Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 10/15 11:32:00 am
0.46 CHF   -0.99%
Nathalie Benedikt becomes new CFO at Meyer Burger

10/18/2021 | 01:02am EDT
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Meyer Burger Technology AG / Key word(s): Personnel Nathalie Benedikt becomes new CFO at Meyer Burger 18-Oct-2021 / 07:01 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Meyer Burger Technology Ltd is appointing a new member to the Executive Board as of January 1, 2022: Nathalie Benedikt (born 1976) will take over the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) from Jürgen Schiffer, who has been supporting the company's transformation since October 2020. The graduate in business administration brings many years of broad-based experience in all areas of a CFO. Most recently, she was CFO at Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG in Asslar, Germany. The TecDAX-listed company develops and sells machines for vacuum generation and measurement and supplies, among others, the solar industry. Within Meyer Burger Group, the German national will be responsible for Finance, Controlling, IT, Risk Management and Investor Relations. Now that Meyer Burger has completed the transformation phase, Nathalie Benedikt will further strengthen the strategic focus of the technology company as a global manufacturer of high-efficiency solar modules and solar cells, as well as its international orientation, including in communications with investors and analysts. "We are very pleased that with Nathalie Benedikt we have been able to win an internationally experienced and competent CFO for the further expansion steps at Meyer Burger," said Chairman of the Board of Directors Franz Richter. "She is continuing the reorganization of Meyer Burger in the areas of responsibility of a CFO, which her predecessor Jürgen Schiffer initiated with great success." Meyer Burger would like to thank Jürgen Schiffer for his commitment during the transformation phase.

Contacts: 

Meyer Burger Technology AG      Dynamics Group AG 
Anne Schneider                  Andreas Durisch 
Head Corporate Communications   Senior Partner 
M. +49 174 349 17 90            T. +41 43 268 27 47 
                                M. +41 79 358 87 32 
anne.schneider@meyerburger.com  adu@dynamicsgroup.ch

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of ad hoc announcement

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Meyer Burger Technology AG 
              Schorenstrasse 39 
              3645 Gwatt 
              Switzerland 
Phone:        +41 033 221 28 00 
E-mail:       mbtinfo@meyerburger.com 
Internet:     www.meyerburger.com 
ISIN:         CH0108503795 
Valor:        A0YJZX 
Listed:       SIX Swiss Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1241300 
 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service 
=------------

1241300 18-Oct-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1241300&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 18, 2021 01:01 ET (05:01 GMT)

