COLOGNO MONZESE, June 5 (Reuters) - MFE-MediaforEurope , the TV group controlled by Italy's Berlusconi family, sees its advertising revenue growing 6% in the first six months of this year while signalling a potential slowdown in the second half.

"The advertising market is in good shape", CEO Pier Silvio Berlusconi told reporters during a press briefing on Wednesday at the company's headquarters near Milan. MFE runs TV commercial operations in Italy and in Spain.

In the second half of the year, MFE lacks broadcasting rights for sporting events such as the Euro 2024 soccer championship and the Olympics and faces a challenging comparison with 2023.

"Generally speaking, I don't think such a growth pace (of the advertising market) can be sustained in the second half", he said.

MFE also holds nearly 30% of German media group ProSiebenSat.1 and sees its expansion into the German market as key for its ambition to build a European TV platform.

It has recently intensified calls for a revamp of ProSieben and sought to force the Bavaria-based broadcaster to study a spin off of its digital businesses from its core TV operations.

While an MFE push on the proposed spin-off fell just short of the required investor support at the German media group's annual general meeting in April, MFE and ProSieben's second largest investor PPF succeeded in appointing their candidates to the German company's supervisory board.

"It was a tactical victory as now shareholders control the supervisory board", said Berlusconi.

He reiterated calls for ProSieben's management to press ahead with plans to sell e-commerce units Flaconi and Verivox and cut debt.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing by Cristina Carlevaro and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)