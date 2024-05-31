Meyer Burger Technology AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Meyer Burger publishes invitation for its Annual General Meeting



31-May-2024 / 06:45 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Thun, May 31, 2024

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

Meyer Burger publishes invitation for its Annual General Meeting



Meyer Burger Technology AG today published the agenda for the Annual General Meeting (AGM), which will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. CEST at the Kultur and Kongresszentrum Thun, Seestrasse 68, 3604 Thun, Switzerland.

The invitation to the Annual General Meeting with agenda items and explanations can be viewed on Meyer Burger's website at https://www.meyerburger.com/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting.

Selected agenda items

Elections

The Board of Directors (BoD) proposes the re-election of Dr. Franz Richter, Andreas R. Herzog and Mark Kerekes as members of the BoD until the end of the AGM 2025. In addition, Dr. Franz Richter is nominated for re-election as Chairman of the BoD.

Reverse share split

The Board of Directors proposes a reverse share split in the ratio 750:1 as a technical adjustment to the share capital. It is proposed to reduce the number of shares by a factor of 750, together with a corresponding increase of the nominal value per share by 750 from currently CHF 0.01 to CHF 7.50.

The proposed reverse share split is intended to make Meyer Burger's shares more attractive to a broader group of investors. The reverse share split, if implemented, will have no impact on Meyer Burger's market capitalization and the shareholder’s percentage interest in the company's equity will essentially remain unchanged (with the exception of the cash compensation of fractional shares, i.e. those portions of the existing shareholding not divisible by 750).

Details on the reverse share split and explanations on its implementation can be found in the invitation to the AGM and the Q&A on the website of Meyer Burger at https://www.meyerburger.com/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting.

Capital range and amendments to the Articles of Association

In order to implement the reverse share split, a capital increase of up to 749 shares with a total nominal value of up to CHF 7.49 will presumably be necessary so that at the time of the reverse share split the number of issued shares of the company is divisible by 750 and the share capital amounts to a whole multiple of CHF 7.50, which corresponds to the par value per share after the reverse share split. As a result of this capital increase, the company's existing capital range (Art. 3d of the Articles of Association) would automatically lapse by law. The BoD's proposal regarding the capital range intends to retain the current capital range and to make the necessary adjustments to Art. 3d of the Articles of Association as a result of the reverse share split, if implemented.

Media contacts

Meyer Burger Technology AG

Anne Schneider

Head Corporate Communications

M. +49 174 349 17 90

anne.schneider@meyerburger.com

Alexandre Müller

Investor Relations

M. +41 43 268 3231

alexandre.mueller@meyerburger.com

This document does not constitute an offer to subscribe for, buy or sell any securities of Meyer Burger Technology AG in any jurisdiction.

This publication may expressly or implicitly contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of Meyer Burger Technology AG and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. Meyer Burger Technology AG assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments. Except as required by applicable law, Meyer Burger Technology AG has no intention or obligation to update, keep updated or revise this publication or any parts thereof following the date hereof.