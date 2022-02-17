Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. MFC Asset Management Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MFC   TH0237010Z08

MFC ASSET MANAGEMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(MFC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MFC Asset Management Public : Dividend Payment and Schedule for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders No. 48

02/17/2022 | 06:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
17 Feb 2022 18:14:16
Headline
Dividend Payment and Schedule for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders No. 48
Symbol
MFC
Source
MFC
Full Detailed News 
                Schedule of Shareholders' meeting

Subject                                  : Schedule of Annual General Meeting of
 Shareholders
Date of Board resolution                 : 17-Feb-2022
Shareholder's meeting date               : 21-Apr-2022
Beginning time of meeting (h:mm)         : 10 : 30
Record date for the right to attend the  : 07-Mar-2022
meeting
Ex-meeting date                          : 04-Mar-2022
Significant agenda item                  :
  - Cash dividend payment
  - Changing the director(s)
  - To consider and approve the Amendment of the Company's Article of 
Association
Venue of the meeting                     : E-meeting
______________________________________________________________________

Dividend payment / Omitted dividend payment

Subject                                  : Cash dividend payment
Date of Board resolution                 : 17-Feb-2022
Type of dividend payment                 : Cash dividend payment
Record date for the right to receive     : 03-May-2022
dividends
Ex-dividend date                         : 29-Apr-2022
Payment for                              : Common shareholders
Cash dividend payment (baht per share)   : 2.15
Par value (baht)                         : 1.00
Payment date                             : 19-May-2022
Paid from                                :
    Operating period from 01-Jan-2021 to 31-Dec-2021

______________________________________________________________________

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

MFC Asset Management pcl published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 11:37:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MFC ASSET MANAGEMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
06:38aMFC ASSET MANAGEMENT PUBLIC : Dividend Payment and Schedule for the Annual General Meeting..
PU
02/10MFC Asset Management Public Company Limited Announces Resignation of Mongkon Leelatham ..
CI
01/20MFC Asset Management Public Company Limited Appoints Chumpol Rimsakorn as Independent D..
CI
2021MFC Asset Management Public Company Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
2021MFC Asset Management Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Month..
CI
2021MFC Asset Management Public Company Limited Appoints Sitthirat Darongkamas as Director
CI
2021MFC Asset Management Public Company Limited Announces Earnings Results for the First Qu..
CI
2021MFC Asset Management Public Company Limited Approves Dividend for the Year 2020, Payabl..
CI
2021MFC Asset Management Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year ..
CI
2021MFC Asset Management Public Company Limited Proposes Dividend for the Year 2020, Payabl..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 915 M 28,3 M 28,3 M
Net income 2020 148 M 4,58 M 4,58 M
Net cash 2020 521 M 16,1 M 16,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,4x
Yield 2020 7,53%
Capitalization 3 329 M 103 M 103 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,96x
EV / Sales 2020 1,43x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 49,4%
Chart MFC ASSET MANAGEMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MFC Asset Management Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thanachote Rungsitivat President & Director
Narongchai Akrasanee Director
Vikrom Koompirochana Independent Director
Pachara Yutidhammadamrong Independent Director
Bin Wieringa Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MFC ASSET MANAGEMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED0.95%103
BLACKROCK, INC.-14.43%118 833
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-5.83%88 724
UBS GROUP AG15.26%69 765
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)7.61%50 259
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-6.70%40 776