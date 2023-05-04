Advanced search
    MBTN   CH0108503795

MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG

(MBTN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30:31 2023-05-04 am EDT
0.5690 CHF   +0.35%
12:03pMeyer Burger Technology : Voting Results (in German)
PU
11:48aMeyer Burger shareholders approve all motions of the Board of Directors
EQ
05/03Meyer Burger Signs Four-year Solar Module Offtake Deal With Ingka Investments
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Meyer Burger Technology : Voting Results (in German)

05/04/2023 | 12:03pm EDT
Final results Annual General Meeting, Meyer Burger Technology AG, May 4, 2023

Yes

No

Abstention

Agenda Item:

Votes

%

Votes

%

Votes

%

1.1

Approval of the management report 2022, the

1'536'686'172

99.47

2'001'645

0.12

6'107'769

0.41

annual financial statements 2022 and the

consolidated financial statements 2022;

presentation of the reports of the auditors

1.2

Consultative vote on the remuneration report

1'279'231'630

82.81

252'448'208

16.34

13'088'748

0.85

2022

2.

Use of balance sheet result

1'535'062'041

99.37

3'432'079

0.22

6'274'466

0.41

3.

Discharge of the members of the Board of

1'512'703'662

98.93

9'045'277

0.59

7'214'102

0.48

Directors and the Management

4.1.1.

Re-election of Dr. Franz Richter as member and

1'510'569'333

97.78

26'642'904

1.72

7'556'349

0.50

Chairman of the Board of Directors

4.1.2.

Re-election of Andreas R. Herzog as member

1'505'999'367

97.49

32'897'915

2.12

5'871'304

0.39

of the Board of Directors

4.1.3.

Re-election of Mark Kerekes as member of the

1'475'020'994

95.48

62'758'991

4.06

6'988'601

0.46

Board of Directors

4.1.4.

Re-election of Prof. Dr. Urs Schenker as

1'313'604'721

85.03

226'785'450

14.68

4'378'415

0.29

member of the Board of Directors

4.1.5.

Re-election of Katrin Wehr-Seiter as member

1'379'113'682

89.29

158'962'621

10.29

6'411'483

0.42

of the Board of Directors

4.2.1.

Re-election of Andreas R. Herzog as member

1'421'551'625

92.04

114'451'672

7.41

8'484'489

0.55

of the Nomination and Compensation

Committee

4.2.2.

Re-election of Prof. Dr. Urs Schenker as

1'101'464'323

71.31

434'724'819

28.14

8'298'644

0.55

member of the Nomination and Compensation

Committee

5.

Re-election of auditors

1'259'275'211

81.53

277'441'815

17.96

7'770'760

0.51

6.

Re-election of the Independent Proxy

1'529'931'400

99.05

4'605'262

0.29

9'951'124

0.66

7.1.

Vote on the total maximum amount of

1'429'610'741

92.56

101'674'146

6.58

13'202'899

0.86

remuneration of the Board of Directors for the

period 2023/2024

7.2.

Vote on the total maximum amount of

1'342'253'514

86.90

188'958'429

12.23

13'275'843

0.87

remuneration for the Management for the

financial year 2024

8.

Amendment to the Articles of Association:

1'303'578'367

84.41

215'734'024

13.97

24'889'690

1.62

Increase of Conditional Capital for Convertible

Bonds (Art. 3c of Articles of Association)

9.

Amendment to the Articles of Association:

1'521'173'266

98.52

9'661'570

0.62

13'142'045

0.86

Purpose of the Company (Art. 2 of Articles of

Association)

10.1.

Amendments to Art. 7, 8, 9, 10, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16,

1'523'488'180

98.67

5'525'801

0.35

14'935'900

0.98

26, 28 and 32 of the Articles of Association

10.2.

Amendments to Art. 3d, 4, 21, 24, 25, 27, 31,

1'521'611'822

98.55

6'312'699

0.40

16'010'137

1.05

36, 44, 45, 46, 47, 48 and 49 of the Articles of

Association

Disclaimer

Meyer Burger Technology AG published this content on 04 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2023 16:02:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
