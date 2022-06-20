MFC Multi National Residence Fund : Disclosure of Minutes of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Unitholders of Multi-National Residence Fund (MNRF) (Adjourned Meeting) through Electronic Meeting Platform (E-AGM) on Asset Management's Website

Ref : MFC PT. 62/2022
June 20, 2022
The President
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
Dear Sir,
Re: Disclosure of Minutes of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Unitholders of Multi-National Residence Fund (MNRF) (Adjourned Meeting) through Electronic Meeting Platform (E-AGM) on Asset Management's Website
Referring to MFC Asset Management PCL, as the Management Company ("The Management Company") of MultiNational Residence Fund (MNRF), has arranged the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Unitholders of Multi-National Residence Fund (MNRF) (Adjourned Meeting) through Electronic Meeting Platform (E-AGM) on June 10, 2022, 14.00 hrs. The Management Company would like to inform that the Minutes of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Unitholders have been posted on Asset Management's website at www.mfcfund.com since June 20, 2022.
Please be informed accordingly.
Sincerely Yours,
(Ms. Natree Panassutrakorn)
Executive Vice President
Property & Infrastructure Fund Department
Tel. 0-2649-2000
