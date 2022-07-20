MFE MEDIAFOREUROPE N : LAUNCHES THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME

(1) The Company's General Shareholders' Meeting held on 29 June 2022 authorized the MFE's Board of Directors - for a period of 18 months from the date of the General Shareholders' Meeting (i.e., until 29 December 2023 - to acquire, in one or more transactions, a maximum number of MFE A Shares and/or MFE B Shares representing up to 20% of the Company's issued share capital at the time of the relevant transactions. The buyback can take place, by or on behalf of the Company, on the stock exchange, through a public tender offer, offer for exchange or through any such other means, as determined by the MFE's Board of Directors, for a minimum price, excluding expenses, of the nominal value of the MFE Shares concerned and a maximum price of an amount equal to 10% above the opening price on the day of acquisition of the relevant MFE Shares.

MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V. ("MFE" or the "Company") announces, pursuant to article 2 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016 (the "Delegated Regulation"), that on the date hereof - July 19 2022 - the MFE's Board of Directors has resolved upon the launch of a share buyback programme under article 5 of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (respectively, the "Programme" and the "MAR"), on the basis of, and in accordance with, the authorization granted to the MFE's Board of Directors by the Company's General Shareholders' Meeting held on 29 June 2022 (the "Authorization") (1).

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the

Regulation (EU) 596/2014 - Market Abuse Regulation

not be purchased at a price higher than the higher of the price of the last independent trade of MFE A Shares or MFE B Shares (as the case may be) and the highest current independent bid on the market on the trading venue where the purchase of MFE A Shares or MFE B Shares (as the case may be) is carried out; and (ii) the purchase of MFE Shares, on any trading day, shall not be carried out for a volume exceeding 25% of the average daily volume of the MFE A Shares and MFE B Shares (as the case may be) on the trading venue on which the purchase is carried out. In addition, based on the Authorization and the implementing resolution of MFE's Board of Directors, when executing transactions under the Programme (after the first transaction under the Programme) the consideration for the MFE shares repurchased in any such transaction will not exceed the lesser of (a) the upper price limit set by the Authorization and (b) 110% of the volume-weighted average repurchase price per Share A or MFE Share B (as the case may be) under the Program on the previous trading day;

scope : the Programme is aimed at reducing the share capital.

The Program may be suspended, discontinued or modified at any time, for any reason and without prior notice, in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations.

On the date hereof, MFE directly holds no. 38,627,313 MFE B Shares, representing 2.896% of the MFE's nominal outstanding share capital. No entity controlled by MFE holds any MFE Shares.

The Company will disclose to the market, in accordance with applicable laws and regulations, (i) the details of the transactions carried out under the Programme; and (ii) any subsequent changes to the Programme (if any).

Amsterdam - Cologno Monzese, 20 July 2022

MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE is an international holding company that brings together Europe's leading commercial broadcasters. MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE is based in Amsterdam, in the Netherlands, and fiscal resident in Italy. It controls Mediaset SpA and Mediaset España Comunicación (both fiscal resident in their respective countries) and is the main shareholder of the German broadcaster ProsiebenSat1. MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE is listed on the Milan Stock Exchange (Ticker: MFEA, MFEB)