SENEC and Meyer Burger put together special “Germany Bundle”



06.07.2023 / 06:40 CET/CEST





Media release

Thun, Switzerland – July 6, 2023

SENEC and Meyer Burger release special “Germany Bundle”

New offer available in Germany from August 1, 2023

Cooperation supports European value chain

The current discussion about strengthening Europe as a location for the production of energy transition technologies is being followed up by the two cleantech companies Meyer Burger Technology AG and SENEC GmbH. Marking the start of a special sales cooperation, the new “Germany Bundle” consists of high-performance solar modules from Meyer Burger manufactured in Saxony, Germany, and the SENEC home storage system, also developed in Saxony, Germany. Interested homeowners who also place their focus on domestic value chains will be able to purchase the bundle from SENEC's distribution partners from August 1, 2023.

“During our joint rounds of talks, we found that we share a number of values and views with regard to shaping the future together,” says Gunter Erfurt, CEO of Meyer Burger. “Our joint project is an important element of the energy transition and sustainably strengthens Germany as an industry location. For Meyer Burger, the collaboration with the EnBW subsidiary SENEC is the first cooperation with a system provider.”

“At the heart of the cooperation with Meyer Burger is the entrepreneurial desire to realize and maintain as many steps of the value chains as possible in Germany or Europe,” adds Aurélie Alemany, CEO of SENEC. As early as 2025, according to the German government's PV strategy, 11 gigawatts of photovoltaic capacity are to be added annually across the country's roofs. This would require many more projects similar to the one between Meyer Burger and SENEC, which combines high-yield heterojunction solar modules with efficient home storage.

The installation of modules and home storage systems is provided by SENEC's network of distribution partners, which also has strong regional roots and includes more than 1,200 competent businesses of all sizes. “By expanding our product portfolio and including Meyer Burger modules, we are responding to a demand for regional package offers, which both distribution partners and end customers keep asking us about,” explains SENEC CSO Christian Haferkamp.

The “Germany Bundle” of solar modules and a storage system can be purchased from SENEC partners from August 1, 2023. This package now includes Meyer Burger modules – the only European PV modules including 100 percent solar cells produced in Germany. In addition to modern storage systems, SENEC offers a 360-degree complete package for the energy transition at home, including the necessary and perfectly coordinated components from photovoltaic systems and storage units to wallboxes and heat pumps to electricity tariffs and the PowerPilot home energy management system.

Media contacts

Meyer Burger Technology AG

Anne Schneider

Head Corporate Communications

M. +49 174 349 17 90

anne.schneider@meyerburger.com



SENEC GmbH

Ingola Metz

Senior PR & Communication Manager

M. +49 151 2218 74 76

i.metz@senec.c om

About Meyer Burger Technology AG

www.meyerburger.com

Meyer Burger has started production of high-performance solar cells and solar modules in 2021. Its proprietary heterojunction/SmartWire technology enables the company to set new industry standards in terms of energy yield. With solar cells and modules developed in Switzerland and manufactured in Germany according to high sustainability standards, Meyer Burger aims to become a leading European photovoltaic company. The company currently employs around 1200 people at research facilities in Switzerland, development and manufacturing sites in Germany and sales offices in Europe, the United States, Asia and Australia.

Meyer Burger was founded in 1953 in Switzerland. As a provider of production systems, the company has shaped the development of the global photovoltaic industry along the entire value chain in recent decades and has set essential industry standards. A large part of the solar modules produced worldwide today are based on technologies developed by Meyer Burger.

The registered shares of Meyer Burger Technology AG are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker: MBTN).

About SENEC

www.senec.com

SENEC GmbH in Leipzig has been developing intelligent electricity storage systems and storage-based energy solutions since 2009. With SENEC.360, the company offers a coordinated ecosystem for sustainable all-round self-sufficiency, consisting, among other things, of electricity storage (SENEC.Home), solar modules (SENEC.Solar), virtual electricity account (SENEC.Cloud) and e-car charging station (SENEC.Wallbox). The SENEC brand is now one of Europe's leading providers of innovative energy and storage solutions for single-family homes - with more than 120,000 systems sold and a consulting network of over 1,200 distribution partners.

Since 2018, SENEC GmbH has been a wholly owned subsidiary of EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG and employs more than 570 employees at the Leipzig and Cologne sites as well as in Italy and Australia.