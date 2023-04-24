Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. MFE-Mediaforeurope N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MFEB   NL0015000N09

MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V.

(MFEB)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-04-24 am EDT
0.7295 EUR   +0.14%
01:22pMfe Mediaforeurope N : 24.04.2023 - shares capital information
PU
01:22pMfe Mediaforeurope N : 24.04.2023 - annual report 2022
PU
01:12pMfe Mediaforeurope N : 24.04.2023 - agenda and explanatory notes
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MFE Mediaforeurope N : 24.04.2023 - Remuneration report

04/24/2023 | 01:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

REMUNERATION POLICY

Introduction

This remuneration policy approved by the Board of Directors on 18 April 2023, as drawn up by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors on 18 April 2023, sets out the principles and guidelines with respect to the remuneration of MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V. (hereafter MFE) for the year 2023.

The Remuneration Policy is based on the conviction that there is a close connection between the remuneration of the Chief Executive Officer, the Executive Directors, company performance and the creation of value over the medium and long term.

In this regard, the pursuit of a Remuneration Policy capable of directing business strategy and ensuring full consistency between overall "management" compensation and company performance is a key element for meeting investor expectations and strengthening the confidence of all stakeholders.

Following the Redomiciliation to the Netherlands, the MFE Remuneration Policy has been designed taking into account all applicable laws and regulations, such as Art. 2:135a of the Dutch Civil Code (DCC), the Dutch Corporate Governance Code (DCGC), and the Articles of Association of the Company.

Executive Summary: Key elements of the Remuneration Policy for CEO, Executive Directors and non Executive Directors

• Compensates responsibilities assigned, experience and

Purposes and Main

distinctive

skills

possessed.

Characteristics

• Is in line with the best market practices and such as to

Fixed Component

guarantee an adequate level of retention.

Amount

CEO

1.408.000

Executive

Directors

Pay linked to the significance of the position.

Variable short- term component

  • Ensures a direct link between remuneration and performance results; its purpose is to reward the achievement of corporate

and

personal

objectives.

Purposes and Main

• The system of correlation with the Company's results ensures

Characteristics

financial balance

and the incentive function of

the plan.

  • The upfront allocation of a portion of the medium-long term component aims to encourage sustainable performance over time.

Mechanism of

correlation with

Group Net Profit and Italy EBIT

Group results

Amount

CEO

1.000.000 Maximum incidence of short term

incentive on fixed remuneration: 67%

Executive

480.000

Maximum incidence

of short

term

incentive

on

fixed remuneration:

32%

Directors

(average)

CEO

Net Financial Position (45%), Group EBIT (45%)

Performance

and ESG Scorecard (10%)

Objectives

Executive

Defined according to the scope of assigned

Directors:

responsibility + ESG Scorecard

Reference

Budget (which corresponds to a 100% payout).

Payout scale

Performance

range:

91%

-

105%

Payout range: 10% - 125% (0 if performance <91%)

The plan's regulations allow the Company to utilise the claw-

Claw-back and

back and malus clauses, which enable the Company, under

certain circumstances, to decrease the variable remuneration

Malus

awarded or clawback variable remuneration already paid, in

whole or in part.

Variable, medium/long- term component

  • Ensures the growth of the Company's value and the achievement of results sustainable over time, the loyalty of the Executive Directors and the alignment of the objectives of

management

with

those

of

the

shareholders.

Purposes and Main

Characteristics

• Under the plan, recipients may choose to convert 25% or 50%

of their short term target bonus to the long term incentive plan

into rights to receive shares of the Company; at the same time,

the Company attributes a corresponding number of rights to the

beneficiary (by means of a matching right).

Depending on the short-term portion that the recipients choose

Amount

to convert, which is doubled by means of the matching right.

Maximum incidence of long-term incentive on fixed

remuneration: AD 89%; AE 43% (average)

Performance

Free Cash Flow of the Group over the three-year period (45%),

Net Profit of the Group over the three-year period (45%),

Objectives

relative Total Shareholders Return (10%).

Reference

Three-year forecast for economic and financial indicators (which

corresponds to a 100% payout); Competitor panel for TSR.

Payout scale

Performance

range:

75%

-

125%

Payout range: 50% - 125% (0 if performance <75%)

Vesting

The performance is assessed with a time horizon of three years

for each assignment cycle.

Lock-Up

20% of the shares earned are subject to a lock-up period of two

years.

The plan's regulations allow the Company to utilise the claw-

Claw-back and

back and malus clauses, which enable the Company, under

certain circumstances, to decrease the variable remuneration

Malus

awarded or clawback variable remuneration already paid, in

whole or in part.

Non -Executive Directors

Amount

40,000 (raised to 60,000 for the Chairman). Fee of 20,000 (raised to 30,000 for the Chairmen) is added for the members of each internal board committee

Theoretical pay mix

Governance model

Bodies and/or individuals involved

The MFE Remuneration Policy is defined clearly and transparently through a shared process involving the Board of Directors, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Shareholders' Meeting and the relevant company department (Central Human Resources and Operations Department).

The Board of Directors, following proposals by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, establishes the general compensation policy for the Chief Executive Officer and the other Executive Directors. The Executive Directors do not participate in the discussion and approval of the Remuneration Policy by the Board of Directors.

