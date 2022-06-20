Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. MFC Multi-National Residence Fund
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MNRF   TH0983010008

MFC MULTI-NATIONAL RESIDENCE FUND

(MNRF)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-06-09
2.740 THB   -0.72%
2.740 THB   -0.72%
07:14aMFC MULTI NATIONAL RESIDENCE FUND : Disclosure of Minutes of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Unitholders of Multi-National Residence Fund (MNRF) (Adjourned Meeting) through Electronic Meeting Platform (E-AGM) on Asset Management's Website
PU
06/16MFC MULTI NATIONAL RESIDENCE FUND : Announcement of 10 major unit holders
PU
06/10MFC MULTI NATIONAL RESIDENCE FUND : Notification of Resolution of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Unitholders of Multi-National Residence Fund (MNRF) (Adjourned Meeting) through Electronic Meeting Platform (E-AGM)
PU
MFC Multi National Residence Fund : Disclosure of Minutes of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Unitholders of Multi-National Residence Fund (MNRF) (Adjourned Meeting) through Electronic Meeting Platform (E-AGM) on Asset Management's Website

06/20/2022 | 07:14am EDT
Ref : MFC PT. 62/2022

June 20, 2022

The President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Dear Sir,

Re: Disclosure of Minutes of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Unitholders of Multi-National Residence Fund (MNRF) (Adjourned Meeting) through Electronic Meeting Platform (E-AGM) on Asset Management's Website

Referring to MFC Asset Management PCL, as the Management Company ("The Management Company") of MultiNational Residence Fund (MNRF), has arranged the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Unitholders of Multi-National Residence Fund (MNRF) (Adjourned Meeting) through Electronic Meeting Platform (E-AGM) on June 10, 2022, 14.00 hrs. The Management Company would like to inform that the Minutes of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Unitholders have been posted on Asset Management's website at www.mfcfund.com since June 20, 2022.

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely Yours,

(Ms. Natree Panassutrakorn)

Executive Vice President

Property & Infrastructure Fund Department

Tel. 0-2649-2000

