL study tested bifacial TOPCon and PERC technologies are more sensitive to PID than HJT, Meyer Burger's SWCT® further mitigates PID
Source: Company Information; EPFL study 2024, TOPCon module glass-glass/EVA encapsulant.
7
U.S. Opportunity Remains Highly Attractive
U.S. Solar PV Deployment Forecast, by SEIA(1)
Installed Capacity (GW)
47
43
38
33
28
36
32
20
28
24
18
12
6
6
6
7
7
8
2022
2023E
2024E
2025E
2026E
2027E
Residential
Commercial
Community Solar
Utility
2.0 GW Module Facility in Goodyear (AZ)
Q2 2024
500
10k
Start of
Employees (3)
Solar Modules
Production (2)
per Day (3)
2.0 GW Cell Facility in Colorado Springs (CO)(3)
~Year
350
1.4m
End 2024
HJT Solar Half
Potential Start of
Employees
(3)
Production (2,4)
Cells per Day (3)
Volumes backed by long-termoff-take commitments
with blue-chip utility customers
Mid-term EBITDA of near CHF 250m expected to be achievable, subject to completion of U.S. facilities (2)
Source: Company Information; 1) SEIA/Wood Mackenzie Power & Renewables U.S. Solar Market Insight 2022 Year in Review 2) Subject to financing, including a combination of the rights issue, the export financing loan and either the 45X or the DOE loan; 3) At run-rate production; 4) Opening of facility expected to be ~2025.
8
Potential Transition To A Partnership Business Model Currently Being Explored
Acceleration of Meyer Burger's cutting-edge technology on an exclusive basis to industrial partners in different
regions of the world
Partnership business model
Meyer Burger would retain
Continued funding of production
including licensing Meyer Burger's
ownership of its intellectual
facilities by partners
technology
property
Financing Plan To Close The Funding Gap
Financing mix:
- Funding gap of CHF 450m to complete construction of Colorado and Arizona manufacturing facilities
- Rights issue with target proceeds of around CHF 200m
- Remainder to be debt financed from additional financing options: export financing loan, loan from the U.S. Department of Energy, and/or advanced manufacturing tax credit (so-called 45X)
- Export agency credit financing loan from a commercial bank, supported by an export agency credit guarantee from the German government, in the amount of up to USD 95 million subject to certain conditions, including finalising the long-form documentation
- USD 200-250 million U.S Department of Energy ("DOE") guaranteed 10-year loan from the Federal Financing Bank(1)
- Advanced manufacturing tax credit (so-called 45X) of up to USD 300 million to monetise future tax credits with term of 6 years subject to due diligence and the entering into requisite binding agreements
- In parallel, continue to explore potential strategic partnerships to drive longer-term growth and reduce capital intensity
Source: Company Information; 1) After successfully completing Part I of the DOE process, the Group was formally invited in February 2024 to submit Part II of an application for such loan. DOE's invitation to submit a Part II application is not an assurance that DOE will invite the applicant into the due diligence and term sheet negotiation process, that DOE will offer a term sheet to the applicant, or that the terms and conditions of a term sheet will be consistent with terms proposed by the applicant. The foregoing matters are wholly dependent on the results of DOE review and evaluation of a Part II application, and DOE's determination whether to proceed.