The Shareholders' Meeting approves the Remuneration Policy at least every four years and in case of any amendments. From 2020, the resolution of the Shareholders' Meeting on the Remuneration Policy is binding, while the Remuneration Report is subject to a non-binding advisory vote by the Shareholders' Meeting. The Board of Directors is directly responsible for the implementation of the remuneration policy of the Chief Executive Officer and the other Executive Directors for the position they hold in MFE. The authority to establish remuneration for Non-Executive Directors is vested in the Shareholders' Meeting.

As provided for by Art. 2:135a (4) and (5) DCC, any temporary derogations from remuneration policies can only apply in exceptional circumstances, such as where derogation from the Remuneration Policy is necessary to pursue long-term interests and overall sustainability or market longevity and must nevertheless be in line with the principles which guide the Company Remuneration Policy. In such case, the Board of Directors will pass a resolution for a temporary derogation in remuneration matters, as referred to in chapter 3 of this Remuneration Policy, after receiving the opinion of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and consulting the Related Parties Transactions Committee. Also to this effect, the Board of Directors consults experts of professional renown and know-how, after having ascertained their independence and freedom from any conflicts of interests.

Nomination and Remuneration Committee

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee includes three non-executive and independent directors (Stefania Bariatti - Chariman, Marina Brogi, Carlo Secchi) whose term in office lasts until the expiry of the mandate of the entire Board of Directors. Among them are experts in financial matters.

The Committee, concerning remuneration, fulfils the following tasks:

  1. in accordance with provision 3.1.1 of the Dutch Corporate Governance Code ("Code"), submits a clear and understandable proposal to the Board of Directors concerning the remuneration policy to be pursued with regard to the Directors. The Board of Directors should presents the policy (it should include the matters referred to Section 2:135a of the Dutch Civil Code - DCC) to the Shareholders' Meeting for adoption;
  1. prepares the remuneration report pursuant to Art. 2:135b of the DCC and provision 3.4.1. of the DCGC;
  1. periodically evaluates the adequacy, overall consistency and actual adoption of the Policy concerning individual Board Directors, adopted by the Company, submitting related proposals to the Board of Directors;
  1. gives a prior non-binding opinion on proposals relative to the compensation and on establishing performance goals related to the variable part of the compensation package of the Chief Executive Officer;
  1. makes proposals to the Board of Directors concerning the criteria, categories of beneficiary, amounts, terms, conditions and procedures for the share-based remuneration plans.

Intervention by Independent Experts

On a regular basis, both the relevant company department (Central Human Resources and Operations) and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee analyse the fairness and competitiveness of the remuneration packages of the Chairman, the Chief Executive Officer, in overall terms and for each component. They also consult independent outside advisors free from conflicts of interest and/or companies specialised in executive remuneration that are recognised for their reliability and for the comprehensive nature of their databases used for national and international comparisons and their use of standard methodologies to assess the complexity of assigned roles and powers.

Voting record on the Remuneration Policy

In recent years, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee has paid increasing attention to the voting record of the Shareholders' Meeting on the Remuneration Policy and has given increasing importance to the recommendations on remuneration expressed by proxy advisors. In doing so, it has developed engagement activities and gradually introduced improvements in its policies so as to guarantee maximum alignment with international best practices.

In 2020, the Shareholders' Meeting was for the first time convened to pass a consultative vote on the second section of the Report on Remuneration, relating to the compensation paid in 2019.

Despite there being essentially zero votes against, conversations with the Proxy Advisors and consideration of their recommendations led the Group to increase the level of disclosure within this Report, with particular reference to the targets of the incentive systems, a feature that also distinguishes this year's Report.

This improvement trajectory has led to a gradual increase in shareholder consent, as shown in the following graph related to Remuneration Policy.

  • The votes of the years 2016-2019 refer to the Remuneration Report in its entirety, starting from 2020, separate voting has been introduced for the two sections

Disclaimer

MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE NV published this content on 24 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2023 17:11:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V.
01:22pMfe Mediaforeurope N : 24.04.2023 - shares capital information
PU
01:22pMfe Mediaforeurope N : 24.04.2023 - annual report 2022
PU
01:12pMfe Mediaforeurope N : 24.04.2023 - agenda and explanatory notes
PU
01:12pMfe Mediaforeurope N : 24.04.2023 - proxy form
PU
01:12pMfe Mediaforeurope N : 24.04.2023 - Remuneration report
PU
01:12pMfe Mediaforeurope N : 24.04.2023 - Full proposed articles of association
PU
01:12pMfe Mediaforeurope N : 24.04.2023 - Deed of amendment - reverse stock split
PU
04/20Mfe Mediaforeurope N : Sustainability report 2022
PU
04/20Mfe Mediaforeurope N : Bilancio di sostenibilità 2022
PU
04/20Mfe Mediaforeurope N : Bilancio annuale 2022
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 757 M 3 027 M 3 027 M
Net income 2023 201 M 221 M 221 M
Net Debt 2023 801 M 879 M 879 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,21x
Yield 2023 6,28%
Capitalization 1 501 M 1 647 M 1 647 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,83x
EV / Sales 2024 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 4 722
Free-Float 9,97%
Chart MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V.
Duration : Period :
MFE-Mediaforeurope N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 0,73 €
Average target price 0,67 €
Spread / Average Target -8,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pier Silvio Berlusconi Deputy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Simone Sole Head-Finance & Administration
Marco Giordani Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Fedele Confalonieri Chairman
Niccolò Querci Executive Director, Manager-HR & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V.29.74%1 647
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)14.61%181 895
FORMULA ONE GROUP23.08%17 015
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL33.47%14 784
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-27.37%9 272
ITV PLC10.11%4 120
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer