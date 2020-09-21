Meyer Burger Technology : Corporate Presentation Sept 2020 EN 0 09/21/2020 | 03:55am EDT Send by mail :

The Company disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. There will not be a public offering of securities in the United States, the United Kingdom or in any other jurisdiction other than Switzerland. 2 © Meyer Burger CORNERSTONES OF THE NEW STRATEGY Growing global solar energy market Superior and proprietary technology Captive business model The high-margin residential and commercial rooftop segment, which Meyer Burger is focusing on, is growing at an above- average rate of +8% per year in the target markets until 2027

3-year technology advantage over standard technology, which is confirmed by the Fraunhofer Institute The full value of Meyer Burger's technology advantage can be captured as the Heterojunction/SmartWire technology is not supplied to third parties anymore High, sustained profit levels can be achieved on the basis of a superior technology and the captive business model 3 © Meyer Burger MEYER BURGER IS A TECHNOLOGY LEADER AND HAS SHAPED THE SOLAR INDUSTRY FOR YEARS Meyer Burger… is the backbone of the PV industry and has been the industrialization partner for over 20 years of the world's leading PV companies when launching new technologies Milestones since 1999 1999 Market introduction of the wire saw for the solar industry 2012 Market introduction of the industrialized PERC1 technology, which is industry standard today has equipped the leading manufacturers of solar modules with production equipment

has so far delivered 350 production machines for the current standard, PERC, 1 for a total capacity of 55 GW, i.e., more than 50% of total global PERC production capacity "Passivated Emitter and Rear Cell" 2013 Start of the development of the SmartWire technology 2014 Introduction of the diamond wire saw with patented double wire control 2016 Development of the later award-winning TOPCon system CAiA 2018 Major contract for Heterojunction/SmartWire equipment 2019 Proof of an industrial heterojunction/SmartWire production line Presentation of a 510 W bifacial module at Intersolar Munich Start of R&D cooperation with Oxford PV for the development of the HJT/Perovskite tandem cell technology 4 © Meyer Burger MEYER BURGER IS AGAIN DRIVING THE NEXT PV TECHNOLOGY GENERATION Meyer Burger's technology is far superior to PERC -performance Module Conventional technology 2 (PERC) Today Including module SmartWire-Technology; 2) "Passivated Emitter and Rear Cell" Fraunhofer ISE has confirmed in study: "Meyer Burger has a lead of

TOPCon is not yet ready for mass production and faces integration and cost problems

Captive: no New with own cell and module production equipment to third parties Modules Cells End markets Third-party module Third manufacturers parties E.g., wholesalers, large installers, Note: Without SWCT®, to keep IPPs, project developers efficiency advantage for Meyer Burger Technology and know-how remain exclusively with Meyer Burger (except Oxford PV and strategic R&D partners) Total value capture remains in the company Further improvement on equipment will not be shared with third parties The worldwide standard PV equipment and service business will be continued Sale of cells to third-party module manufacturers used in the first years to facilitate ramping in module sales and obtain economies of scale and purchasing power

The worldwide standard PV equipment and service business will be continued

third-party module manufacturers used in the first years to facilitate ramping in module sales and obtain economies of scale and purchasing power

