EQS-News: Meyer Burger Technology AG / Key word(s): Statement

Meyer Burger to bring 400 MW high-performance solar module manufacturing facility and hundreds of jobs to Arizona, plans to scale site to 1.5 GW capacity



27.12.2021 / 06:45



A diversified and talented workforce, proximity to customers, and strong partnerships on the ground in Arizona have informed Meyer Burger's decision to establish a production site in Goodyear, Arizona

Initial annual production capacity is expected to be 400 megawatts (MW) by the end of 2022, with the potential to scale to 1.5 gigawatts (GW) capacity in the future

At full 1.5 GW potential capacity, the facility will provide over 500 skilled manufacturing jobs Meyer Burger Technology AG announced today that the company is establishing a production site for high-performance solar modules in Goodyear, Arizona. The investment is an important step in meeting Meyer Burger's commitments to produce modules near end-customers, source material from regional suppliers, and improve overall sustainability by reducing transportation emissions and optimizing the carbon footprint of the company's solar modules. The development of a manufacturing facility in Arizona will provide flexibility, ease of access, and resilience for Meyer Burger's customers in the growing North American market.



The Arizona site selection follows the company's announcement in September of this year to establish its first manufacturing facility outside of Europe in the United States, a decision also driven by Meyer Burger's desire to support the U.S. clean energy transition. Arizona was selected due to a diversified and talented workforce that can support the company's production needs, proximity to customers, which will allow the company to minimize its carbon footprint, strong partnerships with the City of Goodyear, Greater Phoenix Economic Council (GPEC), and the State of Arizona.



'Meyer Burger is thrilled to be establishing roots in Arizona and expanding our footprint to the United States,' said CEO Gunter Erfurt. 'My sincere thanks to our partners in Arizona for their support throughout this process. Solar energy will be critical to achieving U.S. and global clean energy goals, and our proprietary heterojunction cell technology and patented SmartWire module technology enable us to produce products of the highest quality and performance in order to offer our customers economically competitive solar components.'



Initial annual production capacity of the facility will be 400 MW and will include capabilities to manufacture solar modules for residential, commercial/industrial rooftop, and utility-scale applications. Production is expected to be operational by the end of 2022, creating an initial 250 manufacturing jobs, and over 500 jobs at full 1.5 GW capacity. Meyer Burger has entered into a lease as the first tenant of a recently constructed new building at market conditions.



'We are thrilled Meyer Burger has chosen Goodyear for their first manufacturing facility in the U.S.,' said Arizona Governor Doug Ducey. 'The company's new solar module manufacturing facility will further enhance Arizona's standout reputation as a renewable energy leader. In thanking all the partners involved, I want to specifically recognize the crucial partnership of the late Goodyear Mayor Georgia Lord, whose record of service will continue to have a positive impact on Goodyear for years to come.'



'I am very pleased to welcome Meyer Burger to our community,' said Mayor of Goodyear Joe Pizzillo. 'The decision to make a large investment in our community shows Goodyear is an excellent location for advanced manufacturing businesses. Our highly skilled workforce, modern infrastructure, and low cost of doing business has created an environment where companies can thrive. This project will create hundreds of new jobs, and I thank Meyer Burger for its investment in our city.'



'By bringing advanced manufacturing sector jobs and the company's North American headquarters to Greater Phoenix, Meyer Burger will create invaluable employment opportunities and environmental progress,' said GPEC President & CEO Chris Camacho. 'This region is poised to be a global leader in this critical sector, and we are excited to welcome a sustainability innovator to the market.'



'We are excited to welcome Meyer Burger's sustainable manufacturing facility to Goodyear,' said Sandra Watson, President and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority (ACA). 'As a national leader in solar power, we are grateful Meyer Burger has chosen to invest in Goodyear, creating hundreds of skilled jobs for residents. We look forward to supporting Meyer Burger as they become part of our thriving renewable energy and manufacturing industries.'



Meyer Burger has begun hiring key personnel to support installation of equipment and initial startup of the facility. The company intends to continue hiring through 2022 in order to train personnel and ramp production quickly. Contacts: Meyer Burger Technology AG Finsbury Glover Hering Anne Schneider Callahan Kilgore Head Corporate Communications Associate Director, Strategic Communications M. +49 174 349 17 90 M. +1 757 645 8261 anne.schneider@meyerburger.com callahan.kilgore@fgh.com

End of Media Release

