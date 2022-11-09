Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Meyer Burger Technology AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MBTN   CH0108503795

MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG

(MBTN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31 2022-11-09 am EST
0.4424 CHF   -1.69%
01:58pMeyer Burger announces 97.23 percent of the maximum number of offered shares were subscribed via the exercise of rights
EQ
11/03Meyer Burger Technology : FAQ Capital Increase
PU
11/01MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG : RIGHTS ISSUE: 7 new shares @ 0.267 CHF for 20 existing shares
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Meyer Burger announces 97.23 percent of the maximum number of offered shares were subscribed via the exercise of rights

11/09/2022 | 01:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Meyer Burger Technology AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Meyer Burger announces 97.23 percent of the maximum number of offered shares were subscribed via the exercise of rights

09-Nov-2022 / 19:54 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Meyer Burger Technology AG announces the result of the rights offering: Through the expiry of the rights exercise period at 12:00 noon CET on November 9, 2022, 97.23 percent of the maximum number of offered shares (i.e. 908,799,241 out of 934,671,850) were subscribed via the exercise of rights.

As contemplated in prior announcements and in the prospectus relating to the rights offering, new shares with respect to which subscription rights have not been validly exercised during the rights exercise period will be offered for sale or otherwise placed in the market, with the aim of raising gross proceeds of up to CHF 250 million.

The first trading day of the new shares on the SIX Swiss Exchange is expected to be November 11, 2022. Delivery of the new shares against payment of the subscription price is expected to also be November 11, 2022. 

Contacts:

Meyer Burger Technology AG Dynamics Group AG
Anne Schneider Andreas Durisch
Head Corporate Communications Senior Partner
M. +49 174 349 17 90 T. +41 43 268 27 47
  M. +41 79 358 87 32
anne.schneider@meyerburger.com adu@dynamicsgroup.ch
 

End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Meyer Burger Technology AG
Schorenstrasse 39
3645 Gwatt
Switzerland
Phone: +41 033 221 28 00
E-mail: mbtinfo@meyerburger.com
Internet: www.meyerburger.com
ISIN: CH0108503795
Valor: A0YJZX
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1483679

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1483679  09-Nov-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1483679&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG
01:58pMeyer Burger announces 97.23 percent of the maximum number of offered shares were subsc..
EQ
11/03Meyer Burger Technology : FAQ Capital Increase
PU
11/01MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG : RIGHTS ISSUE: 7 new shares @ 0.2..
FA
10/31Research Partners Lowers Price Target on Meyer Burger Technology, Maintains Hold Recomm..
MT
10/31Meyer Burger Technology Shareholders OK Million Rights Offering
MT
10/31Meyer Burger Technology Ag : Start of Subscription Period and Rights Trading
EQ
10/28Meyer Burger's shareholders approve the ordinary capital increase with a large majority..
EQ
10/28Germany's Solar Valley could shine again as Europe strives to close energy gap
RE
10/28Meyer Burger Technology Plans $253 Million Capital Raise
MT
10/28Meyer Burger publishes the terms of its planned ordinary capital increase with targeted..
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 166 M 169 M 169 M
Net income 2022 -72,4 M -73,5 M -73,5 M
Net cash 2022 38,1 M 38,7 M 38,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 -20,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 194 M 1 215 M 1 212 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,94x
EV / Sales 2023 2,77x
Nbr of Employees 805
Free-Float 91,6%
Chart MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG
Duration : Period :
Meyer Burger Technology AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 0,45 CHF
Average target price 0,55 CHF
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gunter Erfurt Chief Executive Officer
Markus Nikles Chief Financial Officer
Franz Richter Chairman
Daniel Menzel Chief Operating Officer
Katrin Wehr-Seiter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG10.57%1 212
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.-39.60%83 846
GLOBALFOUNDRIES INC.-5.93%33 013
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-28.07%18 841
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.-37.64%11 893
ADVANCED MICRO-FABRICATION EQUIPMENT INC. CHINA-14.87%9 266