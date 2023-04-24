MFE Mediaforeurope N : 24.04.2023 - Remuneration report

Ensures a direct link between remuneration and performance results; its purpose is to reward the achievement of corporate

Following the Redomiciliation to the Netherlands, the MFE Remuneration Policy has been designed taking into account all applicable laws and regulations, such as Art. 2:135a of the Dutch Civil Code (DCC), the Dutch Corporate Governance Code (DCGC), and the Articles of Association of the Company.

In this regard, the pursuit of a Remuneration Policy capable of directing business strategy and ensuring full consistency between overall "management" compensation and company performance is a key element for meeting investor expectations and strengthening the confidence of all stakeholders.

The Remuneration Policy is based on the conviction that there is a close connection between the remuneration of the Chief Executive Officer, the Executive Directors, company performance and the creation of value over the medium and long term.

This remuneration policy approved by the Board of Directors on 18 April 2023, as drawn up by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors on 18 April 2023, sets out the principles and guidelines with respect to the remuneration of MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V. (hereafter MFE) for the year 2023.

Governance model

Bodies and/or individuals involved

The MFE Remuneration Policy is defined clearly and transparently through a shared process involving the Board of Directors, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Shareholders' Meeting and the relevant company department (Central Human Resources and Operations Department).

The Board of Directors, following proposals by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, establishes the general compensation policy for the Chief Executive Officer and the other Executive Directors. The Executive Directors do not participate in the discussion and approval of the Remuneration Policy by the Board of Directors.

The Shareholders' Meeting approves the Remuneration Policy at least every four years and in case of any amendments. From 2020, the resolution of the Shareholders' Meeting on the Remuneration Policy is binding, while the Remuneration Report is subject to a non-binding advisory vote by the Shareholders' Meeting. The Board of Directors is directly responsible for the implementation of the remuneration policy of the Chief Executive Officer and the other Executive Directors for the position they hold in MFE. The authority to establish remuneration for Non-Executive Directors is vested in the Shareholders' Meeting.

As provided for by Art. 2:135a (4) and (5) DCC, any temporary derogations from remuneration policies can only apply in exceptional circumstances, such as where derogation from the Remuneration Policy is necessary to pursue long-term interests and overall sustainability or market longevity and must nevertheless be in line with the principles which guide the Company Remuneration Policy. In such case, the Board of Directors will pass a resolution for a temporary derogation in remuneration matters, as referred to in chapter 3 of this Remuneration Policy, after receiving the opinion of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and consulting the Related Parties Transactions Committee. Also to this effect, the Board of Directors consults experts of professional renown and know-how, after having ascertained their independence and freedom from any conflicts of interests.

Nomination and Remuneration Committee

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee includes three non-executive and independent directors (Stefania Bariatti - Chariman, Marina Brogi, Carlo Secchi) whose term in office lasts until the expiry of the mandate of the entire Board of Directors. Among them are experts in financial matters.

The Committee, concerning remuneration, fulfils the following tasks:

in accordance with provision 3.1.1 of the Dutch Corporate Governance Code ("Code"), submits a clear and understandable proposal to the Board of Directors concerning the remuneration policy to be pursued with regard to the Directors. The Board of Directors should presents the policy (it should include the matters referred to Section 2:135a of the Dutch Civil Code - DCC) to the Shareholders' Meeting for adoption;

prepares the remuneration report pursuant to Art. 2:135b of the DCC and provision 3.4.1. of the DCGC;

periodically evaluates the adequacy, overall consistency and actual adoption of the Policy concerning individual Board Directors, adopted by the Company, submitting related proposals to the Board of Directors;

gives a prior non-binding opinion on proposals relative to the compensation and on establishing performance goals related to the variable part of the compensation package of the Chief Executive Officer;