BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES A VOLUNTARY TENDER OFFER ON MEDIASET ESPANA COMUNICACION, S.A. PIER SILVIO BERLUSCONI: “A GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR ALL SHAREHOLDERS AND THE EUROPEAN MEDIA SECTOR”

an implied premium of 59% vs. implicit market value of MES core business (ex P7S1 stake and cash)

EPS accretion from YEAR 1 both for current MFE shareholders and for MES shareholders that will accept the Offer

At the meeting held on 14 March 2022, the Board of Directors of MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V. approved voluntary tender offer on Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. ("the Offer").

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the Regulation (EU)

This operation will allow MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V. to become immediately more international and more European and the shareholders of Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. will be able to exchange their shares with those of a new company focused on international development both in television and in technology.

The Offer represents an important step forward in the creation of a pan-European media and entertainment group, a path that on Monday 14 March saw the expression of the determination of MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V. to exceed the 25.0% threshold of the voting rights of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE. And at the end of the transaction announced today regarding the shares of Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A., MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V. will have the larger scale necessary to further expand its presence across Europe. This total openness to international development means that the shareholder Fininvest will dilute its stake to approximately 47.1% of the share capital of MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V. and to approximately 48.5% of the voting rights.

The Offer also has a strong industrial basis as it will also strengthen investment capabilities. Increased financial resources will ensure the ability to produce more high-quality local content and develop new digital technology. These operational advantages, combined with the possibility of generating additional synergies and efficiencies, will create new opportunities, both in terms of content distribution (streaming on all devices) and commercial opportunities to pursue new revenues (from advertising targeted at all the new possibilities offered by ADTech), crucial for development in a market that - between Spain and Italy - reaches over 100 million viewers.

It is also important to underline that the operational activities of Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A., also after the operation, will remain in Spain, as will all jobs and local content production. The company will also remain in Spain for tax purposes, ensuring that taxes will continue to be paid in full in the country.

Finally, the protection of pluralism and cultural diversity is important for MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V. and will maintain, as a matter of priority, the various identities and the protection of cultural diversity in all the countries in which it operates, along with the related obligations in terms of the plurality, transparency and responsibility of news, the production of original content and employment.

THE ADVANTAGES OF THE OPERATION IN BRIEF

• ALIGNMENT OF SHAREHOLDERS:

MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V. and Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A., while part of the same Group, currently operate mostly independently of each other and are not engaged in joint initiatives. The Operation will align the interests of the two companies' shareholders, and thereby promote greater cooperation between the two companies.

• ACCESS TO SYNERGIES AND THE CREATION OF VALUE

The Transaction will enable the achievement of in 4 years from closing of significant revenues and cost annual synergies of at least EUR 55 ml. In addition, a number of synergetic initiatives in the core business and new joint business opportunities have been identified but not included in the above target.

A NEW EQUITY STORY FOR THE SHAREHOLDERS OF MEDIASET ESPAÑA COMUNICACIÓN, S.A.

This Operation also gives the shareholders of Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. access to the equity story of MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V. and consequently a unique opportunity to be a part of a clear evolution path for the pan-European media sector.

A STRONGER AND MORE EFFICIENT CAPITAL STRUCTURE

The combination of a sustainable capital structure and a profile of strong cash flow generation give MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V. the firepower needed to pursue further consolidation in the European broadcasting system. The new Group will consequently have more efficient access to capital in order to finance both growth and investments.

• A STRONGER AND SUSTAINAIBLE DIVIDEND POLICY