8 © Meyer Burger ENTRY INTO PV CELL AND MODULE PRODUCTION WITH CLEAR CAPACITY EXPANSION GOALS Cell and module production in Germany Meyer Burger's goals: • Become a European champion and global player for the production of high- efficiency cells and modules using Swiss technology, "Made in Germany" • Sustainable superior R&D unit to further expand technological leadership • Start with 400 MW to reach profit zone, Production capacity [GW] 2021 - 2027 7.0 then add 400 MW module plus 1 GW cells in next step 6.4 Module 4.2 Cell 3.6 0.8 1.4 0.4 0.4 2021E 2023E 2025E 2027E Phase 1 2 3 • Achieve an annual module production capacity of 5 GW by 2026 • Support the EU Green Deal plan by establishing local PV production 9 © Meyer Burger MODULE PERFORMANCE ENABLES LOWER LCOE FOR UTILITY CUSTOMERS AND PRICE PREMIUM FOR MB Utility segment - total system cost, example 100 MWp U.S. [EUR m] Benchmark system Meyer Burger HJT/SWCT system (PERC module) 0.31 +0.08 EUR/Wp module ASP 0.39 premium for Meyer Burger1 80.7 • Meyer Burger provides considerable end-customer benefit, reducing LCOE through: 1. Higher efficiency, reducing BOS cost 2. Better high-temperature energy yield 75.3 Module 31.1 BOS2 44.2 2.3 10.1 31.1 38.9 Performance pricing ~20-25% of value enabled by pool ceded to • BOS lever3 customer to 41.85 • Higher energy yield4 incentivize to achieve same LCOE purchase 3. Lower lifetime degradation 4. Better bifaciality (yield on backside) 5. Better angular response • To reward better performance, customers are willing to pay higher module price - value pool is determined such that LCOE savings are offset by module price premium • Around 20-25% of value pool to be ceded to end customer to incentivize purchase System cost Benchmark Value pool Customer System cost share Assumptions: System - 100 MWp; Year - 2020; 1) Module ASPs include 20% Section 201 import tariff; For some time after market introduction, business plan anticipates discounts down to PERC level until bankability and market acceptance of performance gains is fully established; 2) Balance-of-system; 3) BOS lever: Higher module power 10 © Meyer Burger requires less modules for the same area leading to e.g., less cables, mounting structures, installation, etc.; 4) Improved performance due to e.g., lower temperature coefficient and lower degradation translate into more energy generation over lifetime; 5) BOS cost is reduced vs. benchmark system BOS cost because of BOS lever RESIDENTIAL CUSTOMERS PAY LARGE PRICE PREMIUM FOR HIGHER PERFORMANCE AND QUALITY Residential rooftop segment - total system cost, example 8 kWp Germany [EUR] Benchmark system (PERC module) 0.27 10,800 Module 3'050 BOS1 7'750 Meyer Burger HJT/SWCT system +0.19 EUR/Wp module ASP 0.46 premium for Meyer Burger 12,640 765 3'050 1'375 5'190 Performance pricing Customer desire for enabled by better quality, esthetics, • BOS lever2 brand, "Made in 7,4504 • Higher energy yield3 Germany" and "Swiss to achieve same LCOE technology" End customer benefits from BOS savings due to higher efficiency, as well as higher energy yield, both lowering levelized cost of energy (LCOE)

To reward better performance, customers are willing to pay a higher module price - this performance premium offsets LCOE savings

On top of performance premium, customers in premium segment are willing to pay additional premium for higher quality, esthetics and "Made in Germany" / "Swiss technology"

Reference for additional premium are premium competitors LG, REC, SunPower System cost Benchmark Performance Additional System cost premium premium Assumptions: System - 8 kWp, Year - 2020, Total module cost include wholesaler and installer margins; 1) Balance-of-system; 2) BOS lever: Higher module power requires less modules for the same area leading to e.g., less cables, mounting structures, installation, etc.; 3) Improved performance due to e.g., lower temperature coefficient and 11 © Meyer Burger degradation translate into more energy generation over lifetime; 4) BOS cost is reduced vs. benchmark BOS cost because of BOS lever MEYER BURGER CAN OBTAIN UNIQUE MARKET POSITIONING, ENABLING HIGH MARGINS LOW AVERAGE SALES PRICE HIGH Market positioning and key competitors IBC Standard HJT / SWCT® HJT Medium margin Medium margin High margin n-PERTPERC Very low margin Low margin HIGH MANUFACTURING COST LOW Technology advantage enables unique market positioning and high margins

Captive model protects this advantage long-term

long-term Meyer Burger as the first player to be competitive in all market segments (rooftop and utility-scale)

utility-scale) Competitors in premium segment like SunPower, LG and Panasonic have higher manufacturing costs

