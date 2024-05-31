To the shareholders of Meyer Burger Technology AG (the "Company" or "Meyer Burger") Invitation to the 24th ordinary Shareholders' Meeting Tuesday, June 25, 2024, 2:00 p.m. CEST (doors open at 1:00 p.m. CEST) Kultur- und Kongresszentrum Thun Seestrasse 68, 3604 Thun, Switzerland

Dear Shareholders The fiscal year 2023 was a very challenging one for Meyer Burger Technology. In the first half of the year, Meyer Burger confirmed its position as a leading premium solar manufacturer and production capacity in Germany was expanded as planned. However, as the year progressed, it became clear that dumping prices from Chinese suppliers in Europe, coupled with a sharp rise in Chinese production overcapacity and a lack of market protection, led to unprecedented distortions in the European solar market, which had a serious impact on Meyer Burger's earnings. Overall, this led to sales of CHF 135.0 million, a negative operating result at EBITDA level of CHF -163.6 million and a net loss of CHF -291.9 million in the year under review. Focus on U.S. production Meyer Burger already took strategic steps in the summer of 2008, proactively reacting to the negative market constellations in Europe, which are heavily dependent on political decisions, and announced that it would shift its business focus to the USA. As part of this strategic adjustment, it was decided to build its own solar cell factory in Colorado Springs, Colorado, in addition to the module production in the US at the Goodyear, Arizona, plant already announced for 2021. The US solar market is highly attractive. The market conditions there, created by fair competition and the Inflation Reduction Act, are driving the expansion of the solar industry; Meyer Burger benefits from fixed purchase agreements at a good price level. As the business climate in Europe continued to deteriorate due to political factors, Meyer Burger decided in February 2024 to focus on production and profitable growth in the USA and to close the module production site in Freiberg, Germany. The discontinuation of module production at this site has already resulted in cost savings for the Group since the beginning of May 2024. Solar cell production in Thalheim (Bitterfeld-Wolfen),Germany, will continue for the time being to support the ramp-upof module production in the USA. Multi-stage financing In order to finance and secure the promising activities in the USA - namely the completion of the solar cell production in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and the solar module production in Goodyear, Arizona, with an annual production capacity of 2 gigawatts each - Meyer Burger is pursuing a multi-stage financing strategy. On March 18, 2024, the Extraordinary General Meeting approved the proposed capital increase, which was successfully completed on April 3, 2024, with gross proceeds of CHF 206.75 million. This capital increase enabled our shareholders to invest in the attractive US business, where Meyer Burger has a unique offering backed by long- term purchase commitments and strong growth potential. At the same time, we are working to secure financing of up to USD 95 million from a commercial bank, backed by an export credit guarantee from the Federal Republic of Germany. The aim is still to secure the financing in the second quarter of 2024, following the completion of the loan documentation and the fulfilment of certain conditions. In addition, Meyer Burger is working on further financing based on the Advanced Manufacturing Production Tax Credit (45X) of up to USD 300 million with a term of 5 to 6 years, to be provided by a leading global investment bank from the end of the second quarter of 2024, subject to due diligence and entering into the requisite binding agreements. Meyer Burger believes the 45X financing is feasible based on the partial monetization of an estimated USD 1.4 billion in future tax credits. With an estimated USD 1.4 billion in future US tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act, Meyer Burger believes that the 45X financing is achievable in the planned size and the credit review processes are underway. As a further instrument, we are seeking a loan of USD 200 to 250 million guaranteed by the US Department of Energy (DOE) from the Federal Financing Bank under the Title 17 Clean Energy Financing Loan Program. Following the successful completion of Part I of the DOE process, the Group has been formally invited to submit Part II of an application for such a loan in February 2024. Again, the company continues to work closely with the DOE on all necessary credit reviews.

