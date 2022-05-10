Meyer Burger presents new features for solar modules and optimized solar roof tiles at Intersolar Europe

Meyer Burger stands for market-leading energy yield from the same surface area, as demonstrated with its new module generation: At this year?s Intersolar trade fair in Munich from May 11 to 13, the company will be presenting a further evolution of its innovative product portfolio. A new generation of the proven Heterojunction/SmartWire solar modules Meyer Burger White and Meyer Burger Black with even higher efficiency, a new module for commercial and industrial applications, as well as an update of the Meyer Burger Tile solar roof tile will be presented.

All latest-generation modules have an optimized cell arrangement, which eliminates gaps and thus ensures the best possible use of space in the module, resulting in even higher efficiency. This technology was previously only available in the Meyer Burger Glass solar module. Together with the patented SmartWire connection technology developed by Meyer Burger, the new modules achieve efficiencies of over 22 percent and thus stand for maximum technical and economic performance. All products now have the same consistent format. In the future, this will offer even more flexibility for installers when planning systems with Meyer Burger modules. With a module area of less than 1.8 square meters, the company will continue to focus on an installation-friendly module size for the European market.

The latest module generation also has an optimized frame design, with the added benefit of innovative drainage corners. They improve water drainage from the module and self-cleaning of the module through rain. This prevents standing water on the module as well as the buildup of soiling on the module edges. The new frame corners are therefore yet another feature for increasing energy yield.

Meyer Burger White C&I is also presenting a new solar module optimized for larger rooftop systems. The module is compatible with 1500 volts system voltage, allowing longer strings to be connected in series and thus reducing overall system costs for commercial and industrial rooftop installations.

Meyer Burger is committed to making supply chains more transparent, regional and robust. All Meyer Burger solar cells and modules are manufactured exclusively in Germany at the production sites in Thalheim (Bitterfeld-Wolfen, Saxony-Anhalt) and Freiberg (Saxony). Proprietary production technology is used in this process, which is developed and produced at the sites in Thun and Neuchâtel in Switzerland and Hohenstein-Ernstthal in Germany.

The Meyer Burger Tile is an optimized version of the innovative roof tile solution presented for the first time at Intersolar in October, 2021. The tile features attractive aesthetics with a very high energy yield as well as simple installation and maintenance. The new variable covering length of the roof tiles offers roofers maximum flexibility, as they are no longer bound to a fixed substructure dimension. This is particularly interesting for roof renovations with variable substructures. The Meyer Burger Tile is extremely flexible overall. The target applications for these roof-integrated solar systems are private roof systems with complete new or replacement roofing, properties in renovation and monument protection areas or houses with limited roof loads. Meyer Burger Tile will be delivered to the first selected reference customers from the second half of the year.

This year?s Intersolar Europe will take place as part of the large energy trade fair ?The smarter E? over 88,000 square meters, where over 800 exhibitors will present the latest developments in photovoltaics and solar thermal energy. Since it was founded 31 years ago, the trade fair has been regarded as the most important industry platform in the solar sector. More than 50,000 visitors in total are expected on three days of trade fair and conferences.

Visit us at booth A1.470 in hall A1!

More information: www.meyerburger.com/de/intersolar-2022