PERC manufacturers cannot offer modules in the premium segment 12 © Meyer Burger MEYER BURGER CAN OBTAIN UNIQUE MARKET POSITIONING, ENABLING HIGH MARGINS Average selling price / manufacturing costs1,2 Standard segmentHigh-efficiency segment Standard HJT IBC competitors • The captive business model prevents competitors' access to HJT/SWCT®, so competitors that Meyer Burger can maintain European Uncompetitive product margins long-term module offering competitors3 • PERC: low-margin commodity business with exhausted cost reduction potential • High-efficiency competition: very high Meyer Burger Asian prices due to positioning as a premium HJT/SWCT® product in the residential market - but PERC competitors with significantly higher production costs Average Module efficiency2 [%] Margin Average selling price manufacturing costs Source: Company datasheets, Solarmedia (Q4 2019), PVInfoLink, analyst reports, expert interviews; 1) Average sales price: reference prices from publicly available sources for "black-black" modules; production costs: COGS, incl. D&A; 2) average of several13 © Meyer Burger manufacturers for different categories; 3) module production with purchased Asian cells of medium performance class VALUE-ORIENTED SEGMENT STRATEGY IN SELECTED MARKETS Meyer Burger will focus its PV cell and module sales activities on the following segments and markets: Segments Focus markets 1 Rooftop (residential and small 2 Utility-scale1 commercial) Targeted segments: Rooftop (premium segment): Customers value Meyer Burger technology for its high performance, quality and aesthetics

Utility-scale: Advantages of Meyer Burger technology are recognized in this very price sensitive segment, because they enable lower electricity generation costs (LCOE) compared to standard technology 2 Focus markets: Europe, U.S., Australia, Japan Decent market size

Price premium is achievable and accepted by market participants 1) May include large commercial segment to the extent that price differentiation is possible; 2) Solar leasing companies also primarily driven by 14 © Meyer Burger LCOE considerations for residential and small commercial MEYER BURGER PURSUES VALUE-ORIENTED SEGMENT STRATEGY TO GAIN MARKET SHARE Annual PV market size in target markets1 [GWp] Average annual 59 62 growth rate 56 49 50 52 8% 45 Rooftop 5% Utility-scale 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 Market share in target markets [%] 16% 18% 13% Residential 8% 5% 4% 6% 2% 2% 1% 0% Utility-scale 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 Source: IHS Markit, IEA, SolarPower Europe, JPEA, SEIA, AU CER 1) Europe, U.S., Australia, Japan Rooftop: Meyer Burger focuses on the high- margin premium segment

Utility-scale: Market share will be gradually increased as soon as first pilot projects have proven the "bankability" and the higher energy yield per area in practice

