Meyer Burger publishing EGM invitation for CHF 200 to 250 million rights issue

Thun, February 23, 2024

Meyer Burger Technology AG (the “Company” and, together with its subsidiaries, “Meyer Burger” or the “Group”), is publishing the invitation to its Extraordinary General Meeting (“EGM”) announced earlier today and to be held on March 18, 2024, to approve a rights issue targeting gross proceeds of CHF 200 million to CHF 250 million.

The targeted gross proceeds of the rights offering, the subscription ratio, the subscription price, the final maximum number of new shares proposed to be issued as well as the final reduced nominal value are expected to be determined and announced by the Board of Directors shortly before the EGM. The subscription price will be set at a discount to the prevailing market price but will not be below the (reduced) nominal value of the shares.

In order to have the required flexibility to set the subscription price for the new shares, the Board of Directors proposes an ordinary capital increase by issuing up to 25 billion shares (preliminary figure) combined with a reduction of the nominal value of all shares from currently CHF 0.05 to not less than CHF 0.01 (preliminary figure). The Board of Directors also proposes an increase of the Company's existing conditional capital by 1.59 billion shares (preliminary figure), which is necessary due to an adjustment of the conversion price of Meyer Burger's outstanding convertible bonds that the rights offering will trigger. Finally, the Board of Directors proposes the introduction of a capital range (Kapitalband) that would authorize the Board of Directors to issue shares corresponding to up to 10% of Meyer Burger's share capital immediately following completion of the rights issue.

Outlook – 2024 Annual General Meeting

To enable investors who subscribe for shares in the capital increase to receive the invitation to the 2024 Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors has decided to postpone the date of the 2024 Annual General Meeting to mid-May, 2024, the exact date of which will be announced at a later stage. The Board of Directors contemplates to propose to the 2024 Annual General Meeting a reverse share split (share consolidation) combined with a reduction of the nominal value of the consolidated shares, and therefore of the share capital. The Board of Directors has determined that such a reverse share split should make the shares more attractive to a broader range of investors, as the current market price of the shares may affect the shares’ acceptability to certain investors.

Media contact

Meyer Burger Technology AG

Anne Schneider

Head Corporate Communications

M. +49 174 349 17 90

anne.schneider@meyerburger.com

Alexandre Müller

Investor Relations

M. +41 43 268 3231

alexandre.mueller@meyerburger.com

