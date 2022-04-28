MFC Multi National Residence Fund : Notification of the schedule of the 2022 AGM of Unitholders of MNRF (Adjourned Meeting) through Electronic Meeting (E-AGM) and the Record Date for determining the right of unitholders for attending the 2022 AGM of Unitholders (Adjourned Meeting)

Schedule of investment unitholders' meeting/trust unitholders' meeting Subject : Schedule of investment unitholders' meeting Meeting Type : Annual General Meeting Date announced : 28-Apr-2022 Meeting date of unitholders : 10-Jun-2022 Beginning time of meeting (h:mm) : 14 : 00 Record date for the right to attend the : 13-May-2022 meeting Ex-meeting date : 12-May-2022 Significant agenda item : - Agenda 1 To acknowledge the 2021 Annual General Meeting Report Agenda 2 To acknowledge of 2021 Performance Report Agenda 3 To acknowledge the Financial Statement for the fiscal year ending 31 December 2021 Agenda 4 To acknowledge Dividend Distribution and Capital Reduction for the fiscal year ending 31 December 2021 Agenda 5 To acknowledge of 2022 Auditor Appointment and Determination of Remuneration Present to the meeting to acknowledge of 2022 Auditor appointment to be ASV & Associates Co., Ltd., and determination of remuneration as an auditor of the MNRF for 2022 with the determination of remuneration of THB 335,000 (exclusive of out of pocket). MFC PT 39/2022 Notification of the schedule of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Unitholders of Multi-National Residence Fund (Adjourned Meeting) through Electronic Meeting Platform (E-AGM) and the Record Date for determining the right of unitholders for attending the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Unitholders (Adjourned Meeting) Reference is made to the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Unitholders of the property fund held by MFC Asset Management Public Company Limited, (the "Management Company") as the Asset Management Company of Multi-National Residence Fund ("MNRF" or "Fund"), through the Electronic Meeting Platform (E-AGM), on 22 April 2022 at 10:00 hrs. It appears that, upon the lapse of one hour from the time fixed for the meeting commencement, there were 43 unitholders attending the meeting in person and by proxy, holding 24,358,526 investment units equivalent to 22.66 percent of the total number of investment units sold (107,500,000 units). The total investment units of the attending unitholders were less than one-third of the total investment units sold of the Fund. The quorum of the meeting was not constituted according to the Terms of the Fund Scheme and Section 129/2 of the Securities and Exchange Act B.E. 2535 (as amended). Therefore, the Management Company was unable to proceed with the 2022 Annual General unitholders' meeting in accordance with the law and was required to adjourn the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Unitholders. Details of which are as informed in the Notification of the postponement of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Unitholders of Multi-National Residence Fund (MNRF) due to the absence of the quorum, dated 22 April 2022. In this regard, the investment committee meeting no. 9/2022 held on 28 April 2022 had passed a resolution to reschedule the meeting and inform the schedule of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Unitholders of Multi-National Residence Fund (Adjourned Meeting) through the Electronic Meeting Platform (E-AGM) according to the Emergency Decree on Electronic Meetings B.E. 2563 (2020) and other related laws and regulations on 10 June 2022 at 14.00 hrs. Therefore, there will be no physical meeting at the meeting room at the Management Company Office. The agenda of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Unitholders (Adjourned Meeting) are as follows: Agenda 1 To acknowledge the 2021 Annual General Meeting Report Agenda 2 To acknowledge of 2021 Performance Report Agenda 3 To acknowledge the Financial Statement for the fiscal year ending 31 December 2021 Agenda 4 To acknowledge Dividend Distribution and Capital Reduction for the fiscal year ending 31 December 2021 Agenda 5 To acknowledge of 2022 Auditor Appointment and Determination of Remuneration Present to the meeting to acknowledge of 2022 Auditor appointment to be ASV & Associates Co., Ltd., and determination of remuneration as an auditor of the MNRF for 2022 with the determination of remuneration of THB 335,000 (exclusive of out of pocket). A list of auditors is as follows: (1) Ms. Kwunjai Kiatgungwalgri Certified Public Accountant (Thailand) Registration No. 5875 and/or (2) Mr. Anusorn Kiatgungwalgri Certified Public Accountant (Thailand) Registration No. 2109 and/or (3) Mr. Prasitporn Kesama Certified Public Accountant (Thailand) Registration No. 9910 Agenda 6 Others (if any) The record date for entitlements to attend the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Unitholders Meeting (Adjourned Meeting) through the electronic meeting platform (E-AGM) is on 13 May 2022. The Management Company will resend the invitation letters for the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Unitholders (Adjourned Meeting) together with supporting information and procedure of the Meeting through an electronic meeting platform (E-AGM) to unitholders prior to the meeting date within the period as prescribed by the relevant law and regulation. 