Not all of these various measures would need to be fully utilized to close the existing funding gap, should appropriate commitments be made. However, the various options can provide Meyer Burger with a safety net to achieve the targeted liquidity. The capital increase was a key element in securing additional liquidity to finance Meyer Burger's future business activities. EBITDA potential of CHF 250 million per annum The long-term prospects for Meyer Burger as the only manufacturer of high-efficiency heterojunction technology in the US remain attractive. The potential in the USA with existing purchase agreements is considerable. Assuming that cell and module production at the US sites can be ramped up as planned, the Group expects to generate an annual EBITDA of around CHF 250 million per year in the medium term from its business in the USA. Our products are characterized by a high energy yield, durability and reliability, and our promising technology roadmap is intact. We are therefore convinced that, under fair market conditions, Meyer Burger is competitive and will achieve sustainable profitability with its US sites. This underlines the attractiveness of the company. Outlook Meyer Burger expects that the proceeds from the potential financing sources, together with those from the rights issue, will enable it to commence module production in Goodyear, Arizona, by the end of the second quarter of 2024 and cell production in Colorado Springs, Colorado, toward the end of 2024. This would provide the basis for returning to commercial success and creating shareholder value. In parallel, Meyer Burger is continuing to pursue potential strategic partnerships with companies that could provide funding assistance, support industrialization, and drive revenue through customer access, possible exposure to new geographical areas and/or technology licensing. These potential partnership business models could help drive higher long-term growth and reduce capital intensity. In addition, policy signals in the US are positive for the development of a PV supply chain independent of China. Following the introduction of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) in 2022 to promote climate-neutral industries, the US government continues to strive for a level playing field in the US. In May, the Biden administration also imposed new punitive tariffs on Chinese solar cells, demonstrating its commitment to protecting the domestic industry. We would like to thank all our employees for their commitment and tireless efforts on behalf of Meyer Burger in the past fiscal year. And we would also like to thank you, our valued shareholders, for your continued support. Dr. Franz Richter Dr. Gunter Erfurt Chairman of the Board of Directors CEO

Agenda and Motions of the Board of Directors1 The Board of Directors expressly reserves the right to amend or withdraw its proposals before or at the Annual General Meeting. Agenda item 1: Annual Report 2023 1.1. Approval of the management report 2023, the annual financial statements 2023 and the consolidated financial statements 2023; presentation of the reports of the auditors Motion of the Board of Directors The Board of Directors proposes to approve the management report, the annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for the business year 2023. Explanation of the Board of Directors The Board of Directors is required by law to submit the management report, the annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for each business year to the Shareholders' Meeting for approval. The auditors PricewaterhouseCoopers AG, Berne, have audited the consolidated financial statements and the annual financial statements of the Company and have confirmed them without qualification. 1.2. Consultative vote on the sustainability report 2023 Motion of the Board of Directors The Board of Directors proposes that the Sustainability Report 2023 be accepted. Explanation of the Board of Directors The Sustainability Report will be submitted to the Annual General Meeting for approval for the first time this year. The Sustainability Report provides an account of the company's non-financial matters in accordance with applicable Swiss law and can be accessed as part of the Annual Report athttps://www.meyerburger.com/en /investor-relations/financial-reports-publications.In accordance with Art. 964c para. 1 CO and Art. 698 para. 2 no. 9 CO, the General Meeting of Shareholders is responsible for approving the report on non-financial matters. 1.3. Consultative vote on the remuneration report 2023 Motion of the Board of Directors The Board of Directors proposes to approve the remuneration report 2023. Explanation of the Board of Directors The remuneration report can be accessed as part of the annual report athttps://www.meyerburger.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports-publications.The remuneration report describes in detail the structures and individual remuneration elements of the remuneration paid to the Board of Directors and the Management, as well as the remuneration paid in the 2023 business year and in the previous year. According to the auditor's report, the remuneration report complies with the law and the Articles of Association. 1 The German version of this invitation to the 24th Annual General Meeting shall prevail.

