MFE Mediaforeurope N : 24.04.2023 - Full proposed articles of association

Unless the context otherwise requires, words and expressions contained and not otherwise defined in these Articles of Association bear the same meaning as in the Dutch Civil Code.

In addition, certain terms not used outside the scope of a particular Article are defined in the Article concerned.

means the body of the Company consisting of those in whom as shareholder or otherwise the voting rights on shares are vested or a meeting of such persons (or their representatives) and other persons holding Meeting Rights.

In these Articles of Association, the following terms have the following meanings:

This is a translation into English of the original Dutch text. An attempt has been made to be as literal as possible without jeopardizing the overall continuity. Inevitably, differences may occur in translation, and if so the Dutch text will by law govern.

the installation and operation of systems for the performance and management, in any geographical area, of telecommunications services as well as the performance of all related activities, including the design on own account, creation, management and marketing of telecommunication, computer communication and electronic systems, products and

the exercise of commercial rights in intellectual property through any dissemination means, including the marketing of trademarks, inventions and ornamental designs also relating to cinematographic and television works, merchandising, sponsorship;

the management of real estate and industrial complexes related to the operation of movie theatres and to the activities specified in items a) to h) above;

promotional and public relation activities including the organization and management of courses, conferences, conventions, seminars, exhibitions, shows and any other activity related to research and culture such as the publication of studies, monographs, catalogs, books, pamphlets and audiovisuals;

information, cultural and recreational activity, notably with regard to the production and/or management and/or marketing and/or distribution of information and communication tools in the field of journalism, with the exclusion of daily newspapers, irrespective of the way in which they are created, processed and distributed using written or sound media or through audiovisual and television broadcasting;

the carrying out of wall space advertising, press, television and audiovisual advertising. The company may also own interests in companies that carry out the aforementioned activity;

direct engagement in radio and television program broadcasting. The company may also own interests in companies that carry out the aforementioned activity;

The official seat of the Company is in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

References in these Articles of Association to the law are references to provisions of Dutch law as it reads from time to time.

services with the exclusion of any activity for which registration in professional registers is required.

These activities may be carried out either directly or in association with third parties or on behalf of third parties both in Italy and abroad. The company may also acquire interests in other companies and undertakings, but shall not engage in retail share dealing; the company may coordinate the financial, technical and administrative operations of the investee companies and entities and may provide services to them; the company may carry out all commercial, industrial, financial, securities and real estate transactions related to the achievement of the corporate purpose; the company may take out loans and resort to financing of any kind and duration, grant security interests and personal guarantees on movable or immovable property, including sureties, pledges and mortgages to guarantee its own obligations or those of companies and undertakings of its own corporate group; in general the company may carry out any other activity and perform any other transaction inherent in, connected to or useful for the achievement of the corporate purpose.

The following activities are in any case excluded: attracting savings from the public pursuant to applicable laws; activities the performance of which is restricted to entities authorized to provide financial investment and collective asset management services to the public; the performance vis à vis the public of any activity that is qualified by law as financial activity.

CHAPTER 3. SHARE CAPITAL AND SHARES.

Article 4. Authorised Capital and Shares.1

The authorised capital of the Company amounts to one hundred sixty-six million eight hundred forty-five thousand nine hundred seventy-four euro and forty-six eurocent (EUR 166,845,974.46). The authorised capital is divided into the following classes of shares as follows: four hundred eighteen million three hundred eleven thousand one hundred twenty- one (418,311,121) Ordinary Shares A, having a nominal value of six eurocents (EUR 0.06) each; and

two hundred thirty-six million two hundred forty-five thousand five hundred twelve (236,245,512) Ordinary Shares B, having a nominal value of sixty eurocents (EUR 0.60) each. All Shares will be registered Shares. No share certificates will be issued. All Shares have the same economic entitlement to the Company's equity and any kind of distributions made on the Shares will be made on an equal basis.

Article 5. Shareholders' register.

The Company must keep a Register of Shareholders. The register may consist of various parts which may be kept in different places and each may be kept in more than one copy and in more than one place as determined by the Board. Holders of Shares are obliged to furnish their names and addresses to the Company in writing if and when so required pursuant to (a) a request of the Board and/or (b) the requirements of law and of regulation applicable to the Company. The names and addresses, and, in so far as applicable, the other particulars as referred to in Section 2:85 of the Dutch