Market share will be gradually increased as soon as first pilot projects have proven the "bankability" and the higher energy yield per area in practice As part of the preparations for the business model transformation, Meyer Burger has already sounded the product interest of potential European and U.S. customers and has received written letters of intent (LOIs) to purchase a total of over 2 GW cells and modules per year 15 © Meyer Burger FAST PRODUCTION AND SALES RAMP-UP POSSIBLE DUE TO AVAILABLE INFRASTRUCTURE AND PERSONNEL New production site for solar cells - Bitterfeld-Wolfen(Saxony-Anhalt) 16 © Meyer Burger FAST PRODUCTION AND SALES RAMP-UP POSSIBLE DUE TO AVAILABLE INFRASTRUCTURE AND PERSONNEL New production site for SmartWire modules - Freiberg (Saxony) 17 © Meyer Burger VERIFIED TECHNOLOGY ROADMAP SECURES TOP POSITION AND FURTHER IMPROVEMENT POTENTIAL MEYER BURGER ROADMAP CONFIRMED BY FRAUNHOFER Avg. module efficiency [%] • Current business plan is based on Meyer 30 Technology level 1 Technology level 2 Technology level 3 Burger's superior "Phase I" HJT technology,1 29.1% 29 27.8% 28.3% which is proven and protected by various 28 patents 27 SWCT lll + PSK HC • Verified module efficiency roadmap suggests 26 further improvements that further extend the 25 IBC SWCT II + HC 24.5% lead over HJT competitors and mainstream 24 23.0% PERC manufacturers 23 SWCT 22 21.0% 21.1% 22.4% 21.6% • With its stake in Oxford PV and the related 21 19.8% Shingled 21.0% perovskite technology, Meyer Burger is 20 already investing in future technologies with 19 19.2% further potential for performance 18 improvements 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 Note: 2020 values based on average module efficiencies based on datasheets; year-on-year increase based on CPIA; 1) In business plan, no technology improvements beyond continuous improvement program (CIP) benefits assumed 18 © Meyer Burger Source: Meyer Burger, CPIA PROPRIETARY BUSINESS MODEL WITH REDUCED RISKS Attractive returns 1 Value-driven segment strategy Only selected segments and markets in which price premiums are possible are served 2 Sustainable margins With captive business model, know-how as well as cell and module technology remain within Meyer Burger 3 Upside potential Thanks to the innovation potential of the R&D roadmap, Meyer Burger expects to be highly profitable in the long- term Derisked investment 4 Proven technology Meyer Burger has successfully proven the mass- production readiness of its Heterojunction/SmartWire technology and acceptance in the market 5 Existing sites, capabilities and brand Availability of existing PV infrastructure and capabilities in Germany allow for a fast go-to-market approach with the envisaged production capacities 6 Long-term secured investment Further broadening of innovation potential is provided by Meyer Burger's share in Oxford PV and the cooperation on perovskite technology 19 © Meyer Burger IMPLEMENTATION WELL UNDERWAY: MARKET LAUNCH IN Q2/2021 Progress Market launch Q2/2021 - Installation of production equipment - Module certification - Set-up Supply Chain management New production sites - Build-up sales organization Q3/2020 - Q2/2021 - Site in Freiberg purchase (3. August 2020) - Site in Bitterfeld rented (1. September 2020) Successful capital increase 22. July 2020 Time 20 © Meyer Burger FINANCIAL OUTLOOK TARGETS WITHIN 3 YEARS › Expected Revenue: CHF 400m - CHF 450m › Expected Gross Profit Margin: 45% - 50% › Expected EBITDA Margin: 25% - 30% › Expected Net Debt / EBITDA 0.25x - 0.5x Expected revenues with annual capacity of 1.4 GW of cell and 0.8 GW of module production by raising a total of around CHF 180 million of debt in 2021/22

CAPEX (for equal cell and module capacity, in aggregate):

Equipment sourced from Meyer Burger EUR 70-90m/GW for initial investment; reducing to EUR 55-65m/GW from 2023 on (figures at arm's length pricing, including margin for Meyer Burger) Third-party equipment EUR 45-55m/GW Building and facility EUR 70-90m/GW; for the first factory build phase of 0.8 GW module and 1.4 GW cell capacity, savings of EUR 22-28m can be expected due to existing buildings Ratio of CAPEX for cell to module capacity c. 80% : 20%

LONG-TERM GOALS Assumptions: In addition, a further CHF 260m - 340m of financing can be raised to implement phase II of our new business plan - additional 1.4 GW installed cell and module capacity - in the base case, the required financing for phase II is to be raised in 2023, but potentially to be accelerated depending on developments over the next 18 months Long-term goals (> 5 years horizon) - Meyer Burger Group Consolidated Financials › Revenue: > CHF 2.0bn › EBITDA Margin: > 30% › Ratio Net Debt / EBITDA: net cash 21 © Meyer Burger HIGHLIGHTS OF THE NEW MEYER BURGER Heterojunction/SmartWire technology is superior to the current standard, mono-PERC, as well as other currently available heterojunction technologies in terms of efficiency and energy yield Captive business model enables capturing full value from Meyer Burger's technological leadership and protects know-how Premium products at relatively low manufacturing costs enable a unique positioning in the PV industry and sustained profitability of Meyer Burger With the successful production ramp-up of the technology by a customer, the proof-of-concept in mass production has already been provided Existing infrastructure and available skilled personnel should enable production and sales start in Q2/2021 The "Green Deal" and the European climate targets provide a tailwind for the re-establishment of the solar industry in Europe 22 © Meyer Burger Attachments Original document

