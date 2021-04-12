Meyer Burger Technology : Attorney-at-law Urs Schenker nominated as member of the Board of Directors of Meyer Burger Technology Ltd

The Board of Directors of Meyer Burger Technology Ltd announced today the proposal of attorney-at-law Urs Schenker for election to the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting on 4 May 2021.



Urs Schenker (born 1957) has extensive experience in the areas of restructuring, financing, capital markets, M&A, and corporate law. He has been involved in numerous international M&A transactions, public takeovers, financings, restructurings, and other corporate finance transactions. He holds various board mandates in private companies and also one in a listed company.



Urs Schenker studied law at the University of Zurich. He graduated with a lic. iur. in 1981 and a Dr. iur. in 1985. He obtained his LL.M. at Harvard Law School in 1985. In 2009, he published his habilitation thesis on 'Swiss Takeover Law'; he practices as an attorney at Walder Wyss AG and is an adjunct professor for commercial and business law at the University of St. Gallen.



Chairman of the Board of Directors Franz Richter commented: 'I am delighted to announce the nomination of Urs Schenker to the Board of Directors. With his proven Swiss and international legal expertise and his vast experience in transactions, he is an excellent addition to the Board's competencies.'



Urs Schenker succeeds Urs Fähndrich, who will not stand for re-election at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. The Board of Directors would like to thank Urs Fähndrich for his contribution to last year's capital increase and the transformation of the company.