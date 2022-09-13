Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. MFA Financial, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MFA   US55272X6076

MFA FINANCIAL, INC.

(MFA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-13 pm EDT
10.60 USD   -3.11%
04:16pMFA Financial, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.44 per Share
PR
08/22MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Dividends on Series B Preferred Stock and Series C Preferred Stock
PR
08/15Raymond James Lowers Price Target on MFA Financial to $15.50 From $17, Reiterates Outperform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.44 per Share

09/13/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:  MFA) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular cash dividend for the third quarter of 2022 of $0.44 per share of common stock.  The dividend will be paid on October 31, 2022, to common stockholders of record on September 30, 2022.

MFA Financial, Inc. is a leading specialty finance company that invests in and finances residential mortgage assets.  MFA invests, on a leveraged basis, in residential whole loans, residential mortgage-backed securities and other real estate assets.  Through its subsidiaries, MFA also originates and services business purpose loans for real estate investors.  MFA is an internally-managed, publicly-traded real estate investment trust.

Investor Contact: 

MFA Investor Relations


212-207-6488


www.mfafinancial.com

Category: Dividends

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mfa-financial-inc-announces-dividend-of-0-44-per-share-301623637.html

SOURCE MFA Financial, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about MFA FINANCIAL, INC.
04:16pMFA Financial, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.44 per Share
PR
08/22MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Dividends on Series B Preferred Stock and S..
PR
08/15Raymond James Lowers Price Target on MFA Financial to $15.50 From $17, Reiterates Outpe..
MT
08/15RBC Cuts Price Target on MFA Financial to $13 From $15, Citing Downward Revision in Est..
MT
08/04MFA FINANCIAL, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
08/04Tranche Update on MFA Financial, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 11, 2022..
CI
08/04Tranche Update on MFA Financial, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 11, 2022..
CI
08/04MFA Financial Q2 Distributable EPS, Net Interest Income Fall
MT
08/04TRANSCRIPT : MFA Financial, Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 04, 2022
CI
08/04MFA FINANCIAL : Abernathy MacGregor - Form 8-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MFA FINANCIAL, INC.
More recommendations