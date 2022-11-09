Meyer Burger Technology AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase

Meyer Burger announces 97.23 percent of the maximum number of offered shares were subscribed via the exercise of rights



09-Nov-2022 / 19:54 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Meyer Burger Technology AG announces the result of the rights offering: Through the expiry of the rights exercise period at 12:00 noon CET on November 9, 2022, 97.23 percent of the maximum number of offered shares (i.e. 908,799,241 out of 934,671,850) were subscribed via the exercise of rights.



As contemplated in prior announcements and in the prospectus relating to the rights offering, new shares with respect to which subscription rights have not been validly exercised during the rights exercise period will be offered for sale or otherwise placed in the market, with the aim of raising gross proceeds of up to CHF 250 million.



The first trading day of the new shares on the SIX Swiss Exchange is expected to be November 11, 2022. Delivery of the new shares against payment of the subscription price is expected to also be November 11, 2022. Contacts: Meyer Burger Technology AG Dynamics Group AG Anne Schneider Andreas Durisch Head Corporate Communications Senior Partner M. +49 174 349 17 90 T. +41 43 268 27 47 M. +41 79 358 87 32 anne.schneider@meyerburger.com adu@dynamicsgroup.ch

End of Inside Information