  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  MFC Multi-National Residence Fund
  News
  7. Summary
    MNRF   TH0983010008

MFC MULTI-NATIONAL RESIDENCE FUND

(MNRF)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  04-26
2.680 THB   -4.29%
08:15aMFC MULTI NATIONAL RESIDENCE FUND : Notification of the schedule of the 2022 AGM of Unitholders of MNRF (Adjourned Meeting) through Electronic Meeting (E-AGM) and the Record Date for determining the right of unitholders for attending the 2022 AGM of Unitholders (Adjourned Meeting)
PU
03/28MFC MULTI NATIONAL RESIDENCE FUND : Publication of the Invitation letter for the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Unitholders of Multi-National Residence Fund (MNRF) through Electronic Meeting Platform (E-AGM) on Asset Management Company's Website
PU
03/08MFC MULTI NATIONAL RESIDENCE FUND : Amendments of the Fund Scheme of Multi-National Residence Fund (MNRF)
PU
MFC Multi National Residence Fund : Notification of the schedule of the 2022 AGM of Unitholders of MNRF (Adjourned Meeting) through Electronic Meeting (E-AGM) and the Record Date for determining the right of unitholders for attending the 2022 AGM of Unitholders (Adjourned Meeting)

04/28/2022 | 08:15am EDT
Date/Time
28 Apr 2022 17:38:31
Headline
Notification of the schedule of the 2022 AGM of Unitholders of MNRF (Adjourned Meeting) through Electronic Meeting (E-AGM) and the Record Date for determining the right of unitholders for attending the 2022 AGM of Unitholders (Adjourned Meeting)
Symbol
MNRF
Source
MNRF
Full Detailed News 
                Schedule of investment unitholders' meeting/trust unitholders' meeting

Subject                                  : Schedule of investment unitholders' 
meeting
Meeting Type                             : Annual General Meeting
Date announced                           : 28-Apr-2022
Meeting date of unitholders              : 10-Jun-2022
Beginning time of meeting (h:mm)         : 14 : 00
Record date for the right to attend the  : 13-May-2022
meeting
Ex-meeting date                          : 12-May-2022
Significant agenda item                  :
  - Agenda 1 To acknowledge the 2021 Annual General Meeting Report
Agenda 2 To acknowledge of 2021 Performance Report
Agenda 3 To acknowledge the Financial Statement for the fiscal year ending 31 
December 2021
Agenda 4 To acknowledge Dividend Distribution and Capital Reduction for the 
fiscal year ending 31 December 2021
Agenda 5 To acknowledge of 2022 Auditor Appointment and Determination of 
Remuneration    Present to the meeting to acknowledge of 2022 Auditor
appointment to be ASV & Associates Co., Ltd., and determination of remuneration
as an auditor of the MNRF for 2022 with the determination of remuneration of THB
 335,000 (exclusive of out of pocket). A list of auditors is as follows:
(1) Ms. Kwunjai Kiatgungwalgri    Certified Public Accountant (Thailand) 
Registration No. 5875 and/or (2) Mr. Anusorn Kiatgungwalgri    Certified Public
Accountant (Thailand) Registration No. 2109 and/or (3) Mr. Prasitporn Kesama
       Certified Public Accountant (Thailand) Registration No. 9910
 Agenda 6 Others (if any)
Venue of the meeting                     : Electronic Meeting Platform (E-AGM)
Remark                                   :
28 April 2022
To     President
     The Stock Exchange of Thailand
 Ref. MFC PT 39/2022 Notification of the schedule of the 2022 Annual General 
Meeting of Unitholders of Multi-National Residence Fund (Adjourned Meeting)
through Electronic Meeting Platform (E-AGM) and the Record Date for determining
the right of unitholders for attending the 2022 Annual General Meeting of
Unitholders (Adjourned Meeting)

Reference is made to the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Unitholders of the 
property fund held by MFC Asset Management Public Company Limited, (the
"Management Company") as the Asset Management Company of Multi-National
Residence Fund ("MNRF" or "Fund"), through the Electronic Meeting Platform
(E-AGM), on 22 April 2022 at 10:00 hrs. It appears that, upon the lapse of one
hour from the time fixed for the meeting commencement, there were 43 unitholders
attending the meeting in person and by proxy, holding 24,358,526 investment
units equivalent to 22.66 percent of the total number of investment units sold
(107,500,000 units). The total investment units of the attending unitholders
were less than one-third of the total investment units sold of the Fund. The
quorum of the meeting was not constituted according to the Terms of the Fund
Scheme and Section 129/2 of the Securities and Exchange Act B.E. 2535 (as
amended). Therefore, the Management Company was unable to proceed with the 2022
Annual General unitholders' meeting in accordance with the law and was required
to adjourn the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Unitholders. Details of which are
as informed in the Notification of the postponement of the 2022 Annual General
Meeting of Unitholders of Multi-National Residence Fund (MNRF) due to the
absence of the quorum, dated 22 April 2022.
In this regard, the investment committee meeting no. 9/2022 held on 28 April 
2022 had passed a resolution to reschedule the meeting and inform the schedule
of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Unitholders of Multi-National Residence
Fund (Adjourned Meeting) through the Electronic Meeting Platform (E-AGM)
according to the Emergency Decree on Electronic Meetings B.E. 2563 (2020) and
other related laws and regulations on 10 June 2022 at 14.00 hrs. Therefore,
there will be no physical meeting at the meeting room at the Management Company
Office. The agenda of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Unitholders (Adjourned
Meeting) are as follows:
Agenda 1 To acknowledge the 2021 Annual General Meeting Report
Agenda 2 To acknowledge of 2021 Performance Report
Agenda 3 To acknowledge the Financial Statement for the fiscal year ending 31 
December 2021
Agenda 4 To acknowledge Dividend Distribution and Capital Reduction for the 
fiscal year ending 31 December 2021
Agenda 5 To acknowledge of 2022 Auditor Appointment and Determination of 
Remuneration    Present to the meeting to acknowledge of 2022 Auditor
appointment to be ASV & Associates Co., Ltd., and determination of remuneration
as an auditor of the MNRF for 2022 with the determination of remuneration of THB
 335,000 (exclusive of out of pocket). A list of auditors is as follows:
(1) Ms. Kwunjai Kiatgungwalgri    Certified Public Accountant (Thailand) 
Registration No. 5875 and/or (2) Mr. Anusorn Kiatgungwalgri    Certified Public
Accountant (Thailand) Registration No. 2109 and/or (3) Mr. Prasitporn Kesama
       Certified Public Accountant (Thailand) Registration No. 9910
 Agenda 6 Others (if any)

The record date for entitlements to attend the 2022 Annual General Meeting of 
Unitholders Meeting (Adjourned Meeting) through the electronic meeting platform
(E-AGM) is on 13 May 2022.
The Management Company will resend the invitation letters for the 2022 Annual 
General Meeting of Unitholders (Adjourned Meeting) together with supporting
information and procedure of the Meeting through an electronic meeting platform
(E-AGM) to unitholders prior to the meeting date within the period as prescribed
by the relevant law and regulation. In this regard, according to Section 129/2
of the Securities and Exchange Act B.E. 2535 (as amended), no quorum is required
 for the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Unitholders (Adjourned Meeting).

Please be informed accordingly
      Yours faithfully
                                       
             (Ms. Natree Panassutrakorn)
                                                 Executive Vice President
 
REIT, Property and Infrastructure Fund Department Tel. (02) 649-2000
______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Multi-National Residence Fund published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 12:11:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
