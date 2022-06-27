Log in
    MFEB   NL0015000N09

MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V.

(MFEB)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-06-27 am EDT
0.6665 EUR   -0.30%
02:35pMFE MEDIAFOREUROPE N : The board of directors resolved upon the payment date of the dividend
PU
06/16MFE MEDIAFOREUROPE N : Roadshow presentation - VTO MSE
PU
06/09MFE MEDIAFOREUROPE N : CNMV authorises the modification of the VTO of MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE's for Mediaset España
PU
MFE MediaForEurope N : THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS RESOLVED UPON THE PAYMENT DATE OF THE DIVIDEND

06/27/2022 | 02:35pm EDT
This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the Regulation (EU)

596/2014 - Market Abuse Regulation

PRESS RELEASE

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS RESOLVED UPON THE PAYMENT DATE OF THE DIVIDEND

With reference to the press release dated 28 April 2022, the Board of Directors, on the date hereof, resolved that the ordinary gross dividend for 2021 financial year - for an amount equal to EUR 0.05 for each class A and class B ordinary share outstanding on the relevant ex-dividend date (excluding treasury shares in the portfolio on that date), submitted to the approval of the shareholders' meeting called for June 29, 2022 - will be paid, in case of approval by the above-mentioned shareholders' meeting, on 21 September 2022 (with ex-dividend date - coupon no. 1 for class A ordinary shares and coupon no. 2 for class B ordinary shares - on September 19, 2022 and record date on September 20, 2022).

Amsterdam - Cologno Monzese, June 27, 2022

Department of Communications and Media Relations

Tel. +39 022514.9301

e-mail: press@mfemediaforeurope.eu http://www.mfemediaforeurope.com

Investor Relations Department

Tel. +39 022514.8200

e-mail: investor.relations@mfemediaforeurope.eu http://www.mfemediaforeurope.com

MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE is an international holding company that brings together Europe's leading commercial broadcasters.

MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE is based in Amsterdam, in the Netherlands, and fiscal resident in Italy. It controls Mediaset SpA and Mediaset España Comunicación (both fiscal resident in their respective countries) and is the main shareholder of the German broadcaster ProsiebenSat1.

MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE is listed on the Milan Stock Exchange (Ticker: MFEA, MFEB)

Disclaimer

MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE NV published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2022 18:34:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
