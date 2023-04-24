MFE Mediaforeurope N : 24.04.2023 - Deed of amendment - reverse stock split

Draft dated 21 April 2023

Note: this is a translation into English of the official Dutch version of a deed of amendment to the articles of association of a public limited liability company under Dutch law. In the event of a conflict between the English and Dutch texts, the Dutch text shall prevail.

DEED OF AMENDMENT TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION OF

MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V.

On this, the [date]day of [month]two thousand and twenty-three, appeared before me, Paul Cornelis Simon van der Bijl, civil law notary in Amsterdam:

[authorised ND employee].

The person appearing before me declared that the general meeting of MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPEN.V., a public limited liability company under Dutch law, having its corporate seat in Amsterdam, with address: Europa 46 Viale, 2009 93 Cologno Monzese Milan, and trade register number: 83956859) (the "Company"), at the annual general meeting held on the seventh day of June two thousand and twenty-three, decided, among other things, to amend the Company's articles of association (the "Articles of Association") in part.

A copy of the minutes of the abovementioned meeting (the "Minutes") will be attached to this Deed as an annex.

The Articles of Association were most recently amended by a deed executed on [date]before Paul Cornelis Simon van der Bijl, civil law notary in Amsterdam.

In order to carry out the abovementioned decision to amend the Articles of Association, the person appearing declared to hereby amend the Articles of Association in part, as set out below:

Articles 4.1 and 4.2 shall come to read as follows:

"4.1 The authorised capital of the Company amounts to one hundred sixty-six million eight hundred forty-five thousand nine hundred seventy-four euro and forty-six eurocent (EUR 166,845,974.46).

4.2 The authorised capital is divided into the following classes of shares as follows:

four hundred eighteen million three hundred eleven thousand one hundred twenty- one (418,311,121) Ordinary Shares A, having a nominal value of six eurocents (EUR 0.06) each; and

two hundred thirty-six million two hundred forty-five thousand five hundred twelve (236,245,512) Ordinary Shares B, having a nominal value of sixty eurocents (EUR 0.60) each.".

FINAL STATEMENTS

Finally, the person appearing declared: