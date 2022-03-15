BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES A VOLUNTARY TENDER OFFER ON MEDIASET ESPANA COMUNICACION, S.A. PIER SILVIO BERLUSCONI: “A GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR ALL SHAREHOLDERS AND THE EUROPEAN MEDIA SECTOR”

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the Regulation (EU)
596/2014 - Market Abuse Regulation
PRESS RELEASE
BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES
A VOLUNTARY TENDER OFFER ON MEDIASET ESPAÑA
COMUNICACIÓN, S.A.
PIER SILVIO BERLUSCONI:
"A GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR ALL SHAREHOLDERS
AND THE EUROPEAN MEDIA SECTOR"
At the meeting held on 14 March 2022, the Board of Directors of MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V. approved voluntary tender offer on Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. ("the Offer").
KEY ELEMENTS OF THE OFFER
-
Offer Price: EUR 5.613 per share of which :
-
Share component: 4.5 MFE Ordinary shares A corresponding to EUR 3.753 for each MES share (9 MFE Ordinary shares A for every 2 MES shares)
-
-
Cash component: EUR 1.860 for each MES share
-
The Offer targets a total of 138,763,426 MES shares, corresponding to 44,31% of the MES share capital
-
MFE will issue up to 624,435,408 MFE Ordinary Shares A
-
The Offer is conditional to;
-
-
A minimum acceptance threshold of 90% of the targeted shares, corresponding to
around 95.6% of the MES total share capital
-
the relevant approval by the MFE general shareholders' meeting
From the financial standpoint, the Transaction will provide:
-
EPS accretion from YEAR 1 both for current MFE shareholders and for MES shareholders that will accept the Offer
-
MES shareholders will be rewarded through:
-
-
a 30.1% premium vs VWAP 3M
-
a 25.2% premium vs VWAP 1M
-
a 12.1% premium vs last closing price
-
an implied premium of 59% vs. implicit market value of MES core business (ex P7S1 stake and cash)
-
a cash component of the offer more than proportional than the pro-rata cash in the company
-
the possibility to roll-over their exposure into a more liquid stock with stronger equity story and dividend policy
-
In details, all MES shareholders, together with MFE shareholders, will have:
-
-
Access to synergies. Estimated synergies for a total of EUR 55 ml in 4 years (around
EUR 340m on a net present value basis*)
-
Value creation from potential re-rating of MFE group, compared to the current multiples of MES
Note
*Based on sector "Blended Forward EV/EBIT" multiple (Source: Bloomberg, 11 March)
This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the Regulation (EU)
596/2014 - Market Abuse Regulation
This operation will allow MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V. to become immediately more international and more European and the shareholders of Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. will be able to exchange their shares with those of a new company focused on international development both in television and in technology.
The Offer represents an important step forward in the creation of a pan-European media and entertainment group, a path that on Monday 14 March saw the expression of the determination of MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V. to exceed the 25.0% threshold of the voting rights of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE. And at the end of the transaction announced today regarding the shares of Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A., MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V. will have the larger scale necessary to further expand its presence across Europe. This total openness to international development means that the shareholder Fininvest will dilute its stake to approximately 47.1% of the share capital of MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V. and to approximately 48.5% of the voting rights.
The Offer also has a strong industrial basis as it will also strengthen investment capabilities. Increased financial resources will ensure the ability to produce more high-quality local content and develop new digital technology. These operational advantages, combined with the possibility of generating additional synergies and efficiencies, will create new opportunities, both in terms of content distribution (streaming on all devices) and commercial opportunities to pursue new revenues (from advertising targeted at all the new possibilities offered by ADTech), crucial for development in a market that - between Spain and Italy - reaches over 100 million viewers.
It is also important to underline that the operational activities of Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A., also after the operation, will remain in Spain, as will all jobs and local content production. The company will also remain in Spain for tax purposes, ensuring that taxes will continue to be paid in full in the country.
Finally, the protection of pluralism and cultural diversity is important for MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V. and will maintain, as a matter of priority, the various identities and the protection of cultural diversity in all the countries in which it operates, along with the related obligations in terms of the plurality, transparency and responsibility of news, the production of original content and employment.
THE ADVANTAGES OF THE OPERATION IN BRIEF
• ALIGNMENT OF SHAREHOLDERS:
MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V. and Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A., while part of the same Group, currently operate mostly independently of each other and are not engaged in joint initiatives. The Operation will align the interests of the two companies' shareholders, and thereby promote greater cooperation between the two companies.
• ACCESS TO SYNERGIES AND THE CREATION OF VALUE
The Transaction will enable the achievement of in 4 years from closing of significant revenues and cost annual synergies of at least EUR 55 ml. In addition, a number of synergetic initiatives in the core business and new joint business opportunities have been identified but not included in the above target.
-
A NEW EQUITY STORY FOR THE SHAREHOLDERS OF MEDIASET ESPAÑA COMUNICACIÓN, S.A.
This Operation also gives the shareholders of Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. access to the equity story of MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V. and consequently a unique opportunity to be a part of a clear evolution path for the pan-European media sector.
-
A STRONGER AND MORE EFFICIENT CAPITAL STRUCTURE
The combination of a sustainable capital structure and a profile of strong cash flow generation give MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V. the firepower needed to pursue further consolidation in the European broadcasting system. The new Group will consequently have more efficient access to capital in order to finance both growth and investments.
• A STRONGER AND SUSTAINAIBLE DIVIDEND POLICY
This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the Regulation (EU)
596/2014 - Market Abuse Regulation
The cash flow profile and the more efficient capital structure will facilitate a greater dividend distribution capacity.
Pier Silvio Berlusconi, CEO, MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V.:
"The idea of strengthening the geographical areas (Italy and Spain), where MFE- MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V. is already leader, has always been at the basis of the creation of the pan- European television holding company. And with this operation we will create new growth opportunities for all shareholders and in particular for the shareholders of Mediaset España Comunicación.
And after the long pause, due to the well-known differences with the shareholder Vivendi, today we are proposing to start with the new group's first industrial and economic-financial rationalisation. It is an operation that will increase the resources and scale for our development, with a view to further international growth.
In fact, at the same time, MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V. will continue to invest in the German TV company ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, confirming the vision of strengthening the European media sector.
From the industrial perspective, we have always believed in European development, also as a way to defend employment and jobs, as well as the cultural roots of individual European countries. And, at a moment like this, any activity that strengthens the European project and its identity in the ongoing globalisation process is good news for the future of all of us."
Amsterdam - Madrid - Cologno Monzese, 15 March 2022
Direzione Comunicazione e Immagine
Tel. +39 022514.9301
e-mail: press@mfemediaforeurope.eu http://www.mfemediaforeurope.com
Investor Relations Department
Tel. +39 022514.8200
e-mail: investor.relations@mfemediaforeurope.eu http://www.mfemediaforeurope.com
MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE is an international holding company that brings together
Europe's leading commercial broadcasters.
MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE is based in Amsterdam, in the Netherlands, and fiscal resident in Italy. It controls Mediaset SpA and Mediaset España Comunicación (both fiscal resident in their respective countries) and is the main shareholder of the German broadcaster ProsiebenSat1.
MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE is listed on the Milan Stock Exchange (Ticker: MFEA, MFEB)