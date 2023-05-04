Meyer Burger Technology : Voting Results (in German)

Final results Annual General Meeting, Meyer Burger Technology AG, May 4, 2023
|
|
|
Yes
|
|
No
|
|
Abstention
|
|
Agenda Item:
|
Votes
|
%
|
Votes
|
%
|
Votes
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.1
|
Approval of the management report 2022, the
|
1'536'686'172
|
99.47
|
2'001'645
|
0.12
|
6'107'769
|
0.41
|
|
annual financial statements 2022 and the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
consolidated financial statements 2022;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
presentation of the reports of the auditors
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.2
|
Consultative vote on the remuneration report
|
1'279'231'630
|
82.81
|
252'448'208
|
16.34
|
13'088'748
|
0.85
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
Use of balance sheet result
|
1'535'062'041
|
99.37
|
3'432'079
|
0.22
|
6'274'466
|
0.41
|
3.
|
Discharge of the members of the Board of
|
1'512'703'662
|
98.93
|
9'045'277
|
0.59
|
7'214'102
|
0.48
|
|
Directors and the Management
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.1.1.
|
Re-election of Dr. Franz Richter as member and
|
1'510'569'333
|
97.78
|
26'642'904
|
1.72
|
7'556'349
|
0.50
|
|
Chairman of the Board of Directors
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.1.2.
|
Re-election of Andreas R. Herzog as member
|
1'505'999'367
|
97.49
|
32'897'915
|
2.12
|
5'871'304
|
0.39
|
|
of the Board of Directors
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.1.3.
|
Re-election of Mark Kerekes as member of the
|
1'475'020'994
|
95.48
|
62'758'991
|
4.06
|
6'988'601
|
0.46
|
|
Board of Directors
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.1.4.
|
Re-election of Prof. Dr. Urs Schenker as
|
1'313'604'721
|
85.03
|
226'785'450
|
14.68
|
4'378'415
|
0.29
|
|
member of the Board of Directors
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.1.5.
|
Re-election of Katrin Wehr-Seiter as member
|
1'379'113'682
|
89.29
|
158'962'621
|
10.29
|
6'411'483
|
0.42
|
|
of the Board of Directors
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.2.1.
|
Re-election of Andreas R. Herzog as member
|
1'421'551'625
|
92.04
|
114'451'672
|
7.41
|
8'484'489
|
0.55
|
|
of the Nomination and Compensation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Committee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.2.2.
|
Re-election of Prof. Dr. Urs Schenker as
|
1'101'464'323
|
71.31
|
434'724'819
|
28.14
|
8'298'644
|
0.55
|
|
member of the Nomination and Compensation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Committee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.
|
Re-election of auditors
|
1'259'275'211
|
81.53
|
277'441'815
|
17.96
|
7'770'760
|
0.51
|
6.
|
Re-election of the Independent Proxy
|
1'529'931'400
|
99.05
|
4'605'262
|
0.29
|
9'951'124
|
0.66
|
7.1.
|
Vote on the total maximum amount of
|
1'429'610'741
|
92.56
|
101'674'146
|
6.58
|
13'202'899
|
0.86
|
|
remuneration of the Board of Directors for the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
period 2023/2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.2.
|
Vote on the total maximum amount of
|
1'342'253'514
|
86.90
|
188'958'429
|
12.23
|
13'275'843
|
0.87
|
|
remuneration for the Management for the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
financial year 2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.
|
Amendment to the Articles of Association:
|
1'303'578'367
|
84.41
|
215'734'024
|
13.97
|
24'889'690
|
1.62
|
|
Increase of Conditional Capital for Convertible
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bonds (Art. 3c of Articles of Association)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9.
|
Amendment to the Articles of Association:
|
1'521'173'266
|
98.52
|
9'661'570
|
0.62
|
13'142'045
|
0.86
|
|
Purpose of the Company (Art. 2 of Articles of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Association)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10.1.
|
Amendments to Art. 7, 8, 9, 10, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16,
|
1'523'488'180
|
98.67
|
5'525'801
|
0.35
|
14'935'900
|
0.98
|
|
26, 28 and 32 of the Articles of Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10.2.
|
Amendments to Art. 3d, 4, 21, 24, 25, 27, 31,
|
1'521'611'822
|
98.55
|
6'312'699
|
0.40
|
16'010'137
|
1.05
|
|
36, 44, 45, 46, 47, 48 and 49 of the Articles of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Association
|
|
|
|
|
|