MFE MediaForEurope N : THE SHAREHOLDERS' GENERAL MEETING APPROVED THE 2021 ANNUAL REPORT

PRESS RELEASE

THE SHAREHOLDERS' GENERAL MEETING APPROVED THE 2021

ANNUAL REPORT

RESOLVED A DIVIDEND EQUAL TO EUR 0.05

FOR EACH CLASS "A" AND CLASS "B" SHARE

GROUP RESULTS EXCEEDING THE EXPECTATIONS

KEY FIGURES OF MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V. GROUP.:

Consolidated net revenue: EUR 2,914.3 million (+10.5% compared to 2020)

EBIT adjusted: EUR 475.6 million (+52.4% compared to 2020)

Net profit: EUR 374.1 million (+169% compared to 2020)

The Shareholders' General Meeting of MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE, held today under the chairmanship of Fedele Confalonieri, adopted the annual report for the financial year ending at December 31, 2021.

Although in a general economic environment not yet normalized, the 2021 figures confirm that the Group has recorded a strong increase in results compared to financial year 2020 and financial year 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic. Results exceeded the expectations.

The excellent performance makes it possible to significantly remunerate the shareholders of MFE- MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V. already in the first financial year: the Shareholders' General Meeting approved the distribution, in accordance with Articles 27 and 28 of the Articles of Association, of a gross ordinary dividend, relating to the fiscal year 2021, equal to EUR 0.05 (gross of applicable statutory withholding taxes) for each class A and class B share.

The dividend will be paid on September 21, 2022 (with ex-dividend date - coupon no. 1 for class A ordinary shares and coupon no. 2 for class B ordinary shares - on September 19, 2022 and record date on September 20, 2022).

The Shareholders' General Meeting also voted in favour of the 2021 Remuneration Report and approved the Remuneration Policy.

The Shareholders' General Meeting also resolved to discharge the executive and non-executive directors who are in office during the financial year 2021 in respect of the performance of, respectively, their management duties and their non-executive duties.

Lastly, the Shareholders' General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to acquire a maximum number of shares of the company up to 20% of the Company's issued share capital (represented by both category A and category B shares) at the time of the relevant transactions for the purposes of, inter alia, ensuring coverage of the compensation plans of the Company and enabling the Board of Directors to carry out share buyback programs (of class A and/or class B shares) in the best interests