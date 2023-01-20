Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. MFA Financial, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MFA   US55272X6076

MFA FINANCIAL, INC.

(MFA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:49:48 2023-01-20 am EST
11.30 USD   +0.53%
10:01aMFA Financial, Inc. Plans Live Audio Webcast of Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
BU
2022MFA FINANCIAL, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2022MFA Financial to Pay Q4 Dividend of $0.35 a Share, Down from $0.44 a Share in Q3, Payable Jan. 31 to Holders of Record on Dec. 30
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MFA Financial, Inc. Plans Live Audio Webcast of Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

01/20/2023 | 10:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE: MFA) plans to host a live audio webcast of its investor conference call on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss its fourth quarter 2022 financial results, which are scheduled to be announced earlier that day.

The live audio webcast will be accessible to the general public over the internet at http://www.mfafinancial.com by clicking on the “Webcasts & Presentations” link on MFA’s home page. To listen to the conference call over the internet, please go to the MFA website at least 15 minutes before the call to register and to download and install any needed audio software. Earnings presentation materials will be posted on the MFA website prior to the conference call and an audio replay will be available on the website following the call.

MFA Financial, Inc. is a leading specialty finance company that invests in and finances residential mortgage assets. MFA invests, on a leveraged basis, in residential whole loans, residential mortgage-backed securities and other real estate assets. Through its subsidiaries, MFA also originates and services business purpose loans for real estate investors. MFA is an internally-managed, publicly-traded real estate investment trust.

Category: Earnings


© Business Wire 2023
All news about MFA FINANCIAL, INC.
10:01aMFA Financial, Inc. Plans Live Audio Webcast of Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference..
BU
2022MFA FINANCIAL, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2022MFA Financial to Pay Q4 Dividend of $0.35 a Share, Down from $0.44 a Share in Q3, Payab..
MT
2022MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.35 per Share
PR
2022MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Dividend for the Fourth Quarter of 2022, Payable on Janua..
CI
2022RBC Lifts Price Target on MFA Financial to $11 From $110 Maintains Sector Perform Ratin..
MT
2022MFA FINANCIAL, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
2022Tranche Update on MFA Financial, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 11, 2022..
CI
2022Mfa Financial : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2022Transcript : MFA Financial, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 03, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MFA FINANCIAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 216 M - -
Net income 2022 -238 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,95x
Yield 2022 15,5%
Capitalization 1 144 M 1 144 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,29x
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,61x
Nbr of Employees 298
Free-Float 92,1%
Chart MFA FINANCIAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
MFA Financial, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MFA FINANCIAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 11,24 $
Average target price 15,42 $
Spread / Average Target 37,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Craig L. Knutson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen D. Yarad Chief Financial Officer
Laurie S. Goodman Non-Executive Chairman
John W. Elliott Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Gudmundur Kristjansson Co-Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MFA FINANCIAL, INC.14.62%1 144
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.7.07%10 508
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.9.86%6 499
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.7.91%6 124
RITHM CAPITAL CORP.8.69%4 207
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.7.89%3 873