Agenda item 2: Use of balance sheet result Motion of the Board of Directors The Board of Directors proposes to carry forward the balance sheet loss of CHF 601'118'236.36. Loss carried forward CHF - 216'644'010.51 Loss of period CHF - 384'474'225.85 Total accumulated losses CHF - 601'118'236.36 Balance to be carried forward CHF - 601'118'236.36 Explanation of the Board of Directors Pursuant to Art. 698 para. 2 item 4 of the Swiss Code of Obligations and the Company's Articles of Association, the Shareholder's Meeting is responsible for passing resolutions on the use of the balance sheet result. The Board of Directors proposes to carry forward the balance sheet loss. Agenda item 3: Discharge of the members of the Board of Directors and the Management Motion of the Board of Directors The Board of Directors proposes the grant discharge to the members of the Board of Directors and the Management for their activities in the business year 2023. Explanation of the Board of Directors With the discharge of the members of the Board of Directors and the Management, the Company and the approving shareholders declare that they will no longer hold the responsible persons accountable for events from the past business year that were brought to the attention of the Shareholders' Meeting. Agenda item 4: Reverse share split Agenda item 4 consists of various motions, which are described separately in this invitation. 4.1. Ordinary capital increase for the implementation of the reverse share split Motion of the Board of Directors The Board of Director proposes, in case that the AGM approves the proposal of the Board of Directors under agenda item 4.2., an ordinary capital increase as follows: The share capital of the Company shall be increased by up to CHF 7.49 by issuing up to 749 fully paid- in registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.01 each. The issue price shall be CHF 0.01 per share and shall be paid in cash. The shareholders' subscription rights are excluded. The Board of Directors is authorized to allocate subscription rights to some or all shareholders or to third parties, to the Company or to one of its group companies for the purpose of rounding up the Company's share capital up to an integer multiple of CHF 7.50.

4. The new shares shall be entitled to dividends as from the date of their issuance and shall be subject to the restrictions on transferability in accordance with Article 4 of the Articles of Association of the Company. Explanation of the Board of Directors The Board of Directors proposes a reverse share split in the ratio of 750:1, as further explained under agenda item 4.2 below. For this purpose, the number of issued shares of the Company at the time of consummation of the reverse share split must be divisible by 750, and the share capital of the Company must be an integer multiple of CHF 7.50, being the nominal value per share after the reverse share split. As the Company's share capital is not an integer multiple of CHF 7.50 as of the date hereof and may further change until the date of implementation of the reverse share split, the Board of Directors proposes to increase the Company's share capital by issuing up to 749 registered shares at a nominal value of CHF 7.49 each. If the shareholders approve the ordinary capital increase in accordance with agenda item 4.1 but not the reverse share split in accordance with agenda item 4.2, the Board of Directors will not carry out the ordinary capital increase and the resolution will lapse six months after the date of the Annual General Meeting. If, on the other hand, the shareholders approve the reverse share split pursuant to agenda item 4.2 but not the ordinary capital increase pursuant to agenda item 4.1, the company may not be able to implement the reverse share split. The resolution of the Annual General Meeting on this agenda item requires the approval of two-thirds of the votes represented at the Annual General Meeting. 4.2. Reverse share split and amendment of the Articles of Association Motion of the Board of Directors The Board of Directors proposes a reverse share split in the ratio of 750:1, as a result of which each holder of 750 (seven hundred and fifty) registered shares of the Company with a nominal value of CHF 0.01 each (each a Pre- Consolidation Share), as held immediately prior to the effectiveness of the reverse share split, will receive 1 (one) new registered share of the Company with a nominal value of CHF 7.50 each (each a Post-Consolidation Share); to amend Article 3 and Article 3c para. 1 of the Company's Articles of Association accordingly; and if the AGM does not approve the proposal of the Board of Directors under agenda item 5 ( Conditional capital for employee participation and amendment of the