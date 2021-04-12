Log in
MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG

(MBTN)
Meyer Burger Technology : Attorney-at-law Urs Schenker nominated as member of the Board of Directors of Meyer Burger Technology Ltd

04/12/2021 | 01:07am EDT
The Board of Directors of Meyer Burger Technology Ltd announced today the proposal of attorney-at-law Urs Schenker for election to the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting on 4 May 2021.

Urs Schenker (born 1957) has extensive experience in the areas of restructuring, financing, capital markets, M&A, and corporate law. He has been involved in numerous international M&A transactions, public takeovers, financings, restructurings, and other corporate finance transactions. He holds various board mandates in private companies and also one in a listed company.

Urs Schenker studied law at the University of Zurich. He graduated with a lic. iur. in 1981 and a Dr. iur. in 1985. He obtained his LL.M. at Harvard Law School in 1985. In 2009, he published his habilitation thesis on 'Swiss Takeover Law'; he practices as an attorney at Walder Wyss AG and is an adjunct professor for commercial and business law at the University of St. Gallen.

Chairman of the Board of Directors Franz Richter commented: 'I am delighted to announce the nomination of Urs Schenker to the Board of Directors. With his proven Swiss and international legal expertise and his vast experience in transactions, he is an excellent addition to the Board's competencies.'

Urs Schenker succeeds Urs Fähndrich, who will not stand for re-election at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. The Board of Directors would like to thank Urs Fähndrich for his contribution to last year's capital increase and the transformation of the company.

Media contacts

Meyer Burger Technology AG

Anne Schneider

Head of Corporate Communications

T. +49 174 349 17 90

M. +49 174 349 1790

Anne.Schneider@meyerburger.com

Dynamics Group AG

Andreas Durisch

Senior Partner

T. +41 43 268 27 47

M. +41 79 358 87 32

adu@dynamicsgroup.ch

Disclaimer

Meyer Burger Technology AG published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 05:06:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
