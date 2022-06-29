Log in
    MFEB   NL0015000N09

MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V.

(MFEB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:08 2022-06-29 am EDT
0.6570 EUR   -1.87%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MFE MediaForEurope N : THE SHAREHOLDERS' GENERAL MEETING APPROVED THE 2021 ANNUAL REPORT

06/29/2022 | 06:58am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

THE SHAREHOLDERS' GENERAL MEETING APPROVED THE 2021

ANNUAL REPORT

RESOLVED A DIVIDEND EQUAL TO EUR 0.05

FOR EACH CLASS "A" AND CLASS "B" SHARE

GROUP RESULTS EXCEEDING THE EXPECTATIONS

KEY FIGURES OF MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V. GROUP.:

Consolidated net revenue: EUR 2,914.3 million (+10.5% compared to 2020)

EBIT adjusted: EUR 475.6 million (+52.4% compared to 2020)

Net profit: EUR 374.1 million (+169% compared to 2020)

The Shareholders' General Meeting of MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE, held today under the chairmanship of Fedele Confalonieri, adopted the annual report for the financial year ending at December 31, 2021.

Although in a general economic environment not yet normalized, the 2021 figures confirm that the Group has recorded a strong increase in results compared to financial year 2020 and financial year 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic. Results exceeded the expectations.

The excellent performance makes it possible to significantly remunerate the shareholders of MFE- MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V. already in the first financial year: the Shareholders' General Meeting approved the distribution, in accordance with Articles 27 and 28 of the Articles of Association, of a gross ordinary dividend, relating to the fiscal year 2021, equal to EUR 0.05 (gross of applicable statutory withholding taxes) for each class A and class B share.

The dividend will be paid on September 21, 2022 (with ex-dividend date - coupon no. 1 for class A ordinary shares and coupon no. 2 for class B ordinary shares - on September 19, 2022 and record date on September 20, 2022).

The Shareholders' General Meeting also voted in favour of the 2021 Remuneration Report and approved the Remuneration Policy.

The Shareholders' General Meeting also resolved to discharge the executive and non-executive directors who are in office during the financial year 2021 in respect of the performance of, respectively, their management duties and their non-executive duties.

Lastly, the Shareholders' General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to acquire a maximum number of shares of the company up to 20% of the Company's issued share capital (represented by both category A and category B shares) at the time of the relevant transactions for the purposes of, inter alia, ensuring coverage of the compensation plans of the Company and enabling the Board of Directors to carry out share buyback programs (of class A and/or class B shares) in the best interests

of the Company and its shareholders. The authorization shall not be exercised before the settlement of the voluntary tender offer over the shares of Mediaset España Comunicación S.A. and until December 29, 2023 and replaces the authorization granted by the Shareholders' General Meeting held on June 23, 2021.

The repurchase can take place, by or on behalf of the Company, on the market, through a public tender offer (or exchange offer), or through any such other means, as determined by the Board of Directors, for a minimum price, excluding expenses, equal to the nominal value of the shares concerned (of the same category as those purchased) and a maximum price of an amount equal to 10% above the opening price on the day of acquisition of the relevant shares (of the same category as those purchased).

The summary of the voting results and the minutes of the Shareholders' General Meeting will be made available in accordance with the timing prescribed by the applicable rules and regulations.

Amsterdam - Cologno Monzese, June 29, 2022

Department of Communications and Media Relations

Tel. +39 022514.9301

e-mail: press@mfemediaforeurope.eu http://www.mfemediaforeurope.com

Investor Relations Department

Tel. +39 022514.8200

e-mail: investor.relations@mfemediaforeurope.eu http://www.mfemediaforeurope.com

MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE is an international holding company that brings together

Europe's leading commercial broadcasters.

MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE is based in Amsterdam, in the Netherlands, and fiscal resident in Italy. It controls Mediaset SpA and Mediaset España Comunicación (both fiscal resident in their respective countries) and is the main shareholder of the German broadcaster ProsiebenSat1.

MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE is listed on the Milan Stock Exchange (Ticker: MFEA, MFEB)

Disclaimer

MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE NV published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 10:57:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 889 M 3 040 M 3 040 M
Net income 2022 267 M 281 M 281 M
Net Debt 2022 767 M 807 M 807 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,80x
Yield 2022 10,1%
Capitalization 1 277 M 1 344 M 1 344 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,71x
EV / Sales 2023 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 4 919
Free-Float 12,0%
Chart MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V.
Duration : Period :
MFE-MediaForEurope N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 0,67 €
Average target price 1,06 €
Spread / Average Target 58,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pier Silvio Berlusconi Deputy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Simone Sole Head-Finance & Administration
Marco Giordani Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Fedele Confalonieri Chairman
Niccolò Querci Executive Director, Manager-HR & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V.-46.22%1 344
COMCAST CORPORATION-22.25%175 303
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-38.07%174 717
VIACOMCBS INC.-15.31%16 694
FORMULA ONE GROUP0.60%14 626
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-29.20%12 034