Articles of Association ), to amend Article 3b of the Company's Articles of Association as follows: Previous version New version (changes highlighted) Art. 3b Art. 3b The share capital will be increased by a maximum amount of CHF 1,257,574.00 by issuing a maximum of 125,757,400 fully paid-up registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.01 each, excluding shareholders' subscription rights, by exercising option rights granted to employees and members of the Board of Directors of the company or Group The share capital will be increased by a maximum amount of CHF 1,257,570.00by issuing a maximum of 167,676fully paid-up registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 7.50each, excluding shareholders' subscription rights, by exercising option rights granted to employees and members of the Board of Directors of the company or Group

companies in accordance with a plan to be drawn up by the Board of Directors. After acquisition, the new registered shares are subject to registration restrictions in accordance with Art. 4 of the Articles of Association. Explanation of the Board of Directors companies in accordance with a plan to be drawn up by the Board of Directors. After acquisition, the new registered shares are subject to registration restrictions in accordance with Art. 4 of the Articles of Association. The Board of directors proposes a reverse share split (share consolidation) in the ratio of 750:1 in order to increase the nominal value per share and thus, ceteris paribus, the market price per share on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The reverse share split should make the Company's shares more attractive to a broader range of investors, as the current market price of the shares may affect the shares' acceptability to certain institutional investors, professional investors and other members of the investing public and the raising of new capital. As a result of the reverse share split, the number of shares issued will be reduced equally for all shareholders at a ratio of 750:1, resulting in a higher expected share price. At the same time, the nominal value of the shares will increase from the current CHF 0.01 to CHF 7.50, with the share capital remaining unchanged (apart from the marginal capital increase according to agenda item 4.1). The proposed reverse share split could only be implemented if the number of Pre-Consolidation Shares immediately prior to completion is divisible by 750. Therefore, the Company may not be able to consummate the reverse share split if the ordinary capital increase in agenda item 4.1 is not approved. Only whole Post-Consolidation Shares will be "allotted" to holders of Pre-Consolidation Shares. Any remaining number of Pre-Consolidation Shares between 1 and 749 that shareholders may hold will be rounded down for operational efficiency and transaction security reasons. The resulting fractions will be compensated and the affected shareholders will receive a cash compensation in CHF at a fixed price (so-called Fractional Share Compensation). The Fractional Share Compensation will be calculated based on the volume weighted average price (VWAP) of the pre-split shares three days prior to the ex-date of the reverse share split and will be funded by the Company and/or the sale of excess shares remaining after the reverse share split as a result of the rounding. The Company anticipates that the ex-date for the reverse stock split will be early July 2024. Due to the reverse share split, Article 3 (Share capital) and Article 3c (Conditional capital for financings) of the Company's Articles of Association must be amended accordingly. In agenda item 5, the Board of Directors proposes to increase the existing conditional capital for employee shareholdings, which already reflects the reverse share split. In the event that the Annual General Meeting approves the reverse share split but rejects the proposal of the Board of Directors in agenda item 5, the Board of Directors proposes that the reverse share split be reflected in the existing Article 3b (Conditional capital for employee participation). This is the intention of item 3 of agenda item 4.2 of the Board of Directors. The confirmation of the capital range in Article 3d of the Articles of Association is proposed under agenda item 4.3. Shareholders will be informed separately by their respective custody bank about the implementation of the reverse share split. Further information, including a list of frequent questions and answers, is available at https://www.meyerburger.com/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting. The resolution of the Annual General Meeting on this agenda item requires the approval of two thirds of the votes represented at the Annual General Meeting.

