Meyer Burger Technology : Corporate Presentation Sept 2020 EN
09/21/2020 | 03:55am EDT
PROJECT INDIUM
EVOLUTION INTO A SOLAR CELL AND MODULE MANUFACTURER
Corporate Presentation
September 2020
LCOE considerations for residential and small commercial
MEYER BURGER PURSUES VALUE-ORIENTED SEGMENT STRATEGY TO GAIN MARKET SHARE
Annual PV market size in target markets1 [GWp]
Average annual
59
62
growth rate
56
49
50
52
8%
45
Rooftop
5%
Utility-scale
2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027
Market share in target markets [%]
16%
18%
13%
Residential
8%
5%
4%
6%
2%
2%
1%
0%
Utility-scale
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
Source: IHS Markit, IEA, SolarPower Europe, JPEA, SEIA, AU CER
1) Europe, U.S., Australia, Japan
Rooftop: Meyer Burger focuses on the high- margin premium segment
Utility-scale:Market share will be gradually increased as soon as first pilot projects have proven the "bankability" and the higher energy yield per area in practice
As part of the preparations for the business model transformation, Meyer Burger has already sounded the product interest of potential European and U.S. customers and has received written letters of intent (LOIs) to purchase a total of over 2 GW cells and modules per year
Expected revenues with annual capacity of 1.4 GW of cell and 0.8 GW of module production by raising a total of around CHF 180 million of debt in 2021/22
CAPEX (for equal cell and module capacity, in aggregate):
Equipment sourced from Meyer Burger EUR 70-90m/GW for initial investment; reducing to EUR 55-65m/GW from 2023 on (figures at arm's length pricing, including margin for Meyer Burger)
Third-partyequipment EUR 45-55m/GW
Building and facility EUR 70-90m/GW; for the first factory build phase of 0.8 GW module and 1.4 GW cell capacity, savings of EUR 22-28m can be expected due to existing buildings
Ratio of CAPEX for cell to module capacity c. 80% : 20%
LONG-TERM GOALS
Assumptions:
In addition, a further CHF 260m - 340m of financing can be raised to implement phase II of our new business plan - additional 1.4 GW installed cell and module capacity - in the base case, the required financing for phase II is to be raised in 2023, but potentially to be accelerated depending on developments over the next 18 months
Long-term goals (> 5 years horizon) - Meyer Burger Group Consolidated Financials
