Mezzan K S C P : Transcript of the Analysts Conference

Enclosed are the minutes of the Conference of the Investors earning call.

Reference to the subject line and in compliance with "Continued Obligation of the Premier Market Companies" as per Resolution No. (1) for the year 2018, Article (8-4-2). Mezzan Holding Company KSCP is pleased to announce that it held the Analyst / Investor Conference Call for the Results of the first quarter of the year 2022 which was held through Live Webcast session on Tuesday, 17th May 2022 at 02:00 pm Kuwait Time.

1

Transcript of Earnings Call/Webcast for Q1 2022

Mezzan Holding Company KSCP.

Date: May 17, 2022

Time: 14.00 Kuwait Time

Speakers from Mezzan Holding Co. Executive Management:

Mr. Garrett Walsh - Group CEO

Mr. Nabil Ben Ayed - Group CFO

Moderator:

Fawaz Alsirri - Bensirri Public Relations

Fawaz Alsirri:

Hello and Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen. This call is hosted by Mezzan Holding and is held to discuss the company's 2022 first quarter earnings, which were announced yesterday morning.

Today is, May 17, 2022 and this call is held live from Kuwait and Qatar. A recording of this call will also be available on the same link within two hours.

My name is Fawaz Alsirri. I am the moderator on the call today, and allow me to introduce our speakers for the call. With us:

Mr. Garry Walsh, the company's CEO, who is joining us today from Mezzan offices in Qatar

Mr. Nabil Ben Ayed, the company's Group CFO, joining us from Mezzan offices in Kuwait.

Ladies and gentlemen, I will be handing over the mic to Garry in a few seconds to start the call right after I take you through our usual call format.

As you know, first, the CEO and the CFO will each deliver their statement for the next 10 minutes or so, then we will open the floor to the Q&A.

Now, to participate in the Q&A session, just type in your question on your screen at any time during the presentation, and we will get to it during the session. You can do that starting from now.

Also, some of the statements that might be made today may be forward looking. Such statements are based on the company's current expectations, predictions and estimates. There are no guarantees of future performance, achievements or results.

We will be starting the call now.

Mr. Walsh, the mic is yours. Garry you might have us on mute.

Garry Walsh:

Apologies, Fawaz. Sorry and Thank you. Good morning everyone.

We will take you through a short presentation reviewing both the tailwinds we enjoyed and headwinds we faced during Q1 2022.

Transcript of Earnings Call - Q1 2022