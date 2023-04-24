MFE Mediaforeurope N : 24.04.2023 - Remuneration report
REMUNERATION POLICY
Introduction
This remuneration policy approved by the Board of Directors on 18 April 2023, as drawn up by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors on 18 April 2023, sets out the principles and guidelines with respect to the remuneration of MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V. (hereafter MFE) for the year 2023.
The Remuneration Policy is based on the conviction that there is a close connection between the remuneration of the Chief Executive Officer, the Executive Directors, company performance and the creation of value over the medium and long term.
In this regard, the pursuit of a Remuneration Policy capable of directing business strategy and ensuring full consistency between overall "management" compensation and company performance is a key element for meeting investor expectations and strengthening the confidence of all stakeholders.
Following the Redomiciliation to the Netherlands, the MFE Remuneration Policy has been designed taking into account all applicable laws and regulations, such as Art. 2:135a of the Dutch Civil Code (DCC), the Dutch Corporate Governance Code (DCGC), and the Articles of Association of the Company.
Executive Summary: Key elements of the Remuneration Policy for CEO, Executive Directors and non Executive Directors
• Compensates responsibilities assigned, experience and
Purposes and Main
distinctive
skills
possessed.
Characteristics
• Is in line with the best market practices and such as to
Fixed Component
guarantee an adequate level of retention.
Amount
CEO
1.408.000
Executive
Directors
Pay linked to the significance of the position.
Variable short- term component
Ensures a direct link between remuneration and performance results; its purpose is to reward the achievement of corporate
and
personal
objectives.
Purposes and Main
• The system of correlation with the Company's results ensures
Characteristics
financial balance
and the incentive function of
the plan.
The upfront allocation of a portion of the medium-long term component aims to encourage sustainable performance over time.
Mechanism of
correlation with
Group Net Profit and Italy EBIT
Group results
Amount
CEO
1.000.000 Maximum incidence of short term
incentive on fixed remuneration: 67%
Executive
480.000
Maximum incidence
of short
term
incentive
on
fixed remuneration:
32%
Directors
(average)
CEO
Net Financial Position (45%), Group EBIT (45%)
Performance
and ESG Scorecard (10%)
Objectives
Executive
Defined according to the scope of assigned
Directors:
responsibility + ESG Scorecard
Reference
Budget (which corresponds to a 100% payout).
Payout scale
Performance
range:
91%
-
105%
Payout range: 10% - 125% (0 if performance <91%)
The plan's regulations allow the Company to utilise the claw-
Claw-back and
back and malus clauses, which enable the Company, under
certain circumstances, to decrease the variable remuneration
Malus
awarded or clawback variable remuneration already paid, in
whole or in part.
Variable, medium/long- term component
Ensures the growth of the Company's value and the achievement of results sustainable over time, the loyalty of the Executive Directors and the alignment of the objectives of
management
with
those
of
the
shareholders.
Purposes and Main
Characteristics
• Under the plan, recipients may choose to convert 25% or 50%
of their short term target bonus to the long term incentive plan
into rights to receive shares of the Company; at the same time,
the Company attributes a corresponding number of rights to the
beneficiary (by means of a matching right).
Depending on the short-term portion that the recipients choose
Amount
to convert, which is doubled by means of the matching right.
Maximum incidence of long-term incentive on fixed
remuneration: AD 89%; AE 43% (average)
Performance
Free Cash Flow of the Group over the three-year period (45%),
Net Profit of the Group over the three-year period (45%),
Objectives
relative Total Shareholders Return (10%).
Reference
Three-year forecast for economic and financial indicators (which
corresponds to a 100% payout); Competitor panel for TSR.
Payout scale
Performance
range:
75%
-
125%
Payout range: 50% - 125% (0 if performance <75%)
Vesting
The performance is assessed with a time horizon of three years
for each assignment cycle.
Lock-Up
20% of the shares earned are subject to a lock-up period of two
years.
The plan's regulations allow the Company to utilise the claw-
Claw-back and
back and malus clauses, which enable the Company, under
certain circumstances, to decrease the variable remuneration
Malus
awarded or clawback variable remuneration already paid, in
whole or in part.
