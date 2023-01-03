Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Meyer Burger Technology AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MBTN   CH0108503795

MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG

(MBTN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31 2022-12-30 am EST
0.5355 CHF   -0.28%
01:14aMeyer Burger Targets Up to 1.2GW Production Volume for Solar Cells, Modules in 2023
MT
12:49aMeyer Burger achieves production plan with volume of 321 megawatts for the year 2022
EQ
2022Meyer Burger Establishes New Partnerships for the Development of High-Performance Solar Modules with Perovskite Technology
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Meyer Burger achieves production plan with volume of 321 megawatts for the year 2022

01/03/2023 | 12:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Meyer Burger Technology AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Meyer Burger achieves production plan with volume of 321 megawatts for the year 2022

03.01.2023 / 06:45 CET/CEST

  • Production volume of high-performance solar cells and modules in 2022 meets guidance of at least 320 megawatts (MW)
  • Ramp-up speed of the second production line was doubled compared to the first line

With a production volume of 321.1 MW for 2022, Meyer Burger Technology AG has achieved the guidance of at least 320 MW published in August last year. Meyer Burger’s second production line has been in test operation in August 2022 and in production ramp-up since the end of September 2022. Meyer Burger’s team was able to increase the ramp-up speed significantly compared to the first line by transferring lessons learnt and implementing optimized processes. 

With the start of the second line, Meyer Burger can manufacture two of the three product variants in parallel, which improves the availability of these products for end customers and installers. At the same time, production efficiency increases because the frequency of necessary product switches is reduced. 

The ramp-up of the second line is expected to continue throughout the first quarter of 2023. The company plans to start the ramp-up of the third line in Thalheim (city of Bitterfeld-Wolfen, Saxony-Anhalt) and in Freiberg (Saxony) in the second quarter and expects, as announced, a nominal production capacity of around 1.4 gigawatts (GW) at the end of the year and is targeting a production volume for the entire year of between 1.0 and 1.2 GW.

“Achieving the 2022 guidance is an important milestone for Meyer Burger. After we again had to solve major challenges due to disruptions in global supply chains, the ramp-up of the second line is now going twice as fast compared to the first line thanks to the great effort of our team,” said Daniel Menzel, COO of Meyer Burger.

Contacts:

Meyer Burger Technology AG Dynamics Group AG
Anne Schneider Andreas Durisch
Head Corporate Communications Senior Partner
M. +49 174 349 17 90 T. +41 43 268 27 47
  M. +41 79 358 87 32
anne.schneider@meyerburger.com adu@dynamicsgroup.ch

End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Meyer Burger Technology AG
Schorenstrasse 39
3645 Gwatt
Switzerland
Phone: +41 033 221 28 00
E-mail: mbtinfo@meyerburger.com
Internet: www.meyerburger.com
ISIN: CH0108503795
Valor: A0YJZX
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1525653

 
End of News EQS News Service

1525653  03.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1525653&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG
01:14aMeyer Burger Targets Up to 1.2GW Production Volume for Solar Cells, Modules in 2023
MT
12:49aMeyer Burger achieves production plan with volume of 321 megawatts for the year 2022
EQ
2022Meyer Burger Establishes New Partnerships for the Development of High-Performance Solar..
CI
2022Meyer Burger Joins Consortium to Develop High Performance Solar Modules
MT
2022Meyer Burger establishes new partnerships for the development of high-performance solar..
EQ
2022Meyer Burger Technology Hires Dachdecker-Einkauf as Solar Roof Tiles Distribution Partn..
MT
2022Meyer Burger receives award for solar roof tiles and announces first sales partner
EQ
2022Meyer Burger Technology Raises $254 Million Via Rights Issue
MT
2022Meyer Burger successfully completes its capital increase of CHF 250 million
EQ
2022Meyer Burger Technology Gets 97% Investor Subscriptions In $254 Million Rights Offering
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 170 M 184 M 184 M
Net income 2022 -68,4 M -73,9 M -73,9 M
Net cash 2022 80,4 M 86,9 M 86,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 -26,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 917 M 2 071 M 2 071 M
EV / Sales 2022 10,8x
EV / Sales 2023 4,10x
Nbr of Employees 805
Free-Float 91,6%
Chart MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG
Duration : Period :
Meyer Burger Technology AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 0,54 CHF
Average target price 0,58 CHF
Spread / Average Target 8,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gunter Erfurt Chief Executive Officer
Markus Nikles Chief Financial Officer
Franz Richter Chairman
Daniel Menzel Chief Operating Officer
Katrin Wehr-Seiter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG0.00%2 071
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.0.00%82 202
GLOBALFOUNDRIES INC.0.00%29 374
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.0.00%17 265
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.0.83%12 275
DISCO CORPORATION0.00%10 334