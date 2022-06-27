MFE MediaForEurope N : THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS RESOLVED UPON THE PAYMENT DATE OF THE DIVIDEND

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the Regulation (EU)

596/2014 - Market Abuse Regulation

PRESS RELEASE

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS RESOLVED UPON THE PAYMENT DATE OF THE DIVIDEND

With reference to the press release dated 28 April 2022, the Board of Directors, on the date hereof, resolved that the ordinary gross dividend for 2021 financial year - for an amount equal to EUR 0.05 for each class A and class B ordinary share outstanding on the relevant ex-dividend date (excluding treasury shares in the portfolio on that date), submitted to the approval of the shareholders' meeting called for June 29, 2022 - will be paid, in case of approval by the above-mentioned shareholders' meeting, on 21 September 2022 (with ex-dividend date - coupon no. 1 for class A ordinary shares and coupon no. 2 for class B ordinary shares - on September 19, 2022 and record date on September 20, 2022).

Amsterdam - Cologno Monzese, June 27, 2022