Non -Executive Directors
Amount
40,000 (raised to 60,000 for the Chairman). Fee of 20,000 (raised to 30,000 for the Chairmen) is added for the members of each internal board committee
Theoretical pay mix
Governance model
Bodies and/or individuals involved
The MFE Remuneration Policy is defined clearly and transparently through a shared process involving the Board of Directors, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Shareholders' Meeting and the relevant company department (Central Human Resources and Operations Department).
The Board of Directors, following proposals by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, establishes the general compensation policy for the Chief Executive Officer and the other Executive Directors. The Executive Directors do not participate in the discussion and approval of the Remuneration Policy by the Board of Directors.
The Shareholders' Meeting approves the Remuneration Policy at least every four years and in case of any amendments. From 2020, the resolution of the Shareholders' Meeting on the Remuneration Policy is binding, while the Remuneration Report is subject to a non-binding advisory vote by the Shareholders' Meeting. The Board of Directors is directly responsible for the implementation of the remuneration policy of the Chief Executive Officer and the other Executive Directors for the position they hold in MFE. The authority to establish remuneration for Non-Executive Directors is vested in the Shareholders' Meeting.
As provided for by Art. 2:135a (4) and (5) DCC, any temporary derogations from remuneration policies can only apply in exceptional circumstances, such as where derogation from the Remuneration Policy is necessary to pursue long-term interests and overall sustainability or market longevity and must nevertheless be in line with the principles which guide the Company Remuneration Policy. In such case, the Board of Directors will pass a resolution for a temporary derogation in remuneration matters, as referred to in chapter 3 of this Remuneration Policy, after receiving the opinion of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and consulting the Related Parties Transactions Committee. Also to this effect, the Board of Directors consults experts of professional renown and know-how, after having ascertained their independence and freedom from any conflicts of interests.
Nomination and Remuneration Committee
The Nomination and Remuneration Committee includes three non-executive and independent directors (Stefania Bariatti - Chariman, Marina Brogi, Carlo Secchi) whose term in office lasts until the expiry of the mandate of the entire Board of Directors. Among them are experts in financial matters.
The Committee, concerning remuneration, fulfils the following tasks:
in accordance with provision 3.1.1 of the Dutch Corporate Governance Code ("Code"), submits a clear and understandable proposal to the Board of Directors concerning the remuneration policy to be pursued with regard to the Directors. The Board of Directors should presents the policy (it should include the matters referred to Section 2:135a of the Dutch Civil Code - DCC) to the Shareholders' Meeting for adoption;
prepares the remuneration report pursuant to Art. 2:135b of the DCC and provision 3.4.1. of the DCGC;
periodically evaluates the adequacy, overall consistency and actual adoption of the Policy concerning individual Board Directors, adopted by the Company, submitting related proposals to the Board of Directors;
gives a prior non-binding opinion on proposals relative to the compensation and on establishing performance goals related to the variable part of the compensation package of the Chief Executive Officer;
makes proposals to the Board of Directors concerning the criteria, categories of beneficiary, amounts, terms, conditions and procedures for the share-based remuneration plans.
Intervention by Independent Experts
On a regular basis, both the relevant company department (Central Human Resources and Operations) and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee analyse the fairness and competitiveness of the remuneration packages of the Chairman, the Chief Executive Officer, in overall terms and for each component. They also consult independent outside advisors free from conflicts of interest and/or companies specialised in executive remuneration that are recognised for their reliability and for the comprehensive nature of their databases used for national and international comparisons and their use of standard methodologies to assess the complexity of assigned roles and powers.
Voting record on the Remuneration Policy
In recent years, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee has paid increasing attention to the voting record of the Shareholders' Meeting on the Remuneration Policy and has given increasing importance to the recommendations on remuneration expressed by proxy advisors. In doing so, it has developed engagement activities and gradually introduced improvements in its policies so as to guarantee maximum alignment with international best practices.
In 2020, the Shareholders' Meeting was for the first time convened to pass a consultative vote on the second section of the Report on Remuneration, relating to the compensation paid in 2019.
Despite there being essentially zero votes against, conversations with the Proxy Advisors and consideration of their recommendations led the Group to increase the level of disclosure within this Report, with particular reference to the targets of the incentive systems, a feature that also distinguishes this year's Report.
This improvement trajectory has led to a gradual increase in shareholder consent, as shown in the following graph related to Remuneration Policy.
The votes of the years 2016-2019 refer to the Remuneration Report in its entirety, starting from 2020, separate voting has been introduced for the two sections