4.3. Confirmation of the capital range and amendment of the Articles of Association Motion of the Board of Directors In the event that the AGM approves the proposals of the Board of Directors under agenda items 4.1 and 4.2, the Board of Directors proposes that the capital range in Article 3d of the Company's Articles of Association be confirmed and that Article 3d para. 1 of the Articles of Association be amended as follows: Previous version Art. 3d 1 The company has a capital range of up to CHF 261,158,066.80 (upper limit). Within the capital range, the Board of Directors is authorized to increase the share capital once or several times and in any amount until 17 March 2029 or until the capital range expires earlier. The capital increase may be carried out by issuing fully paid-up registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.01 each. New version (changes highlighted) Art. 3d 1 The company has a capital range of up to CHF 261,158,062.50(upper limit). Within the capital range, the Board of Directors is authorized to increase the share capital once or several times and in any amount until 24 June 2029or until the capital range expires earlier. The capital increase may be carried out by issuing fully paid-up registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 7.50each. Explanation of the Board of Directors Under applicable Swiss law, a capital range lapses if the Annual General Meeting resolves to increase the capital during the term of the Board of Directors' authorization. As the Board of Directors proposes an ordinary capital increase to the Annual General Meeting in agenda item 4.1, the existing capital range (Art. 3d of the Articles of Association) would lapse accordingly. The Board of Directors therefore proposes to the Annual General Meeting that the existing capital range (Art. 3d of the Articles of Association) be confirmed. The structure of the proposed or confirmed capital range remains unchanged - with the exception of the adjustments listed in para. 1, which are necessary due to the share consolidation in accordance with agenda item 4.2 and the ordinary capital increase in accordance with agenda item 4.1, as well as the duration of the authorization. This resolution is subject to the condition that the amendment of Art. 3d para. 1 of the Articles of Association only becomes effective together with the registration of the reverse share split or the capital increase required for this purpose. The resolution of the Annual General Meeting on this agenda item requires the approval of two-thirds of the votes represented at the Annual General Meeting. Agenda item 5: Conditional capital for employee participation and amendment of the Articles of Association Motion of the Board of Directors The Board of Directors proposes to increase the existing conditional capital for employee participation in Art. 3b of the Articles of Association to CHF 8'299'987.50 and to amend Art. 3b* of the Company's Articles of Association with effect from the completion of the reverse share split in accordance with agenda item 4.2 as follows:

Previous version New version (changes highlighted) Art. 3b Art. 3b The share capital will be increased by a maximum amount of CHF 1,257,574.00 by issuing a maximum of 125,757,400 fully paid-up registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.01 each, excluding shareholders' subscription rights, by exercising option rights granted to employees and members of the Board of Directors of the company or Group companies in accordance with a plan to be drawn up by the Board of Directors. After acquisition, the new registered shares are subject to registration restrictions in accordance with Art. 4 of the Articles of Association. The share capital will be increased by a maximum amount of CHF 8,299,987.50by issuing a maximum of 1,106,665fully paid-up registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 7.50each, excluding shareholders' subscription rights, by exercising option rights granted to employees and members of the Board of Directors of the company or Group companies in accordance with a plan to be drawn up by the Board of Directors. After acquisition, the new registered shares are subject to registration restrictions in accordance with Art. 4 of the Articles of Association. *) In the event that the Annual General Meeting rejects the reverse share split pursuant to agenda item 4.2, the Board of Directors will amend its proposal on this agenda item 5 to the extent that the new Article 3b provides for the issue of up to 829,998,750 registered shares to be fully paid up with a nominal value of CHF 0.01 each and shall enter into force immediately. The shareholders' individual instructions to the independent proxy regarding the exercise of voting rights shall also apply to any proposal of the Board of Directors amended in this sense. Explanation of the Board of Directors According to Art. 3b of the Articles of Association, up to 125,757,400 shares may currently be issued for employee participation programs. The maximum number of shares that can be issued for employee participation programs under Art. 3b of the Articles of Association has not been increased as part of the ordinary capital increase in March 2024 and has therefore been diluted. The Board of Directors therefore proposes an increase in the existing conditional capital for employee participation to address this dilution. The amendment of Art. 3b of the Articles of Association shall be effective upon completion of the reverse share split. However, in case that the Annual General Meeting rejects the reverse share split, the Board of Directors will amend its proposal regarding this agenda item as described above so that shareholders will also be able to vote on this conditional capital in this case. The shareholders' individual instructions to the independent proxy regarding the exercise of voting rights shall also apply to a proposal of the Board of Directors potentially amended as described. The resolution of the Annual General Meeting on this agenda item requires the approval of two-thirds of the votes represented at the Annual General Meeting. Agenda item 6: Election of the members of the Board of Directors 6.1. Re-election of the members of the Board of Directors and re-election of the Chairman Motion of the Board of Directors The Board of Directors proposes to re-elect all current members of the Board of Directors (including the Chairman) by individual votes, each for a term of office of one year until the end of the next Annual General Meeting: