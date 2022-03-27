Log in
Mezzan K S C P : Material Information Disclosure on Investor Conference Call for Financial Year ended on 31/12/2021

03/27/2022
Disclaimer

This conﬁdential document is provided for informational purposes only. THE INFORMATION SET OUT IN THIS PRESENTATION AND PROVIDED IN THE DISCUSSION SUBSEQUENT THERETO DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OR SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY OR SELL SECURITIES IN ANY JURISDICTION. IT IS SOLELY FOR USE AT AN INVESTOR PRESENTATION AND IS PROVIDED AS INFORMATION ONLY. THIS PRESENTATION DOES NOT CONTAIN ALL THE INFORMATION THAT IS MATERIAL TO AN INVESTOR. THIS PRESENTATION HAS BEEN PREPARED BY AND IS THE SOLE RESPONSIBILITY OF MEZZAN HOLDING COMPANY ("MEZZAN" OR THE "COMPANY").

You must not place any reliance for any purpose whatsoever on the information contained in this document. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is given by or on behalf of Mezzan or any other person as to the accuracy or completeness of the information or opinions contained in this document and no liability whatsoever is accepted by Mezzan or any other person for any loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of such information or opinions or otherwise arising in connection therewith.

The information contained in this document has been obtained from sources prepared by other parties and it may not have been independently veriﬁed.

The supply of this document does not imply that the information within is correct at any time subsequent to the date of this document.

The information herein may be amended and supplemented and may not as such be relied upon for the purpose of entering into any transaction. This presentation may not be reproduced in whole or in part, distributed or transmitted to any other person without the Company's prior written consent. The information in this presentation and the views reﬂected there in are those of the Company and are subject to change without notice. All projections, valuations and statistical analyses are provided to assess the recipient in the evaluation of matters described herein. They maybe based on subjective assessments and assumption and may use one among alternative Methodologies that produce dierent results and to the extent that they are based on historical information, they should not be relied upon as an accurate prediction of future Performance. These Materials are not intended to provide the basis for any recommendation that any investor should subscribe for or purchase any securities. This presentation does not disclose all the risks and other signiﬁcant issues related to an investment in any securities / transaction. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The Company is under no obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein. No person shall have any right of action against the Company or any other person in relation to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this presentation. No person is authorized to give any information or to make any representation not contained in and not consistent with this presentation and if given or made such information or representation must not be relied upon as having been authorized by or on behalf of the Company. This presentation does not constitute an oer or an agreement, or a solicitation of an oer or an agreement, to enter into any transaction (including the provision of any services). No assurance is given that any such transaction can or will be arranged or agreed. Certain statements in this presentation may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements reﬂect the company's expectation and are subject to risk and uncertainties that may cause actual result to dier materially and may adversely aect the outcome and ﬁnancial eects of the plan described herein. You are cautioned not to rely on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update its view of such risk and uncertainties or to publicly announce the result of any revision to the forward-looking statements made herein.

This document may contain forward-looking statements which, by their nature, involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to dier materially from those expressed or implied by these statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely aect the outcome and ﬁnancial eects of the plans and events described within this document. In particular, actual results may be adversely aected by future developments aecting inﬂation, interest rates, taxation, social instability or other economic, political or diplomatic or other matters. Forward-looking statements contained in this document that reference past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue.

Agenda

Tailwinds & Headwinds

Q4 2021& FY 2021 Highlights

Results

Financial Review

Q&A

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mezzan Holding Company KSCP published this content on 27 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2022 05:30:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 252 M 828 M 828 M
Net income 2022 15,0 M 49,3 M 49,3 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,7x
Yield 2022 4,53%
Capitalization 182 M 598 M 598 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,72x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,69x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 42,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,59 KWD
Average target price 0,68 KWD
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Garrett Walsh Chief Executive Officer
Nabil Ben Ayed Group Chief Financial Officer
Abdel Rahman Jassim Mohammad Al-Wazzan Chairman
Ali Abdulrahman Jaseem Al-Wazzan Executive Director-Investment
Abdulwahab Ahmed Al-Marzouq Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEZZAN HOLDING COMPANY K.S.C.P.-0.68%598
NESTLÉ S.A.-6.47%353 566
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-7.22%85 410
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY38.32%52 586
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY9.44%48 126
THE HERSHEY COMPANY10.80%43 998