01:22pMfe Mediaforeurope N : 24.04.2023 - shares capital information
PU
01:22pMfe Mediaforeurope N : 24.04.2023 - annual report 2022
PU
01:12pMfe Mediaforeurope N : 24.04.2023 - agenda and explanatory notes
PU
MFE Mediaforeurope N : 24.04.2023 - Deed of amendment - reverse stock split

04/24/2023 | 01:12pm EDT
Draft dated 21 April 2023

1

Note: this is a translation into English of the official Dutch version of a deed of amendment to the articles of association of a public limited liability company under Dutch law. In the event of a conflict between the English and Dutch texts, the Dutch text shall prevail.

DEED OF AMENDMENT TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION OF

MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V.

On this, the [date]day of [month]two thousand and twenty-three, appeared before me, Paul Cornelis Simon van der Bijl, civil law notary in Amsterdam:

[authorised ND employee].

The person appearing before me declared that the general meeting of MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPEN.V., a public limited liability company under Dutch law, having its corporate seat in Amsterdam, with address: Europa 46 Viale, 2009 93 Cologno Monzese Milan, and trade register number: 83956859) (the "Company"), at the annual general meeting held on the seventh day of June two thousand and twenty-three, decided, among other things, to amend the Company's articles of association (the "Articles of Association") in part.

A copy of the minutes of the abovementioned meeting (the "Minutes") will be attached to this Deed as an annex.

The Articles of Association were most recently amended by a deed executed on [date]before Paul Cornelis Simon van der Bijl, civil law notary in Amsterdam.

In order to carry out the abovementioned decision to amend the Articles of Association, the person appearing declared to hereby amend the Articles of Association in part, as set out below:

Articles 4.1 and 4.2 shall come to read as follows:

"4.1 The authorised capital of the Company amounts to one hundred sixty-six million eight hundred forty-five thousand nine hundred seventy-four euro and forty-six eurocent (EUR 166,845,974.46).

4.2 The authorised capital is divided into the following classes of shares as follows:

  • four hundred eighteen million three hundred eleven thousand one hundred twenty- one (418,311,121) Ordinary Shares A, having a nominal value of six eurocents (EUR 0.06) each; and
  • two hundred thirty-six million two hundred forty-five thousand five hundred twelve (236,245,512) Ordinary Shares B, having a nominal value of sixty eurocents (EUR 0.60) each.".

FINAL STATEMENTS

Finally, the person appearing declared:

  • that immediately prior to the execution of this Deed, the Company's issued share capital amounted [amount]euro (EUR [amount]), consisting of [number]ordinary shares A, having a nominal value of six eurocents (EUR 0.06) each and [number]ordinary shares B, having a nominal value of sixty eurocents (EUR 0.60) each;
  • by means of this Deed, (i) [number]ordinary shares A in the Company's capital, having a nominal value of six eurocents (EUR 0.06) each are consolidated into [number]ordinary

82045453 M 52595279 / 4

2

shares A in the Company's capital, having a nominal value of sixty eurocents (EUR 0.60) each and the nominal value of such ordinary shares A is simultaneously reduced to six eurocents (EUR 0.06) each and (ii) [number]ordinary shares B in the Company's capital, having a nominal value of sixty eurocents (EUR 0.60) each are consolidated into [number]ordinary shares B in the Company's capital, having a nominal value of six euro (EUR 6.00) each and the nominal value of such ordinary shares B is simultaneously reduced to sixty eurocents (EUR 0.60) each;

  • with effect from the execution of this Deed, the Company's issued share capital shall therefore amount to [amount]euro (EUR [amount]), consisting of [number]ordinary shares A, having a nominal value of six eurocents (EUR 0.06) each and [number]ordinary shares B, having a nominal value of sixty eurocents (EUR 0.60) each;
  • the difference between the Company's issued share capital at immediately prior to the execution of this Deed and with effect from the execution of this Deed, being [amount]euro (EUR [amount]), shall be added to the Company's freely distributable reserves; and
  • as evidenced by the Minutes, the person appearing has been authorised to execute this Deed. The person appearing is known to me, civil law notary.
    This Deed was executed in Amsterdam on the date mentioned in its heading.
    After I, civil law notary, had conveyed and explained the contents of the Deed in substance to the person appearing, the person appearing declared to have taken note of the contents of the Deed, to be in agreement with the contents and not to wish them to be read out in full. Following a partial reading, the Deed was signed by the person appearing and by me, civil law notary.

82045453 M 52595279 / 4

Disclaimer

MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE NV published this content on 24 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2023 17:11:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
